Tired Moms Club with bemybreastfriend

Hang out with Kristen, creator of bembreastfriend, while you kick your feet up and feed your little one. No matter your choice of feeding, these podcasts sessio... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
3. Hand Expression with Kelly Kendall
Today we are talking with Kelly Kendall. You probably know her from @thebalancedboob on Instagram. She is an RN and an IBCLC who helps support breastfeeding families from learning about breastfeeding during pregnancy all the way through their whole breastfeeding journey.Kelly is one of my best gal pals and we’ve decided to do a little subseries with this podcast that we are going to call ‘Kristen & Kelly Call B.S.’ In this episode we bust some myths around hand expression. Kelly explains to us what hand expression and colostrum harvesting are. We discuss whether or not hand expressing is safe and a few other common misconceptions around this topic.If you found this episode helpful, or know another mama who could benefit from it, we would love it if you would share it to your Instagram stories tagging both @bemybreastfriend and @thebalancedboob.Follow Kelly on Instagram: @thebalancedboobFollow Kelly on TikTok: @thebalancedboobFollow Kelly on Facebook: @thebalancedboobKelly’s YouTubewww.thebalancedboob.comKelly’s CoursesDAME StudyKristen’s IG Video on Hand ExpressingSponsor: Nursing Queen - Use ‘bemybreastfriend10’ at checkout! Follow @bemybreastfriend on Instagrambemybreastfriend.combemybreastfriend Amazon Storebemybreastfriend YouTube
5/4/2023
32:43
2. Exclusive Pumping with Tamari Jacob
I couldn’t think of a better way to kick things off here at the Tired Moms Club podcast than with my breastie, Tamari Jacob. She is the face behind @onewiththepump on Instagram. Tamari and I are both exclusive pumpers who have a pivot in our stories. Today we discuss why you would exclusively pump and share both of our journeys that lead us to doing just that. We chat about how even though we are in the same line of work, we look at each other as supporters of the same community rather than competition. We also demystify some common misconceptions about exclusively pumping.Sit back, relax, have a let down, and enjoy my interview with Tamari!Follow Tamari on Instagram: @onewiththepumpFollow Tamari on TikTok: @onewiththepumpFollow Tamari on Facebook: @onewiththepumpTamari’s YouTubewww.onewiththepump.comSponsor: Sarah Wells Bags - use code TIREDMOMS15 for 15% off at Sarah Wells Bags through August 31!Follow @bemybreastfriend on Instagrambemybreastfriend.combemybreastfriend Amazon Storebemybreastfriend YouTube
5/4/2023
30:19
1. Hi, Nice To Meet You
Hello and welcome to Tired Moms Club with Be My Breast Friend. My name is Kristen and I am the face behind this podcast. I am a CLC, mama to four, and a former pipefitter.In today’s episode I talk about who I am, my past experiences, and how this podcast came to be. I dive into details on my own breastfeeding journey and how I wish I would’ve known then what I know now. I hope that you, as the listener, are able to learn a thing or two that will help you along your breastfeeding journey. I share a funny story about how I didn’t even like Instagram in the beginning and how what started as a little passion project of mine has turned into a thriving business.My goal with this podcast is to help you fill a void while you are breastfeeding. It is meant to be fun, lighthearted, and hopefully relatable. So sit back, relax, trigger a let down, and lets get started!Sponsor: Ceres Chill - Head over to cereschill.com or check them out @cereschill on Instagram for more details and use the code ‘bemybreastfriend15’ for 15% off your order on chillers, nipple shields and more! Follow @bemybreastfriend on Instagrambemybreastfriend.combemybreastfriend Amazon Storebemybreastfriend YouTube
5/4/2023
20:28
Tired Moms Club with bemybreastfriend Trailer
Hello and welcome to Tired Moms Club with Be My Breast Friend. My name is Kristen and I am your host aka CLC(Certified Lactation Counselor), aka mama to four, aka that dancing boob you can find over on Instagram. Allow me to hang out with you for the duration of your pump sessions. We're going to talk about everything from pump reviews to product reviews. We’ll bring on some of my most favorite IBCLCs, to mom entrepreneurs and everyone in between. I'm gonna fill that void. I'm going to keep you entertained and we are going to get down to what is the most exciting product out there right now. We’ll cover what's going on out there in lactation space and beyond. So hang out with me. Enjoy your time, sit back, relax, have a let down and allow me to fill this pump session with entertainment, laughs and some of the coolest people I know!Follow Kristen on Instagramwww.bemybreastfriend.combemybreastfriend Amazon storebemybreastfriend YouTube
Hang out with Kristen, creator of bembreastfriend, while you kick your feet up and feed your little one. No matter your choice of feeding, these podcasts sessions ranging from 15-30 minutes should cover the duration of your baby’s appetite. Interviews, product reviews and every day friendly chit chat will keep your sessions entertained and informed!