How did Drew decide on a podcast when there are so many out there in circulation? He leaned into what he's already done/doing as a full time Certified Life and Performance coach & the mentoring he provides to others.

I hope when you read the title that you sung it like a true reader would. Drew delves into his journey into reading and the key relationship that exposed him to the world of reading and what he was capable of as a young black boy.

Football is all Drew could think about since the age of 7. His weekends were built around watching cartoons and any sports that their household could get. When he wasn't fighting his sisters for the remote, he would watch as much college & NFL football as his little brain could handle.Let Drew take you behind the scenes and his journey from playing sports in little league until he accepted a full ride athletic scholarship to the University of Oregon.

Enjoy these bonus episode interviews with prominent people in Coach Drew's journey that have immeasurable knowledge and a wealth of experience to pull from.Kevin Heiberger MS, CSCS has been in the strength and conditioning field for over 20 years. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2009 with a Master of Science degree. He has worked at BYU (2015), University of Virginia (2016-2017), UCLA (2018-2021), and IMG Academy (2011-2015 & 2022-Present). Prior to those positions, Kevin interned and or volunteered at University of North Texas, University of South Florida, and Iowa State University. Working at IMG (first time around), Kevin worked under a Coach named Loren Seagrave, where he learned Speed Dynamics. Through his methods, we were able to change athletes' speed in games from running 19 mph to running 22-23 mph. A great resource for student-athletes, professional athletes, parents of athletes, strength and conditioning coaches, trainers, and coaches of all levels.

About Too Good to be Drew

Life doesn't have to be done alone. Many need help, but we won’t seek it. Too Good to be Drew is a show for individuals to receive mentorship, advice, & coaching then implement it. Whether it’s your pain point or someone else’s, the best teacher doesn’t have to be your experience. While many of us are worried about the BIG wins, there are many small wins we can build on.Host Drew Jay Davis is a former professional athlete transitioned to Certified Life and Performance coach with a background in psychology & leadership. Drew loves helping humans overcome and achieve. His experience as a collegiate and professional athlete gives him unique knowledge & perspective working with fellow athletes, parents, high performing individuals, and people striving for their passion and purpose. Drew uses specialized tools, strategies, and framework to access untapped potential and help others find solutions. Connecting with and building people into their best selves through their vision in sport, life, family, or career. Drew interacts with his listeners and clients through mentorship, advice, and quality coaching. So whether you’re in high school, college, or an adult, everyone can benefit from this show for growth and development.In this show, Drew uses foundational techniques in leadership, adversity, and performance to produce growth and development in individuals. Listeners are encouraged to write in to receive coaching with their problem or pain point (https://drewjaydavis.com/contact/)Visit his website: www.drewjaydavis.comFollow Coach Drew on IG @drewjaydavisSubscribe on Patreon @drewjaydavisSubscribe on YouTube @drewjaydavis