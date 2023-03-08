Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tipsy Casting

Podcast Tipsy Casting
Jessica Sherman & Jenn Presser
Spilling the tea... nay wine on what really goes on behind casting our favorite films and tv shows from our real-life experiences and stories.
TV & Film
  • 117. A Discussion with Actor & Writer: Neal Bledsoe
    Neal Bledsoe is an actor, writer, and journalist from Seattle. He is perhaps best known for his work on the small screen, including Shameless, Man In The High Castle, Ugly Betty, Smash, The Mysteries of Laura, and many more, including the odd turn as a Hallmark prince. On the big screen, he has appeared in a few blink-and-you-miss-them-types of roles in major studio films and received several awards for his work in independent cinema. He is also a journalist, whose work has appeared in the pages of Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health, and Variety, and is currently writing a series of profiles about the lives of those who labor in today’s entertainment industry. He is a proud graduate of UNCSA and a member of The Actors Center. He splits his time between LA and NYC, and, despite what the internet says he is not actually from Canada, he was only born there. In this episode we discuss with Neal his Variety and LA Times articles and how the strike is affecting actors & casting directors both financially and big picture. - Neal Explains he Variety Article and the $250M figure he quoted - How the strike is putting extra weight on actors and external sources - How Jess and Jenn see the financial burden and figures a bit differently - Are the studios saving money by having actors self taping - The economic and financial pressure the strike and self tapes are putting on the industry Episode Resources: • Follow Neal on Instagram • Neal's IMDB • Learn More about the SAG-AFTRA Strike ──────────────────────────── ⁠⁠⁠Stay Tuned with Tipsy Casting on IG⁠⁠⁠ Watch the ⁠⁠⁠Tipsy Casting YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jessica ⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jenn ⁠⁠⁠ Learn More About ⁠⁠⁠Jess ⁠⁠⁠& ⁠⁠⁠Jenn's⁠⁠⁠ Casting Journeys  ⁠⁠⁠Get Casting Life Away Merch here!⁠
    8/9/2023
    1:12:08
  • 116. Actors and the SAG-AFTRA Strike with Strike Captain, Actor and Podcast Host Audrey Moore
    Audrey Moore is an actress living and working in Los Angeles. She can be seen in leading and recurring roles on many tv shows including Better Call Saul, Dopesick, Godless, Dirty John, and many more. She is also the host of the popular podcast, Audrey Helps Actors Podcast!  A trusted source in the community, Audrey Moore joins Jess and Jenn to talk openly about the current SAG-AFTRA strike which started at 12:01am on Friday, July 13th 2023. They touch on Audrey's journey as an actor, how she was inspired to start her prominent podcast Audrey Helps Actors, an explanation of what's at stake for the actors and what strategy SAG-AFTRA is currently employing. - Audrey’s Glassware Collection - Audrey’s Journey - The Birth of Audrey Helps Actors - Transparency within the Industry - The Difference Between Being a Hobbyist vs. Being a Professional in the Industry - Biggest Changes in the Landscape of the Industry - The SAG-AFTRA Strike - As It Relates to Casting - Working & Wages Meetings - #UnitedWeStandDividedWeFall - Interim Agreements & Pattern Bargaining - Justine Bateman’s “Programming vs. Content” - Public Perception of Interim Agreements - Most Important Aspects of the Negotiations - Audrey Helps Actors w/Laurie Hendler - Packaging of Residual Income - Something’s Gotta Give - The AMPTP Internal Conflicts Episode Resources: • Audrey's IMDb • Follow Audrey on IG • Learn More about the SAG-AFTRA Strike ──────────────────────────── ⁠⁠⁠Stay Tuned with Tipsy Casting on IG⁠⁠⁠ Watch the ⁠⁠⁠Tipsy Casting YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jessica ⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jenn ⁠⁠⁠ Learn More About ⁠⁠⁠Jess ⁠⁠⁠& ⁠⁠⁠Jenn's⁠⁠⁠ Casting Journeys ⁠⁠⁠Get Casting Life Away Merch here!⁠
    8/3/2023
    1:06:53
  • 115. Cocktails with Casting: Amanda Lenker Doyle
    Amanda Lenker Doyle is an award winning Casting Director and a self proclaimed treasure hunter. Obsessed with all things shimmery and bright, she has dedicated her life to the hunt for gems, jewels…and actors.  Amanda has been working in film and television casting for over 17 years. In 2022, her short film PLEASE HOLD was nominated for an Academy Award in the Live Action Short Film category! Some additional favorite credits to date include R#J, which swept Sundance and SXSW in 2021, BLACK-ISH & THE MUPPETS for ABC, ZAC & MIA for Netflix and WAYNE streaming now on Amazon Prime.  In addition to working as an independent Casting Director and Producer, Amada is now serving as the Director of Casting Relations at tech startup, Castability, where she is thrilled to have a new venue to showcase and source actors.  Amanda believes that every actor should have an opportunity to shine — and she can't wait to see what beautiful gems she digs up. In this episode we dive into how Amanda got into casting and her journey to her current position along with fun anecdotes about her favorite casting stories along the way. This includes her casting of the television show Wayne and a fun story about how Andrew Lincoln really got cast in the Walking Dead! We dive more into how the state of casting is affecting the careers of Casting Directors and the passion we all hold within our jobs. Resources: Amanda's Instagram: @casting.amanda Amanda's Website: castingbyamanda.com ──────────────────────────── ⁠⁠⁠Stay Tuned with Tipsy Casting on IG⁠⁠⁠ Watch the ⁠⁠⁠Tipsy Casting YouTube Channel⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jessica ⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠Follow Jenn ⁠⁠⁠ Learn More About ⁠⁠⁠Jess ⁠⁠⁠& ⁠⁠⁠Jenn's⁠⁠⁠ Casting Journeys  ⁠⁠⁠Get Casting Life Away Merch here!⁠
    7/26/2023
    1:19:32
  • 114. An Actor's Journey with Danielle Macdonald
    Danielle Macdonald was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. At the age of 18, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time. Audiences know Danielle for her breakout role as ‘Patti’ in Fox Searchlight’s PATTI CAKE$as well as the title character opposite Jennifer Aniston in DUMPLIN’. She also stars in the romantic comedy FALLING FOR FIGARO from director Ben Lewin which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in the Industry Selects section. Macdonald stars alongside Jamie Dornan in the new HBO Max Thriller THE TOURIST. The series also debuted internationally on Stan in Australia and on BBC in the UK to rave reviews. Macdonald also won the Breakthrough Actor award for her role in THE TOURIST at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s TV awards. The series recently got picked up for a second season and set to start production in April. Audiences can also seeMacdonald as a guest lead in Rian Johnson’s new Peacock anthology series POKER FACE alongside Natasha Lyonne. Macdonald also appeared opposite Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s runaway hit, BIRD BOX. Additionally, she appeared in Fox Searchlight’s Oscar-winning short film, SKIN, opposite Jonathan Tucker. She also appearedin the feature version of A24’s SKIN, with Jamie Bell, as well asPARADISE HILLS with Emma Roberts and Awkwafina. Jess and Jenn dive into Danielle's journey as an actor, how she prepares for her roles and the kinds of projects she's looking forward to taking on in the future. - Coffee with Casting - Danielle's Whine of the Week - How Danielle Prepares for Her Work - Danielle's Origin Story - Embracing the industry in the U.S. - Handling the Heartbreak of Losing Jobs - Finding the Right Representation - The Sundance Director's Lab - PattiCake$ - The Casting of Dumplin' - Trusting Your Gut When Picking Projects - Falling for Figaro - Working with Jamie Dornan - Danielle's Dream Role - The Multi-Layered Issue of Self-Tapes & Zooms Resources - Danielle's IMDB Danielle's Instagram ──────────────────────────── ⁠⁠Stay Tuned with Tipsy Casting on IG⁠⁠ Watch the ⁠⁠Tipsy Casting YouTube Channel⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Follow Jessica ⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠Follow Jenn ⁠⁠ Learn More About ⁠⁠Jess ⁠⁠& ⁠⁠Jenn's⁠⁠ Casting Journeys ⁠⁠Get Casting Life Away Merch here!⁠
    7/19/2023
    57:34
  • 113. An Insightful Conversation with Mindset Coach & Actor Joe Towne of The Performer's Mindset
    Joe Towne is a Los Angeles based performer, award-winning writer, director, and teacher. For 20 years, he's coached business professionals, athletes, and actors - some of whom are selling that product you just bought or starring in that movie you Netflixed last night. As an actor, Joe has worked with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Hilary Swank, Rebel Wilson, and he most recently starred as the lead in The Art of Christmas. He's worked as an audition and acting coach and teacher at one of the top private acting studios in Hollywood, where he co-created their audition technique program. As the CEO and Co-Founder of The Performer's Mindset, Joe works with performers to elevate their craft, with corporate professionals to bring Mindset practices into the workplace, and with creatives of all types, preparing them show up at their best in life's big moments. As the creator and host of The Better Podcast, Joe explores the nuances of creative practice and leads conversations that help us individually - and collectively - develop healthier relationships with our mind, our craft, and the world. In this episode, Jess, Jenn and Joe cover all their bases talking about what to do with the downtime during the strike. How to prepare for future challenges and finding balance in our lives. How Joe was exposed to the arts in high school His experience auditioning for the la Jay Binder Studying film and psychology at USC Performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Choosing to focus on a career in mindset coaching Developing confidence and mental toughness through a process and practice Warner Loughlin asked Joe Towne to develop an audition program Preparing for challenges by practicing for a live stakes environment in life, and as they relate to self-tapes Building dependencies on things without a flexibility mindset Downside to self-taping from the casting perspective Industry resetting through the strike, and refocusing on quality over quantity Investing in people or taking advantage of people The difference between a positive mindset and a toxically positive mindset Kobe Bryant’s journey and how it has inspired Joe Towne Checking in with yourself on a daily basis Episode Resources: Joe's IMDB ⁠ Joe's Instagram The Performer's Mindset Website The Performer's Mindset Instagram ──────────────────────────── ⁠Stay Tuned with Tipsy Casting on IG⁠ Watch the ⁠Tipsy Casting YouTube Channel⁠ ⁠Follow Jessica ⁠ & ⁠Follow Jenn ⁠ Learn More About ⁠Jess ⁠& ⁠Jenn's⁠ Casting Journeys ⁠Get Casting Life Away Merch here!⁠ ⁠⁠Visit the official Tipsy Casting Website and join our newsletter to stay up to date with all the Tipsy Casting news!
    7/12/2023
    59:21

About Tipsy Casting

Spilling the tea... nay wine on what really goes on behind casting our favorite films and tv shows from our real-life experiences and stories.
