Zack Giffin & John Weisbarth
Welcome to Tiny House Tales, a podcast about the experiences of people who have joined the tiny house movement. Join your hosts Zack Giffin and John Weisbarth
  • Behind the Scenes of Tiny House Nation with Gavin Brennan
    In the first episode of Tiny House Tales, John and Zack sit down with Tiny House Nation favorite, Gavin Brennan, to talk about the tiny house movement, experiences on the show, and some of his stories being a filmmaker in the wild. Gavin is also a filmmaker and world renown director of photography.Follow Gavin's works: https://www.gavincamera.comFollow Zack: https://www.instagram.com/zackgiffin/Follow John: https://www.instagram.com/johnkweisbarth/
    6/6/2023
    38:47
  • Trailer: Tiny House Tales
    Welcome to Tiny House Tales, a podcast about the experiences of people who have joined the tiny house movement. Join your hosts Zack Giffin and John Weisbarth, known from the popular show "Tiny House Nation," as they give listeners a behind the scenes glimpse into the absolute joys and inherent challenges of living tiny.Together they seek to unlock the successful strategies for minimalist living and learn more about how tiny living has made a big impact on people's lives while being entertaining and informative. Tiny House Tales is mandatory listening for anyone who has ever dreamed of downsizing or has simply craved a more simple lifestyle.Welcome to Tiny House tales. Follow Zack: https://www.instagram.com/zackgiffin/Follow John: https://www.instagram.com/johnkweisbarth/
    5/31/2023
    1:34

About Tiny House Tales

Welcome to Tiny House Tales, a podcast about the experiences of people who have joined the tiny house movement.

Join your hosts Zack Giffin and John Weisbarth, known from the popular show "Tiny House Nation," as they give listeners a behind the scenes glimpse into the absolute joys and inherent challenges of living tiny.

Together they seek to unlock the successful strategies for minimalist living and learn more about how tiny living has made a big impact on people's lives while being entertaining and informative. Tiny House Tales is mandatory listening for anyone who has ever dreamed of downsizing or has simply craved a more simple lifestyle.
Welcome to Tiny House tales.

