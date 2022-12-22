Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tom Morello's Maximum Firepower
A monthly podcast focusing on the music, the moments, and the movements that have shaped Tom's worldview and left an indelible mark on him as an artist and activist.
MusicNews
Available Episodes

  • Steve Vai - Top 10 Guitars In The History Of Music
    Celebrate International Guitar Month as Tom welcomes his good friend and legendary guitarist, Steve Vai. Tom and Steve make their case for the Top 10 Guitars In The History Of Music
    4/20/2023
    25:05
  • Allison Hagendorf - Top 10 Rock Moments of the 1990's
    Tom is joined by his good friend, Allison Hagendorf. The "Queen Of Rock" and Tom make their case for the Top 10 Rock Moments of the 1990's
    3/23/2023
    25:05
  • Billy Bragg - Top 10 Greatest Moments In Protest Music
    Tom is joined by his good friend, singer/songwriter and activist Billy Bragg. The two go back and forth to share the Top 10 Greatest Moments In Protest Music
    2/23/2023
    25:05
  • K.Flay - The Top 10 Cities To Rock In Around The World
    Tom welcomes his good friend, collaborator and fellow Chicago suburbanite, K.Flay. The musician, songwriter, singer/rapper and Tom go back and forth to share their Top 10 Cities To Rock In Around The World
    1/26/2023
    25:05
  • Steve Earle - Top 10 Acoustic Troubadours Of All Time
    Singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle joins Tom as the two make a case for the Top 10 Acoustic Troubadours Of All Time
    12/22/2022
    25:05

About Tom Morello’s Maximum Firepower

A monthly podcast focusing on the music, the moments, and the movements that have shaped Tom’s worldview and left an indelible mark on him as an artist and activist.
Podcast website

