Husband and wife, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Llyod are no strangers to Reality TV. From Big Brother to The Amazing Race, Couples Therapy, and their very own, Jef... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Togethermess - COMING SOON!
Husband and wife, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are no strangers to Reality TV. From Big Brother to The Amazing Race, Couples Therapy, and their very own, Jeff and Jordan Do America, this team knows just how messy life can get. Listen each week as together they dive into parenting, marriage, Reality TV, pop culture and so much more!
Husband and wife, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Llyod are no strangers to Reality TV. From Big Brother to The Amazing Race, Couples Therapy, and their very own, Jeff and Jordan Do America, this team knows just how messy life can get. Listen each week as together they dive into parenting, marriage, Reality TV, pop culture and so much more!