Do I Need To Be Baptized? (1 Peter 3:18-22)
Should Christians be baptized? In the first episode of Tough Texts, Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price examine 1 Peter chapter 3. This text famously proclaims the necessity of baptism for Christians. Scott and Dan take a closer look to figure out what Peter is saying. Show Notes: Support the Show 1517 Podcasts 1517 on Youtube More From the Hosts Scott Keith Daniel Emery Price
Welcome to Tough Texts, where difficult sections of Scripture are broken down each and every week. Join the executive director of 1517, Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, as they read and examine Scriptural texts that are classically difficult to discern.