Toronto Ultra - The Merk and Maven Podcast

RAMBO REVEALS WHY OPTIC DROPPED HIM AND IF HE'S RETIRING FROM CALL OF DUTY
OpTic's ex Head Coach Rambo joins Merk and Maven for the latest episode of the podcast! He breaks down the CDL 2023 season so far, his insane CoD career, and why he got dropped from OpTic.
5/16/2023
1:58:21
FAZE SIMP REVEALS WHY THEY CAN'T BEAT OPTIC!
FaZe Simp has been one of the most dominant CoD players in recent years. He's broken records, won 2 rings, and looking for his third. Get to know how Simp became one of the best Call of Duty players in the world! The Merk and Maven Podcast S2 Ep 9
5/10/2023
1:19:30
ACCURACY TALKS OPTIC PRED RUMOURS, AND RAMBO GETS DROPPED?!
OpTic Rambo has been dropped, Heretics are buying a CDL spot and Accuracy addresses all of the OpTic Pred rumours! This episode is gonna be a wild one.
5/4/2023
1:40:26
DRAZAH CALLS OUT OPTIC AND FAZE AFTER MAJOR IV
The CDL is getting SPICY. We've got Major IV champion Drazah joining Merk and Maven to discuss his Call of Duty Career, Major IV drama, and being the best Search and Destroy player in the world!
4/28/2023
1:28:43
OPTIC'S COACH REVEALS HOW THEY WENT 5-0, AND WHY THEY DROPPED ILLEY
After a perfect record in Stage IV, Merk and Maven sat down with OpTic Texas Analyst/Coach JPKrez! They broke down why the stats are so important, how OpTic didn't lose a hardpoint, and what changed in the team.
Toronto Ultra launches their very first podcast, starring Call of Duty's biggest legends - Merk & Maven! Be sure to tune in and don't miss out on Merk and Maven chatting all things competitive Call of Duty and more!