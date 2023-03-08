113. An Insightful Conversation with Mindset Coach & Actor Joe Towne of The Performer's Mindset

Joe Towne is a Los Angeles based performer, award-winning writer, director, and teacher. For 20 years, he's coached business professionals, athletes, and actors - some of whom are selling that product you just bought or starring in that movie you Netflixed last night. As an actor, Joe has worked with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Hilary Swank, Rebel Wilson, and he most recently starred as the lead in The Art of Christmas. He's worked as an audition and acting coach and teacher at one of the top private acting studios in Hollywood, where he co-created their audition technique program. As the CEO and Co-Founder of The Performer's Mindset, Joe works with performers to elevate their craft, with corporate professionals to bring Mindset practices into the workplace, and with creatives of all types, preparing them show up at their best in life's big moments. As the creator and host of The Better Podcast, Joe explores the nuances of creative practice and leads conversations that help us individually - and collectively - develop healthier relationships with our mind, our craft, and the world. In this episode, Jess, Jenn and Joe cover all their bases talking about what to do with the downtime during the strike. How to prepare for future challenges and finding balance in our lives. How Joe was exposed to the arts in high school His experience auditioning for the la Jay Binder Studying film and psychology at USC Performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Choosing to focus on a career in mindset coaching Developing confidence and mental toughness through a process and practice Warner Loughlin asked Joe Towne to develop an audition program Preparing for challenges by practicing for a live stakes environment in life, and as they relate to self-tapes Building dependencies on things without a flexibility mindset Downside to self-taping from the casting perspective Industry resetting through the strike, and refocusing on quality over quantity Investing in people or taking advantage of people The difference between a positive mindset and a toxically positive mindset Kobe Bryant's journey and how it has inspired Joe Towne Checking in with yourself on a daily basis