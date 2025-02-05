Episode 90: Jessica Espeleta (Love As Laughter, Sam Jayne birthday celebration)

TraegerMethod podcast has finally made it to the 90's! Appropriately Ep.90 is a conversation with a friend I met in the Olympia scene of the 1990's; punk rock n' roll multi-instrumentalist powerhouse Jessica Espeleta. She shares the story of how she arrived in Oly as a teenager when she was recruited to give the scene a try by the guys in Lync after a show they played at 924 Gilman where she was volunteering. Her decision to jump in the van not only led to a new town but it also marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship and frequent collaboration with Lync's Sam Jayne in Love As Laughter or LAL, the moniker under which he'd make music for the rest of his life. We recorded this conversation on what would have been Sam's 50th birthday and to celebrate his memory she shares some stories of their days together recording and touring and describes the impact their friendship has had on her life. Jessica has been in too many bands to name but I'll name a few, that come up in our conversation: WitchyPoo (with Slim Moon), Weird War (with Ian and Michelle from The Make-Up and Niel Haggerty of Royal Trux), Frenchie and The German Girls (with Tobi and Maggie Vail), and SO many more….she and I even played together in a hardcore band called the Reagan Years . Today 'Jesspo' lives in Los Angeles where she plays bass with Bart and the Bedazzled and Wayne Faler and works hard everyday to keep the flame alive in the big city. We love her for it. Thanks for listening. Enjoy the conversation! Links: Jessica's Instagram Music in order: Love As Laughter 'Nude Hose' Reagan Years 'Cold War of My Own' Lync 'Pennies to Save' Black Fork 'Live in Rapid City' Seasick Steve 'Live @ Hardly Strictly Blues Fest' Bart and the Bedazzled 'Blue Motel' Live Soddamn Inssein 'Live'