The podcast totally devoted to the greatest decade ever – the 80s! Join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Entertainment Music Editor) and special guests as they discus... More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
Power Ballads of the '80s (Part 1) with David Coverdale (Whitesnake)
What makes a power ballad? The conversation on the subject was so "powerful" we had to split this episode into two parts! Listen in on Part 1 as host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music Entertainment Editor) discusses Whitesnake, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Tina Turner (yes Tina Turner) and more with the voice behind several of Rock's iconic Power Ballads of the '80's (or any decade really), guest David Coverdale (Whitesnake).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
35:45
'80s Rock and Pop Magazines with DaveDiMartino and Lori Majewski
We're talking Pop and Rock Magazines! You know those Waldenbooks Newsstand classics you had to stock up on like Creem, YM, Sassy, Smash Hits and Tiger Beat? Join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music Entertainment Editor) and guests, esteemed music journalists and authors Dave DiMartino (Creem Editor in Chief 1979-1986) and Lori Majewski (Teen People co-founder), as they discuss all things '80s magazines: the artist access, the covers, the captions, the publicists and more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/13/2023
50:43
'80s Standout Drummers (Part 2) with Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Kenny Aronoff
We're not done talking drummers! There was so much to cover that we broke this discussion into two parts! Join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music Entertainment Editor) as she welcomes back legendary drummers Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Kenny Aronoff to talk the best and the most underrated drummers of the '80s decade, their thoughts on drumming and singing at the same time and The Muppet Show's Animal and his place in the pantheon.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/30/2023
33:25
'80s Standout Drummers (Part 1) with Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Kenny Aronoff
Rolling Stone have a list of the greatest drummers and we have ours from the '80s to discuss this week; names like Alex Van Halen, Tommy Lee, Stewart Copeland and more. Join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music Entertainment Editor) as she welcomes legendary drummers Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Kenny Aronoff into the first part of a two part discussion on the best and the most underrated drummers of the '80s decade. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
3/16/2023
38:09
"Rebel Soul": An ‘80s Conversation with Bebe Buell
It's all about musings and music this week as host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music Entertainment Editor) welcomes IT girl, icon, model and musician, special guest Bebe Buell. The author of a recently released 2nd memoir "Rebel Soul," Bebe has enough fascinating tales about 80's Rock & Roll for a whole episode on her own. Join us as she discusses dinner etiquette with Bryan Ferry, being produced by Ric Ocasek (The Cars), Stiv Bators (Dead Boys, Lord of the New Church), Elvis Costello, John Taylor (Duran Duran) & being the catalyst of Power Station plus more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The podcast totally devoted to the greatest decade ever – the 80s! Join host Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Entertainment Music Editor) and special guests as they discuss the music, movies and pop culture of everyone’s favorite decade.