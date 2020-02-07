Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of World-Class Performers

Jocko Willink

This episode features the profile of Jocko Willink from Tools of Titans, which is now available as an audiobook. This chapter's narrators are Kaleo Griffith (bio) and Ray Porter (profile). To check out the full audiobook of Tools of Titans with 100+ chapters, visit audible.com/ferriss. Jocko Willink (@jockowillink) is one of the scariest human beings imaginable. He is a lean 230 pounds and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt who used to tap out 20 Navy SEALs per workout. He is a legend in the special operations world, and his viral podcast interview with me was the first public interview he ever did. Jocko spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy and commanded SEAL Team Three’s Task Unit Bruiser, the most highly decorated special operations unit from the Iraq War. Upon returning to the United States, Jocko served as the officer-in-charge of training for all West Coast SEAL Teams, designing and implementing some of the most challenging and realistic combat training in the world. After retiring from the Navy, he co-founded Echelon Front, a leadership and management consulting company, and co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win. He is also the author of multiple books, including The Dichotomy of Leadership, Way of the Warrior Kid, Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual, and Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual. Jocko also discusses human nature through the lens of war, leadership, and business on the top-rated Jocko Podcast. *** The audiobooks of Tools of Titans and Tribe of Mentors can be found at audible.com/ferriss If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts? Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (“5-Bullet Friday”) at tim.blog/email. Follow Tim: Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss