LOVE CLASSIFIED with Aliia Roza

Interview For Seelemagazine

@aliiaroza was born in the USSR into a Kazakh-Tatar military serving family. She was raised to be patriotic with the understanding that she would protect civilians and protect the Russian motherland. At 18 years old, Aliia was sent to a secret military academy of internal affairs in Russia, where she was chosen from 350 students to participate in a special secret program developed by former KGB psychologists and high-ranking officers and agents, called sexpionage. Her training is in the art of seduction, persuasion and neuro- linguistic programming in order to get information from targets and to recruit. But her training included hardships like being raped by her superiors. Since leaving her secret agent life, she has found it rewarding to give back and spends a lot of her time serving others.We get into a lot from what it was like growing up in the former USSR, to working in the Russian government in espionage, to why she became a Christian, and why fashion is her passion.