Tom Morello’s Maximum Firepower

Steve Vai - Top 10 Guitars In The History Of Music
Celebrate International Guitar Month as Tom welcomes his good friend and legendary guitarist, Steve Vai. Tom and Steve make their case for the Top 10 Guitars In The History Of Music
4/20/2023
25:05
Allison Hagendorf - Top 10 Rock Moments of the 1990's
Tom is joined by his good friend, Allison Hagendorf. The "Queen Of Rock" and Tom make their case for the Top 10 Rock Moments of the 1990's
3/23/2023
25:05
Billy Bragg - Top 10 Greatest Moments In Protest Music
Tom is joined by his good friend, singer/songwriter and activist Billy Bragg. The two go back and forth to share the Top 10 Greatest Moments In Protest Music
2/23/2023
25:05
K.Flay - The Top 10 Cities To Rock In Around The World
Tom welcomes his good friend, collaborator and fellow Chicago suburbanite, K.Flay. The musician, songwriter, singer/rapper and Tom go back and forth to share their Top 10 Cities To Rock In Around The World
1/26/2023
25:05
Steve Earle - Top 10 Acoustic Troubadours Of All Time
Singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor Steve Earle joins Tom as the two make a case for the Top 10 Acoustic Troubadours Of All Time