4/7/2023
19:44
1/27/2023
9:17
Season 2 Recap
Robert M. Lamb (writer), Jack Austin (voice of Mike), and Gina Coyle (voice of Amber) get together to chat about Season 2! But no spoilers!! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/28/2022
1:03:35
12/16/2022
5:50
S2E10: Them
It looks like Mike can run but he can't hide. A storm is coming and he just have to turn and fight if he wants to make it out alive. Here is the season finale of Tower 4!!Music:"Foreboding" by Kyle Preston @ Artlist.io"Skies Above" by Caleb Etheridge @ Artlist.io Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Mike Archer is a newly appointed fire watcher in the Wyoming woods. While he's never done anything like this before, he needed something new after his mom passed. Now he hopes to spend his days in a tower above the trees looking for fires and working on his new book. But things aren't as quiet and peaceful as he hoped. Strange interference blasts over his radio at night and he starts seeing and hearing creepy noises in the woods. But are these odd occurrences actually happening or is he just going stir crazy?