Jarred Taylor and Caleb Francis talk weekly about utter nonsense More
Time For Pie Ep:001 Jacky The Bobcat
Caleb Francis Jarred Taylor and Dave Reardon kick off their new podcast show. Caleb's custom chair, solving crimes in Texas, Mount Everest and bobcats preventing them from leaving the house are all on the menu today.
5/30/2023
55:20
Time for Pie Teaser
If you found this you are special. Love you so much. The show is coming very soon so save this Channel in your podcast app.