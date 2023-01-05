Welcome to Till the Dirt, a weekly podcast where Tommy Feight and Mercedes Javid talk about the ins and outs of their relationship. You may already know them fr... More
Have you checked your Husbands’ explore page? Splinters on the scrotum, and MJ is basically sober?
Episode 92. This week, Tommy and MJ discuss what your Instagram homepage says about you! MJ talks about being sober (practically) and attending Elijah’s birthday party with Shams. Tommy provides an update on his sleep device and they wrap the episode with some Q&A questions. Why does MJ threaten splinters on Tommy’s scrotum? How does MJ feel about the blue check marks being sold on Instagram? Tune in to find out all this and more.
Use this link for 10% off your next trip with Bookings.com: https://www.booking.com/?aid=8002506
The Till the Dirt Patreon is LIVE!
https://www.patreon.com/tillthedirt?utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan
Do you want to be featured on the pod? DM us at @tillthedirtpodcast on Instagram for a chance to have your question answered by Tommy and MJ.
Till the Dirt Merch is here!
https://tillthedirtpodcast.com/merchandise/
Do you want a personalized video from MJ or Tommy?
https://www.cameo.com/mercedesjavid
https://www.cameo.com/tfeightnyc
If you would like to donate, send books or pick books from Tommy’s Amazon wish list visit
https://feightclub.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
54:17
When Your Love Language Doesn’t Match Your Partners
Episode 91. This week, Tommy and MJ recap a very eventful week including Shams’s birthday party and going to three Mets games! They talk about an incident that occurred at Dodger Stadium that almost ruined their date night and how they were able to quickly turn the day around. Also, why did Darth Vida open all of Shams’s birthday gifts?! Tune in to find out.
4/24/2023
53:02
Reality TV Kiki with Ryan Bailey
Episode 90. In this episode, Tommy and MJ are joined by Ryan Bailey from the “So Bad It’s Good” Podcast to talk all things Reality TV. In the spirit of Scandoval, they discuss the Howie Mandel interview and Ryan talks about his experience with meeting and interviewing Tom Sandoval. Ryan shares who he thinks belongs on the Bravo Mount Rushmore from the Housewives Franchise as well as the other shows on the network. How did Ryan get into his career? Does he get nervous about run-ins with Bravo-lebrities that he makes memes about? Tune in to find out.
4/17/2023
1:25:30
Week of Reconnaissance
Episode 89. This week, Tommy and MJ talk about the 11 things to do before a vacation, provide tips for how to save time throughout your day, and discuss talking on the phone vs. texting. MJ shares some updates on her real estate journey with the agency.
4/10/2023
43:21
Ozempic, Manifestation, & Birthday Planning
Episode 88. This week, MJ addresses the rumors about her being on Ozempic. Tommy and MJ talk about some of their upcoming projects and how manifesting really works. They wrap the episode by talking about Shams’s upcoming birthday. Tune in now!
Welcome to Till the Dirt, a weekly podcast where Tommy Feight and Mercedes Javid talk about the ins and outs of their relationship. You may already know them from Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, currently on their 9th Season, but there’s still so much to be told! How did a Persian broad from Beverly Hills meet an Irish loudmouth from Queens? (Spoiler alert – it may or may not have been on Tinder). This is the retelling of their love story. Who said I love you first? What did MJ’s friends really think about Tommy? What did Queens think of Beverly Hills? They’re opening up about everything with some never before told stories and NOTHING is off the table. Subscribe now to stay up to date with each new episode for some laughs, possibly some tears, and most definitely a good time. Till death do us part.