LOVE CLASSIFIED with Aliia Roza

Aliia Roza
Welcome to the  "Love Classified”  where former secret Sexpionage agent, Aliia Roza,  shares seduction and sex techniques that helped her survive deadly mission...
EducationCoursesHealth & WellnessSexuality

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Aliia Roza | Ex-Russian Seduction Spy
    Aliia Roza joins the show this week to share what she learned during her time as a Russian Spy, specifically trained on seduction. She was recruited by the Russian government and turned into an agent as her father and grandfather were top generals in the KGB. The government trained her to be a weapon -- Aliia would use seduction tactics to get inside information from top criminals for the Russian government. This is a raw look inside one of the most mysterious...
    --------  
    43:37
  • Interview For Seelemagazine
    @aliiaroza was born in the USSR into a Kazakh-Tatar military serving family. She was raised to be patriotic with the understanding that she would protect civilians and protect the Russian motherland. At 18 years old, Aliia was sent to a secret military academy of internal affairs in Russia, where she was chosen from 350 students to participate in a special secret program developed by former KGB psychologists and high-ranking officers and agents, called sexpionage. Her training is in the art of seduction, persuasion and neuro- linguistic programming in order to get information from targets and to recruit. But her training included hardships like being raped by her superiors. Since leaving her secret agent life, she has found it rewarding to give back and spends a lot of her time serving others.We get into a lot from what it was like growing up in the former USSR, to working in the Russian government in espionage, to why she became a Christian, and why fashion is her passion.#podcast #aliaaroza #russianespionage #kazakh#applepodcasts #spotifypodcasts #educateyourself #wordstoliveby #talkaboutanything #virtualmentor #chat#staygrounded #inspire #encourage
    --------  
    1:10:59
  • Dating & Seduction Techniques | Episode 3
    Are you tired of struggling with dating as a woman? Do you want to learn effective dating techniques, identify red flags, and master the art of seduction specifically tailored for women? Look no further! Our content is exclusively dedicated to providing women with valuable insights and advice on all things dating. Whether you're new to the dating scene or have been at it for a while, our audio's will help you navigate the complexities of modern dating as a woman. We'll teach you proven strategies for approaching and attracting potential partners, as well as how to spot warning signs and avoid toxic relationships. With our expert guidance, you'll gain the confidence and knowledge to create meaningful connections and find the love you deserve as a woman.  let us be your trusted source for all things dating, catered specifically to women! 
    --------  
    45:46
  • Dating & Seduction Techniques | Episode 2
    Are you tired of struggling with dating as a woman? Do you want to learn effective dating techniques, identify red flags, and master the art of seduction specifically tailored for women? Look no further! Our content is exclusively dedicated to providing women with valuable insights and advice on all things dating. Whether you're new to the dating scene or have been at it for a while, our audio's will help you navigate the complexities of modern dating as a woman. We'll teach you proven strategies for approaching and attracting potential partners, as well as how to spot warning signs and avoid toxic relationships. With our expert guidance, you'll gain the confidence and knowledge to create meaningful connections and find the love you deserve as a woman.  let us be your trusted source for all things dating, catered specifically to women! 
    --------  
    18:55
  • Dating & Seduction Techniques
    First Episode on Dating & Seduction Techniques
    --------  
    38:40

About LOVE CLASSIFIED with Aliia Roza

Welcome to the  "Love Classified”  where former secret Sexpionage agent, Aliia Roza,  shares seduction and sex techniques that helped her survive deadly missions, learned at the highly secretive Conspiracy Intelligence Academy which she dapted them for everyday women to empower themselves, boost self-confidence, and enhance their self-esteem. These techniques are designed to help women confidently navigate dates, communicate effectively, and assertively pursue their desires. By mastering the art of communication, women can achieve success in both their personal and professional lives, fostering healthy relationships and flourishing in business ventures.If you have any questions or you would like to share your love story please email to [email protected] you for being here !
