In this episode of the Tonkawa-Tonkawa Together Podcast, we are talking all about health. We have seen a spike in flu diagnoses. Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV have all been reported, in high numbers, for Tonkawa and the surrounding cities in the Kay County Area. We invite Scott Haywood, of the Kay County Department of Health, to join us and give us the facts. Scott will give us ways to protect ourselves from these viruses, what symptoms to look for, and what to do if we observe those symptoms. Scott will also provide details on what the Kay County Health Department can do for you and/or your family!
Kay County Health Department - Ponca City, OK
433 Fairview - Ponca City, OK 74601 - Phone: (580) 762-1641
Kay County Health Department - Blackwell, OK
1706 S. Main Street - Blackwell, OK 74631 - Phone: (580) 363-5520
We also discuss the Northern Oklahoma College (Tonkawa Campus) Nursing Health Career and Education Fair, on February 21, 2025 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, for pre-professional students. Special Sessions of 'Conversing With Nursing' are also available.
--------
56:00
Episode 1 - Tonkawa-Together Podcast
This is our very first podcast episode! We are excited to bring you a ton of information about all things TONKAWA! On this episode, we will have our Tonkawa City Council Meeting Wrapup where we will discuss everything you need to know about what happened in the January 27th (2025) City Council Meeting. We talk ODOT Projects, Nixle Alert System, City Job opportunities, and Code Enforcement. It's a packed show!
The ’Tonkawa-Together Podcast’ is a podcast about all things TONKAWA! City Manager Nick Payne hosts an informative episode, each week. We invite you to listen to or download the ’Tonkawa-Together Podcast’ as we will keep you informed with interviews of special guests; updates from the Tonkawa City Council; updates from Tonkawa Boards & Committees; Information on Civic Clubs and City Events; information from Tonkawa Public Schools and Northern Oklahoma College; special City announcements; Updates from new restaurants, businesses and services; information from the Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce and Tonkawa Development Authority; and much more! We will even take your suggestions on topics you would like to hear on the show. This podcast is made in the City of Tonkawa... by the City of Tonkawa.... for the City of Tonkawa! Let’s get TOGETHER and talk TONKAWA! TONKAWA-TOGETHER.