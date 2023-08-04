Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Tough Texts in the App
Listen to Tough Texts in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Tough Texts

Tough Texts

Podcast Tough Texts
Podcast Tough Texts

Tough Texts

1517. Podcasts
add
Welcome to Tough Texts, where difficult sections of Scripture are broken down each and every week. Join the executive director of 1517, Scott Keith and Daniel E... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CulturePhilosophy
Welcome to Tough Texts, where difficult sections of Scripture are broken down each and every week. Join the executive director of 1517, Scott Keith and Daniel E... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Do I Need To Be Baptized? (1 Peter 3:18-22)
    Should Christians be baptized? In the first episode of Tough Texts, Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price examine 1 Peter chapter 3. This text famously proclaims the necessity of baptism for Christians. Scott and Dan take a closer look to figure out what Peter is saying.  Show Notes: Support the Show 1517 Podcasts 1517 on Youtube More From the Hosts Scott Keith Daniel Emery Price
    4/8/2023
    25:01

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Tough Texts

Welcome to Tough Texts, where difficult sections of Scripture are broken down each and every week. Join the executive director of 1517, Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, as they read and examine Scriptural texts that are classically difficult to discern.
Podcast website

Listen to Tough Texts, Married in the Middle and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Tough Texts

Tough Texts

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Tough Texts: Podcasts in Family