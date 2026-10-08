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TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

Zola Jesus
MusicMusic Interviews
TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

    Ken Klippenstein

    10/07/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Ken Klippenstein is a journalist who focuses on national security. He used to work at The Intercept before stepping out on his own and taking the bold leap into Substack. He's been at the forefront of so many breaking stories, it's impossible to list them all.
    I met Ken after we discovered we both lived in Wisconsin. At first a fan of his work, we quickly became pals connected by our love of politics, Philip K. Dick, and rabble-rousing. I even designed his logo for his Substack and news site, Klip News!
    We discuss the failures of mainstream media, its many parallels with the music industry, and how the political world refuses to acknowledge its own demise. Pretty much a re-enactment of the stuff we talk about all the time together.
  • TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

    Dan Boeckner

    10/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Dan Boeckner is a musician. He is a founding member of Wolf Parade, Operators, Divine Fits and Handsome Furs. He also plays in Arcade Fire. He recently debuted his great solo project BOECKNER.
    I met Dan fifteen years ago. He was a fan of my newly released Stridulum EP and asked me to open a couple Wolf Parade shows back in 2010. Our paths have crossed fairly consistently over the years, and has become a solid homie.
    Dan is always a cathartic hang. He's someone who intimately understands the ins and outs of a rapidly declining changing music industry. If anyone has learned how to navigate survival as a musician against all the tides, it's this guy.
    Always a pleasure to catch up with him.
    Support him on Patreon here.
  • TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

    ionnalee

    10/07/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    For those who are not familiar with her work, Jonna Lee initially emerged into the public consciousness with the early viral audiovisual project ⁠iamamiwhoami⁠. I will never forget watching those videos for the first time over fifteen years ago, just as I was beginning my own path with music. Since then, she's evolved as ionnalee.
    After connecting online, she asked me to ⁠sing on one of her songs⁠. Quickly we became close sisters of the north -- kindred souls navigating similar terrain.
    Our conversation is a highly intimate exchange of our mutual struggles in an industry that is not cut out for independent, creative, and sensitive artists.
    I hope you enjoy a glimpse into what our private conversations often sound like!
    ionnalee's links: ⁠official website⁠ | ⁠Patreon⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠
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About TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS
A podcast by Zola Jesus
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MusicMusic Interviews

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