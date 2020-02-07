Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of World-Class Performers

Tools of Titans is a short-form podcast series from Tim Ferriss, one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Business People” and an early-stage investor/advisor in ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
BJ Miller
This episode features the profile of BJ Miller from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. This chapter's narrators are Kaleo Griffith (bio) and Ray Porter (profile). To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss.
BJ Miller (@bjmillermd) is a hospice and palliative care physician who has worked in many settings, inpatient, outpatient, and home, and now sees patients and families at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. BJ also acted as executive director for the Zen Hospice Project for five years, learning about the administration of health care and how difficult it can be for patients and families to find the care they need. He speaks all over the country and beyond on the theme of living well in the face of death. He has been featured in The New York Times and interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, Tim Ferriss, and Krista Tippett. BJ lives in Mill Valley with his chosen fur family, Maysie, the Muffin Man, and Darkness, and loves exploring nature — including human — especially from any two-wheeled vehicle (or four).
***
The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss
If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts?
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
7/9/2020
15:39
Coach Christopher Sommer
This episode features the profile of Coach Christopher Sommer from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. This chapter's narrators are Kaleo Griffith (bio) and Ray Porter (profile). To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss.
***
The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss
If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts?
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
7/7/2020
10:31
Derek Sivers
This episode features the profile of Derek Sivers from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. This chapter's narrators are Kaleo Griffith (bio) and Ray Porter (profile). To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss.
Derek Sivers (@sivers) is one of my favorite humans, and I call him often for advice. Think of him as a philosopher-king programmer, master teacher, and merry prankster. Originally a professional musician and circus clown, Derek created CD Baby in 1998. It became the largest seller of independent music online, with $100 million in sales for 150,000 musicians. In 2008, Derek sold CD Baby for $22 million, giving the proceeds to a charitable trust for music education. He is a frequent speaker at the TED Conference, with more than 5 million views of his talks. Since 2011, he has published 34 books, including “Anything You Want,” which I’ve personally read 10+ times.
***
The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss
If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts?
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
7/2/2020
23:33
Maria Popova
This episode features Maria Popova's chapter from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. The bio is read by Kaleo Griffith, and the profile is read by Ray Porter and Therese Plummer. To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss.
Maria Popova (@brainpicker) is a reader and a writer who writes about what she reads on Brain Pickings, which is included in the Library of Congress permanent web archive of culturally valuable materials. She is the author of Figuring, the editor of A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader, and the creator and host of The Universe in Verse, an annual charitable celebration of science through poetry at the interdisciplinary cultural center Pioneer Works in Brooklyn.
***
The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss
If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts?
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
6/19/2020
13:37
Jocko Willink
This episode features the profile of Jocko Willink from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. This chapter's narrators are Kaleo Griffith (bio) and Ray Porter (profile). To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss.
Jocko Willink (@jockowillink) is one of the scariest human beings imaginable. He is a lean 230 pounds and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt who used to tap out 20 Navy SEALs per workout. He is a legend in the special operations world, and his viral podcast interview with me was the first public interview he ever did. Jocko spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy and commanded SEAL Team Three’s Task Unit Bruiser, the most highly decorated special operations unit from the Iraq War. Upon returning to the United States, Jocko served as the officer-in-charge of training for all West Coast SEAL Teams, designing and implementing some of the most challenging and realistic combat training in the world.
After retiring from the Navy, he co-founded Echelon Front, a leadership and management consulting company, and co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win. He is also the author of multiple books, including The Dichotomy of Leadership, Way of the Warrior Kid, Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual, and Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual.
Jocko also discusses human nature through the lens of war, leadership, and business on the top-rated Jocko Podcast.
***
The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss
If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts?
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
About Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of World-Class Performers
Tools of Titans is a short-form podcast series from Tim Ferriss, one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Business People” and an early-stage investor/advisor in Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Shopify, Duolingo, Alibaba, and 50+ other companies. The show highlights short life advice from the best in the world. The Observer and other media have named Tim “the Oprah of audio” due to the influence of his long-form podcast, The Tim Ferriss Show, which has exceeded 500 million downloads and been selected multiple times for “Best of Apple Podcasts.”