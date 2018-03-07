Even the most beautiful sentence means absolutely nothing if it’s written in a language we don’t understand. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans shows how correctly interpreting God’s Word is the key to unlocking its power.
25:00
The Illumination of Scripture
Some truths don’t click until God opens our eyes. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains how the Holy Spirit brings Scripture to life for us—revealing insights we may have missed without His help.
25:00
The Inspiration of Scripture
There’s a difference between human opinion and divine truth. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains how the Bible wasn’t just written by people—it was breathed out by God Himself. Find out more about how God’s Word has the power to shape your life for eternity.
25:00
The Revelation of Scripture
We all have questions about life—but some answers can only come from a heavenly source. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains how Scripture reveals God’s thoughts, His will and His ways—allowing us to understand His truth.
25:00
Scripture Is Sufficient
In a world overflowing with advice, it’s easy to overlook the one source that actually works. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans shows how the Bible provides wisdom, joy and direction for every part of life.