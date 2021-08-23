Work, goals, pressure, mundane tasks, dislikable colleagues, and harsh environments have been overthrown in pursuit of material success. Yet at the subtle level... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
What Causes Low Levels of Motivation
Most of the time, low levels of motivation can be cured if the right techniques are applied. We know that practice makes perfect, or at least in this case, practicing being motivated will help you be more motivated in the future.
9/30/2021
6:24
Controlling Your Motivation can improve Your Life
Understanding motivation is the best way to conquer it and that’s why we’re going to break motivation down further into three parts. If you want to achieve a goal, you know that simply having the desire isn’t enough.
9/30/2021
5:01
Ep3 Drivers of Demotivation
What is exciting about this understanding is that negative energies can be flipped into the positive and driven from it’s polar opposite of inspiration, desire, and ultimately positive self-motivation.
8/23/2021
4:29
Ep2 The Origins of Demotivation
De-motivation is where the neutral energy of motivation, not self-motivation, but pure uninfluenced raw motivation gravitates, adopting one of two polar opposites. In the case of a de-motivated employee, the gravitational pull is towards the pole of de-motivation.
8/23/2021
3:44
Ep1 The Dynamics of De-Motivation
No matter what level, all staff have individual needs, subjective desires, and personal preferences. When these are not identified, nourished, and nurtured into life. Then at some point, de-motivation is almost a certainty.
