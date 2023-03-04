Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal Attacks

True stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented, told and explained by Wes Larson, a wildlife biologist and animal behavior expert. Wes is ... More
Black Bear Attack - The Worst Black Bear Attack in History: Part 2
Part 2 of what is considered to be the worst black bear attack in history, once again taking place at the Liard River Hot Springs. The guys then get into their favorite heroes from pop culture, and the old cake and ice cream argument rears its ugly head again.
4/24/2023
1:36:23
Black Bear Attack - The Worst Black Bear Attack in History: Part 1
This is part 1 of the horrifying black bear attack that took place at the Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park in 1999. The guys then talk about their favorite road trips, and Mike gets even further in the hole with Jeff.
4/17/2023
1:21:44
A Zebra Bit a Man’s Arm... Off? - News Stories including A Monkey Tearing Off Ears and Ripping Out Hair, Flaco the Eurasian Eagle-owl’s New York Escape, and More
The guys once again discuss some of the more notable recent animal attack headlines, covering the man whose arm was the target of an overly aggressive zebra, a Florida resident who was the unwitting host of an alligator on his doorstep, a fugitive owl's escapades in Central Park, and a mountain lion's assault on a hot tub in Colorado.
4/3/2023
1:30:45
Bears in Yellowstone ft. National Park After Dark
Cassie and Danielle from National Park After Dark joined us recently for the first (and hopefully not last) Tooth and Claw Interview Series to talk a little bit about the history of feeding bears in Yellowstone, and then answer a slew of mostly ridiculous questions about themselves, including who between them would win in a fight and whether cake and ice cream counts as one desert, or two.
3/27/2023
1:26:30
Elephant and Giraffe Attacks - Tyke Crashes the Circus & A Giraffe Impersonates a Wrecking Ball
This episode comprises of two previously released Tooth and Class bonus episodes, wherein Jeff covers the case of Tyke the Circus Elephant, and then Mike tells the tale of a couple of unfortunate tourists having a run-in with an extra large giraffe. Wes, as usual, brings all kinds of animal behavior and biology knowledge about each of the two animals.
True stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented, told and explained by Wes Larson, a wildlife biologist and animal behavior expert. Wes is joined by his brother Jeff and their mutual friend Mike, and in each episode the three pour over the details of animals attacks and explain how listeners can avoid these kinds of dangerous encounters, and learn a new appreciation for the wild things of the world