Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal Attacks

A Zebra Bit a Man’s Arm... Off? - News Stories including A Monkey Tearing Off Ears and Ripping Out Hair, Flaco the Eurasian Eagle-owl’s New York Escape, and More

The guys once again discuss some of the more notable recent animal attack headlines, covering the man whose arm was the target of an overly aggressive zebra, a Florida resident who was the unwitting host of an alligator on his doorstep, a fugitive owl's escapades in Central Park, and a mountain lion's assault on a hot tub in Colorado.