TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

Ken Klippenstein is a journalist who focuses on national security. He used to work at The Intercept before stepping out on his own and taking the bold leap into Substack. He's been at the forefront of so many breaking stories, it's impossible to list them all.

I met Ken after we discovered we both lived in Wisconsin. At first a fan of his work, we quickly became pals connected by our love of politics, Philip K. Dick, and rabble-rousing. I even designed his logo for his Substack and news site, Klip News!

We discuss the failures of mainstream media, its many parallels with the music industry, and how the political world refuses to acknowledge its own demise. Pretty much a re-enactment of the stuff we talk about all the time together.