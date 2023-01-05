Have you checked your Husbands’ explore page? Splinters on the scrotum, and MJ is basically sober?

Episode 92. This week, Tommy and MJ discuss what your Instagram homepage says about you! MJ talks about being sober (practically) and attending Elijah’s birthday party with Shams. Tommy provides an update on his sleep device and they wrap the episode with some Q&A questions. Why does MJ threaten splinters on Tommy’s scrotum? How does MJ feel about the blue check marks being sold on Instagram? Tune in to find out all this and more. Use this link for 10% off your next trip with Bookings.com: https://www.booking.com/?aid=8002506 The Till the Dirt Patreon is LIVE! https://www.patreon.com/tillthedirt?utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan Do you want to be featured on the pod? DM us at @tillthedirtpodcast on Instagram for a chance to have your question answered by Tommy and MJ. Till the Dirt Merch is here! https://tillthedirtpodcast.com/merchandise/ Do you want a personalized video from MJ or Tommy? https://www.cameo.com/mercedesjavid https://www.cameo.com/tfeightnyc If you would like to donate, send books or pick books from Tommy’s Amazon wish list visit https://feightclub.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices