Touched by Heaven - Everyday Encounters with God

"We had a massive fire. We lost everything, with the exception of one thing. In the living room, within the ashes, one thing survived, our Bible." ---------- At the base of Cross Mountain in Medjugorje, our guide had us bend down and pick up a small stone. She said to place all our worries, fears, and crosses on this tiny rock. Then, she told us to carry it in our pocket to the top and to leave it at the foot of the cross, surrendering it all to Christ. In this episode, I bring you along for the ascent, with audio from my fellow pilgrims Ben and Paul and the 20-plus souls who climbed with us. I also share a providential two-minute encounter with Claire, a listener whose own life reveals the gentle fingerprints of God—from her father's passing to a house fire that showed His hand. Together, our stories point to the daily cross, and the strength Christ gives to carry it.