Tower Topics
Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park.
Leisure
Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park.
Available Episodes

  • Let’s Talk About Grand Carnival 2023
    Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr discuss Grand Carnival at Kings Island in 2023.
    7/21/2023
    12:34
  • Let’s Talk About The Beast
    The Beast has been the world's longest wooden roller coaster since its opening on Friday, April 13, 1979. Follow Us On Twitter: @Tower_Topics
    7/21/2023
    17:37
  • Let’s Talk about Tower Topics
    Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park. Independent; not affiliated with Kings Island.  Follow us on Twitter: @Tower_Topics
    7/21/2023
    2:34

More Leisure podcasts

About Tower Topics

Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park. Independent; not affiliated with Kings Island.
Podcast website

