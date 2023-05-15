Listen to free sermons from Dr. Tony Evans on The Alternative. Get more free resources, books, and series from Dr. Evans on tonyevans.org. More
Worldliness, Part 1
God put His church here to change the world. But too often the world changes the church. And Dr. Tony Evans says when that happens, both come out losers. Well, he’ll teach us how to stop the spread of worldliness before it stops us.
5/17/2023
25:00
Wisdom, Part 2
Wisdom is more than knowledge – it’s understanding how to apply what you know to real-life circumstances. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains why it comes in handy when those circumstances turn sour.
5/16/2023
25:00
Wisdom, Part 1
Just like Peter Pan, Dr. Tony Evans says a lot of Christians are living in their own kind of Never-Never Land. Well, he’ll talk about what happens when we refuse to grow up into the mature believers God wants us all to be.
5/15/2023
25:00
Remembering and Stepping Out
Don’t miss the final installment of this powerful Mother’s Day series as Dr. Tony Evans’ daughters, Chrystal Hurst and Priscilla Shirer talk about the important lessons they learned from their late mother, Lois… including how to cope with life’s challenges by looking backward instead of forward.
5/12/2023
25:00
Remembering the Compassion and Promises of God
One of the best ways to build our confidence in God for the future is to remember what he’s done in the past—both for us and for others. In this message, Dr. Evans’ daughters, Chrystal Hurst and Priscilla Shirer will talk about ways moms can mark those memories and draw strength from them when times get tough.