Episode 2 - Tonkawa-Together Podcast

In this episode of the Tonkawa-Tonkawa Together Podcast, we are talking all about health. We have seen a spike in flu diagnoses. Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV have all been reported, in high numbers, for Tonkawa and the surrounding cities in the Kay County Area. We invite Scott Haywood, of the Kay County Department of Health, to join us and give us the facts. Scott will give us ways to protect ourselves from these viruses, what symptoms to look for, and what to do if we observe those symptoms. Scott will also provide details on what the Kay County Health Department can do for you and/or your family! Kay County Health Department - Ponca City, OK 433 Fairview - Ponca City, OK 74601 - Phone: (580) 762-1641 Kay County Health Department - Blackwell, OK 1706 S. Main Street - Blackwell, OK 74631 - Phone: (580) 363-5520 We also discuss the Northern Oklahoma College (Tonkawa Campus) Nursing Health Career and Education Fair, on February 21, 2025 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, for pre-professional students. Special Sessions of 'Conversing With Nursing' are also available.