Touched by Heaven - Everyday Encounters with God

SPIRITUAL WARFARE: The Bible Verse that Silenced the Darkness - TBH 397
12/14/2025 | 41 mins.
"For 16 months, my body and mind shut down due to spiritual warfare. My doctor said, "I don't believe in your God, I believe in my medicine." ---------- Peter Nathan and his wife Christine from Australia, both of deep faith, experienced one brief encounter on the street that changed everything. In this extraordinary retelling of episode 243, a woman fixed Peter with what can only be described as a deliberate evil intention, and from that moment he entered a 16-month physical and mental shutdown. Priests were called. Prayers were offered. Nothing worked. Peter's psychiatrist dismissed the idea of spiritual warfare--until one specific Bible verse was spoken. The oppression lifted, and even the doctor's certainty began to unravel. A rare, sobering, and fascinating account of spiritual reality breaking through. ---------- Share Your Story If you have a Touched by Heaven moment that you would like to share with Trapper, please leave us a note at https://touchedbyheaven.net/contact Our listeners look forward to hearing about life-changing encounters and miraculous stories every week. Stay Informed Trapper sends out a weekly email. If you're not receiving it, and would like to stay in touch to get the bonus stories and other interesting content that will further fortify your faith. Join our email family by subscribing on https://trapperjackspeaks.com Become a Patron We pray that our listeners and followers benefit from our podcasts and programs and develop a deeper personal relationship with God. We thank you for your prayers and for supporting our efforts by helping to cover the costs. Become a Patron and getting lots of fun extras. Please go to https://patreon.com/bfl to check out the details. More About Trapper Jack Visit Our Website: https://TrapperJackSpeaks.com Patreon Donation Link: https://www.patreon.com/bfl Purchase our Products · Talk Downloads: https://www.patreon.com/bfl/shop · CD Sales: https://trapperjackspeaks.com/cds/ Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TouchedByHeaven.TrapperJack Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/trapperjack/ Join us on X/Twitter: https://x.com/TrapperJack1
Losing Dakota, Finding God - TBH 396
12/07/2025 | 36 mins.
"I was living on the reservation, with my father, drunk, my mother, drunk, and pointing a rifle at me and my siblings." ---------- In this moving episode, we meet Susy—a woman whose life has been marked by deep loss, relentless struggle, and extraordinary moments of grace. Raised amid instability on an Indian reservation and searching for belonging across multiple faith traditions, Susy carried trauma into adulthood. She would lose her husband to cancer and later her daughter, Dakota, whose life was overshadowed by spiritual torment and addiction. Yet through every season, God kept breaking through. From miraculous interventions—including one that stopped her from ending her own life—to the unexpected moment she discovered "Touched by Heaven" on Coast to Coast A.M., Susy began to see that she had been pursued by a faithful God all along. This is a story of a soul relentlessly loved back home.
Why the Spirit-Filled Look Crazy and the Sober Look Lost - TBH 395
11/30/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
"I'm half in the bag," said the intoxicated Julia Roberts in the movie clip. And is this a message for the church? ---------- Why did Episode 394 disappear almost as fast as it was posted? Because I sounded strangely intoxicated—yet I hadn't had a drop. Only later did I realize the Holy Spirit was using that moment to steer me toward this far more important episode. Here, I'm back in the impartial referee uniform, not rooting for a side, just holding up the puzzle pieces. And what they reveal about the Church today is unsettling. It all started when I watched four unrelated movies that turned out to share the same core scene: a woman devoted to the wrong man, getting drunk, and suddenly recognizing the right one. That pattern wasn't random. It was biblical. enjoy the podcast!
A Stone, A Cross, A Listener Named Claire - TBH 393
11/16/2025 | 32 mins.
"We had a massive fire. We lost everything, with the exception of one thing. In the living room, within the ashes, one thing survived, our Bible." ---------- At the base of Cross Mountain in Medjugorje, our guide had us bend down and pick up a small stone. She said to place all our worries, fears, and crosses on this tiny rock. Then, she told us to carry it in our pocket to the top and to leave it at the foot of the cross, surrendering it all to Christ. In this episode, I bring you along for the ascent, with audio from my fellow pilgrims Ben and Paul and the 20-plus souls who climbed with us. I also share a providential two-minute encounter with Claire, a listener whose own life reveals the gentle fingerprints of God—from her father's passing to a house fire that showed His hand. Together, our stories point to the daily cross, and the strength Christ gives to carry it.
Miracles Happen When We Give God Our Problem, Not Our Solution - TBH 392
11/09/2025 | 27 mins.
"Everyone was flipping out. I was there. I witnessed this. Everyone was screaming and yelling at my mother's impossible prayer being answered." ---------- What happens when we stop telling God How to Fix It and simply hand Him the problem? This week's Touched by Heaven takes us from a broken white cane on a Medjugorje pilgrimage, to a Cuban girl's miracle education, and even to a can of tomato paste that shouldn't exist. In each story, heaven responds to the same simple, powerful prayer that Mary modeled at Cana: "They have no wine." When we stop micromanaging miracles and let God be God, He fills our jars — and our lives — to the brim.
