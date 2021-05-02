Tired Moms Club with bemybreastfriend

1. Hi, Nice To Meet You

Hello and welcome to Tired Moms Club with Be My Breast Friend. My name is Kristen and I am the face behind this podcast. I am a CLC, mama to four, and a former pipefitter.In today’s episode I talk about who I am, my past experiences, and how this podcast came to be. I dive into details on my own breastfeeding journey and how I wish I would’ve known then what I know now. I hope that you, as the listener, are able to learn a thing or two that will help you along your breastfeeding journey. I share a funny story about how I didn’t even like Instagram in the beginning and how what started as a little passion project of mine has turned into a thriving business.My goal with this podcast is to help you fill a void while you are breastfeeding. It is meant to be fun, lighthearted, and hopefully relatable. So sit back, relax, trigger a let down, and lets get started!Sponsor: Ceres Chill - Head over to cereschill.com or check them out @cereschill on Instagram for more details and use the code ‘bemybreastfriend15’ for 15% off your order on chillers, nipple shields and more! Follow @bemybreastfriend on Instagrambemybreastfriend.combemybreastfriend Amazon Storebemybreastfriend YouTube