Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park.
Let’s Talk About Grand Carnival 2023
Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr discuss Grand Carnival at Kings Island in 2023.
7/21/2023
12:34
Let’s Talk About The Beast
The Beast has been the world's longest wooden roller coaster since its opening on Friday, April 13, 1979.
7/21/2023
17:37
Let’s Talk about Tower Topics
Join Kings Island experts Don Helbig and Ryan Suhr as they discuss the latest news and share stories about the 364-acre amusement and water park. Independent; not affiliated with Kings Island.
