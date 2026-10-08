TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Ken Klippenstein is a journalist who focuses on national security. He used to work at The Intercept before stepping out on his own and taking the bold leap into Substack. He's been at the forefront of so many breaking stories, it's impossible to list them all.
I met Ken after we discovered we both lived in Wisconsin. At first a fan of his work, we quickly became pals connected by our love of politics, Philip K. Dick, and rabble-rousing. I even designed his logo for his Substack and news site, Klip News!
We discuss the failures of mainstream media, its many parallels with the music industry, and how the political world refuses to acknowledge its own demise. Pretty much a re-enactment of the stuff we talk about all the time together.
- Dan Boeckner is a musician. He is a founding member of Wolf Parade, Operators, Divine Fits and Handsome Furs. He also plays in Arcade Fire. He recently debuted his great solo project BOECKNER.
I met Dan fifteen years ago. He was a fan of my newly released Stridulum EP and asked me to open a couple Wolf Parade shows back in 2010. Our paths have crossed fairly consistently over the years, and has become a solid homie.
Dan is always a cathartic hang. He's someone who intimately understands the ins and outs of a rapidly declining changing music industry. If anyone has learned how to navigate survival as a musician against all the tides, it's this guy.
Always a pleasure to catch up with him.
Support him on Patreon here.
- For those who are not familiar with her work, Jonna Lee initially emerged into the public consciousness with the early viral audiovisual project iamamiwhoami. I will never forget watching those videos for the first time over fifteen years ago, just as I was beginning my own path with music. Since then, she's evolved as ionnalee.
After connecting online, she asked me to sing on one of her songs. Quickly we became close sisters of the north -- kindred souls navigating similar terrain.
Our conversation is a highly intimate exchange of our mutual struggles in an industry that is not cut out for independent, creative, and sensitive artists.
I hope you enjoy a glimpse into what our private conversations often sound like!
ionnalee's links: official website | Patreon | Instagram
More Music podcasts
- Dolly Parton's AmericaDocumentary, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
- Song ExploderMusic
- Joe and JadaMusic, Music Interviews, Sports
- The Vic Mensa ShowMusic, Society & Culture
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
- A History of Rock Music in 500 SongsDocumentary, History, Music, Music History, Society & Culture
- 60 Songs That Explain the '90sMusic
- NPR MusicMusic
Trending Music podcasts
- The Beato PodMusic, Music Commentary
- The DeadpodArts, Music, Performing Arts
- IndiecastMusic, Music Commentary
- Music Student 101Education, History, Music
- Tomorrowland Friendship MixMusic
- Music Matters with Darrell Craig HarrisMusic, Music Commentary
- Felix Sama PodcastEducation, Music, Music Commentary, Music History, Music Interviews, Self-Improvement
- Classical Music Happy HourArts, Documentary, Music, Music Interviews, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Dj Puffy’s PodcastMusic
- Cosmic Gate: WYM RadioMusic
- Album | آلبومMusic, Music History
- Go with Elmo LovanoBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Music
- Alchemy with Anthony MasonMusic, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
- Song of the DayMusic, Music Commentary
- That's How I Remember ItMusic, Music Interviews
- Level Vibes PodcastMusic
- Sounds of the Caribbean with Selecta JerryArts, Music, Music Commentary, Music History, Performing Arts
- No Ceilings with Glasses MaloneMusic, Society & Culture
- DJ Private Ryan's PodcastMusic
- Greg & The Morning BuzzEntertainment News, Music, Music Interviews, News
- The Rolling Stones Official Podcast - Speaking in TonguesDocumentary, Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
- Brian & Kenzie PodcastMusic, Music Commentary
- The Kramer Show On DemandMusic, Society & Culture
About TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS
A podcast by Zola JesusPodcast website
Listen to TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS, Dolly Parton's America and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
TOTAL FUCKING DESPAIR WITH ZOLA JESUS
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.