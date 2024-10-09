Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 10 Host Amber Osei, welcomes guests Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental Command Sergeant Major for the Air Defense Artillery School and Sgt. Maj. Kevin Andrakowicz, Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery, Proponent Sergeant Major as they delve into a deeper look at 14U, doctrinal changes and its effects on the Air Defense Artillery Branch.
--------
30:55
Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9
Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9 highlights areas of operation in PACOM as we're joined by Lt. Col. Anthony Falcon, Commander 1-1 ADA out of Okinawa, Japan.
Lt. Col. Falcon has overseen several Patriot training exercises in the Pacific, and he shares the best and most challenging moments of island life.
--------
13:18
Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 8
Gaining Knowledge through Lessons Learned from an ADA Chief - with special guest CW5 John Fallin and Co-Host CW4 Kevin Kruthers
Brought to you by the ADA Commandant's Office
Host Amber Osei, PAO, ADA Commandant
Fort Sill, OK
--------
29:37
Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7
In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7, we interview Kara, a 15-year-old who is the daughter of the Assistant Commandant Col. Daniels, at Fort Sill, Ok.
Kara loves art and is looking forward to getting her driver's license. This is the second in a series of podcasts honoring our military children, for the Month of the Military Child.
--------
11:40
Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6
In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6, we interview Peyton, a 9 year old who is living with her mother here at Fort Sill, OK. Peyton’s mother, SSG Player is an integral part of the Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Office. We are honoring children in the military this April to celebrate The Month of the Military Child. Stay tuned for more episodes!