Town Talk: The Official Podcast of Summerville, SC

Town Talk: Episode 7 - Diane Frankenberger, Summerville Resident and Business Owner
In today's episode, we're delighted to have Diane Frankenberger, a Summerville resident and the owner of People, Places & Quilts, with us. Diane's journey from running a folk art and antique quilt store to becoming a beloved fabric shop owner is a unique and inspiring story of community engagement and perseverance.
6/14/2023
54:36
Episode 6: Richard G. Waring IV, the Chief of Summerville Fire and Rescue
Watch the filmed YouTube version here. SEGMENT 1: Introduction to Richard G. Waring IVSEGMENT 2: Background and Personal LifeSEGMENT 3: Career Highlights and AccomplishmentsSEGMENT 4: Impact on the CommunitySEGMENT 5: Challenges and Lessons LearnedSEGMENT 6: Retirement Plans and ReflectionsSEGMENT 7: Advice for Successor and Future FirefightersSEGMENT 8: Closing RemarksCongratulations to Chief Waring on 30 years of dedication to the fire service. Through the years, your abilities and efforts have helped the success of this department. Together, we celebrate and take pride in your accomplishments and your commitment to the community.Website: http://summervillefireandrescue.com/
6/2/2023
40:36
Episode 5: Aaron Brown, Councilman
SEGMENT 1: Introduction to Councilman Aaron BrownSEGMENT 2: Background and Personal LifeSEGMENT 3: Current Initiatives and FocusSEGMENT 4: Challenges and OpportunitiesSEGMENT 5: Future Plans and VisionSEGMENT 6: Community Engagement and AdviceSEGMENT 7: Closing RemarksOUTRO: Music and Closing
5/26/2023
33:49
Episode 4: Cassie Ford, Tourism Director
Introduction to Cassie FordBackground and Personal LifeOverview of Tourism in SummervilleRecent Developments and InitiativesChallenges and OpportunitiesFuture Plans and VisionTips for Visitors and Local AttractionsLinks:Website - https://www.visitsummerville.com/Blog - https://www.visitsummerville.com/blog
5/12/2023
36:38
Episode 3: Kima Garten-Schmidt, Councilwoman
SEGMENT 1: Introduction to Councilwoman Kima Garten-SchmidtSEGMENT 2: Background and Personal LifeSEGMENT 3: Current Initiatives and FocusSEGMENT 4: Challenges and OpportunitiesSEGMENT 5: Future Plans and VisionSEGMENT 6: Community Engagement and Advicehttp://summervillesc.gov/https://summervilledream.org/https://www.flowertownplayers.org/http://www.ourmuseum.org/#/https://www.beyondbasiclifeskills.org/https://summervillerotaryclub.org/https://dorchesterseniors.com/https://www.greatersummerville.org/SEGMENT 7: Closing Remarks
