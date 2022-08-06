A podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre ... More
Available Episodes
Tinker Talks - Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex people, jobs and the future
In this addition we sit down and talk to the OC-ALC commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff King, OC-ALC Vice Director, Mr. Wayde Loflin and AFGE Local 916 Union President, Mr. Jeremy Ross about the great employees in the complex and the programs put in place to assist with personal and professional growth, job growth, and the work being done now to prepare the complex for future workload and growth.
For more information on careers and all the ways to apply for a career in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, please visit:
https://www.tinker.af.mil/Jobs/
DISCLAIMER - the appearance of the AFGE Local 916 is not endorsement by the United States Air Force.
6/2/2023
Tinker Talks - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
This month we talk to special guest Charlson Gaines, PH.D., and Capt. Gabriel Malasig, the Tinker Air Force Base Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator about sexual assault awareness and prevention as well as empathetic leadership, emotional intelligence, burnout and self-care.
Dr. Gaines spoke to three separate audiences about these topics as part of Tinker's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Dr. Gaines is a retired Air Force veteran. He has authored a book and speaks to various groups including Air Force units.
The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Gaines are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the United States Air Force. This podcast does not endorse Dr. Gaines or products and services offered.
4/28/2023
Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
On this episode of Tinker Talks we talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. What to look for, how to help weapons safety and more. This is a very important topic and this episode has a lot of valuable information and resources.
9/16/2022
Tinker Talks - Commander of Air Force Materiel Command highlights Tinker, Partnerships, Priorities
Welcome to this edition of Tinker Talks. General Duke Richardson, the Air Force Materiel Command, commander sits down with us during his immersion of Tinker Air Force Base to talk about a host of topics.
9/9/2022
Tinker Talks: Mentoring and Coaching with the Installation Commander
In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sat down with the Tinker Installation Commander, Col. G. Hall Sebren, Jr. He spoke about the importance of mentoring, the difference between coaching and mentoring, what makes a good mentor, and recognizing when a mentee should seek out others to mentor. Be sure to listen and to check out the commander's upcoming second commentary focusing on Air Force Chief of Staff CQ Brown, Jr.'s Action Orders.
A podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation. Captured by the 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, this podcast shares stories, updates and insights on Tinker Air Force Base.