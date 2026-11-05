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Til TRUTH Do US Part: An All Things Murky, Murderous & Mysterious Podcast
Motive And Magnolia Productions
Latest episode
32 episodes
- On the night of February 23, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida, a drunken game of hide-and-seek turned deadly. Sarah Boone, 42, zipped her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr., 42, into a large blue suitcase and pressed record on her phone as he begged to be let out.
The next afternoon, she called 911 to report her boyfriend dead, purple and not breathing on the floor of their townhouse. She told deputies it was an accident, that she thought he could free himself and fell asleep. But her phone told a different story. Investigators found video of Torres trapped inside, pleading for air while Boone taunted him. The medical examiner ruled it positional asphyxiation from being trapped in a confined space.
After years of delays and 8 attorneys, Boone faced a jury. On October 25, 2024, she was found guilty of second-degree murder in under two hours. On December 2, 2024, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of paroleWas it a drunken prank gone wrong, or murder in a suitcase?
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- A Halloween Special! !🎃🎃🎃🧡💜🧡💜🍬🍬🍭🍭
Til TRUTH Do Us Part — Where love, lies, and murder collide.
This Halloween, we're opening the doors to a different kind of counseling session!
Join Shawna and David for a special Halloween anthology packed with all things spooky, creepy, chilling, and spectacular! We're digging into the strange, the unsettling, the downright bizarre, and the stories that make you wonder what the hell is lurking in the dark.
From things that go bump in the night to tales that'll make you think twice before turning off the lights, we're bringing you a Halloween celebration with our signature blend of storytelling, twisted humor, and married-couple chaos.
So grab your favorite Halloween snacks, turn down the lights, and settle in. This session is going to get spooky!
AND WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTED!
Halloween is only the beginning of our HOLIDAY SESSIONS! Join us for the rest of our special holiday bonus episodes as we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.
Seven holidays. Seven special sessions. More stories, more laughs, and more reasons to spend the holidays with us!
Because around here, the holidays are anything but ordinary.
Til TRUTH Do Us Part
We're not doing True Crime the way everyone else does.
- On a brutally hot morning - August 4th, 1892 - in Fall River, Massachusetts, Andrew and Abby Borden were brutally murdered with an axe in their own home. The only person home was Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie.
No forced entry. No stolen money. Just a broken axe handle, a dress burned days later, and a nursery rhyme that would haunt America for over a century: " Lizzie Borden took an axe..."
In this Forgotten File, we reopen the house at 92 Second Street. We walk through the 90 minutes that left two people dead, the investigation that fixated on the youngest daughter from the start, and the 1893 trial that shocked the nation when an all-male jury found her not guilty in just 90 minutes.
We dig into the evidence they didn't want you to forget - the inquest testimony, the infamous handleless hatchet, and why Lizzie lived the rest of her life as Fall River's most infamous outcast.
Was Lizzie a cold-blooded killer who got away with murder, or was she the victim of a rush to judgment, small-town gossip, and Victorian-era sensationalism?
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- CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains descriptions of murder, drug use, sexual violence, dismemberment, and graphic details. Listener discretion is strongly advised.
Sources For this Episode Are Law & Crime Network, The Washington Post, Reuters.com and Courttv.com
In February 2022, police in Green Bay, Wisconsin responded to a mother's worst nightmare. Inside her basement, they found the severed head and remains of her son, 25-year-old Shad Thyrion.
The last person seen with him was 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness.
What started as a case involving meth and a casual encounter quickly became one of the most disturbing murder cases Wisconsin had ever seen. Investigators say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion during sex, then dismembered his body - and was found with evidence of the crime still on her.
In this episode we break down:
• Who were Shad Thyrion and Taylor Schabusiness? • What happened inside that house on Biemeret Street • The 911 call and discovery that led police to her • Her disturbing behavior in interrogation and in court • The competency battles - was she high, psychotic, or fully aware? • The trial, the verdict, and why a judge sentenced her to life without parole
This is not just a story about a brutal crime. It's about addiction, the mental health system, and how a small Midwestern community was left to make sense of something senseless.
What do you think - evil, insane, or both?
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Israel Keyes: The Murders of Samantha Koenig, Bill & Lorraine Currier — Evil Hiding in Plain Sight10/22/2026 | 51 mins.WARNING: This episode discusses abduction and murder, and contains disturbing details about the murders of Samantha Koenig, Bill and Lorraine Currier. Listener discretion is advised.
He had no type. No pattern. No home base. And kill kits buried across America, waiting.
Tonight, Shawna and David take on one of the most terrifying serial killers in modern history — Israel Keyes.
But this isn't about him. This is about them.
【entity-Samantha Koenig — 18 years old, Anchorage, Alaska. Taken from the Common Grounds coffee stand where she worked, a kid just trying to get through her shift.
Bill and Lorraine Currier — Essex, Vermont. A married couple of 24 years. Taken from their own home in the middle of the night. The place that was supposed to be safe.
Three people who did nothing wrong. And one man who planned everything.
This case hit us different.
For the first time on Til TRUTH Do Us Part, Shawna and David start getting personal. We talk honestly — as a married couple — about what it does to a marriage to hear how Bill and Lorraine were taken together, about how we would protect each other, about the fear of being that vulnerable in your own home, and about why we're focusing on the victims. There's more honest marital discussion in this episode than we've ever shared before.
This is our most personal episode yet. And also our darkest.
We walk through:
• What Keyes did and how he hid in plain sight for years
• How Samantha Koenig's case cracked Anchorage
• The night the Curriers were taken from their Vermont home
• The investigation that finally stopped a cross-country killer
• And the questions that still keep investigators up at night about how many more victims there are
Because sometimes the truth is darker than fiction — and sometimes evil really does hide in plain sight.
If you have information about other potential victims of Israel Keyes, please contact the FBI.
Was this tragic, or terrifying? Tell us in the comments, Truth Seekers.
Til TRUTH Do Us Part — An All Things Murky, Murderous & Mysterious Podcast
Because True Crime is cheaper than marriage counseling!👀💜🎙💯
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New Episodes: Tacky Tuesdays every other Tuesday, Main Cases Thursdays, Forgotten Files every other Saturday
#IsraelKeyes #SamanthaKoenig #BillAndLorraineCurrier #TrueCrime #SerialKiller #Anchorage #Vermont #TilTruthDoUsPart
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About Til TRUTH Do US Part: An All Things Murky, Murderous & Mysterious Podcast
Til Truth Do Us Part is a true crime, unexplained mysteries & dark history podcast from Motive and Magnolia Productions, hosted by husband-and-wife team Shawna and David. Together, we explore cold cases, disappearances, suspicious deaths, criminal investigations, and solved murders that continue to raise questions and all things that make you go "HUH?" WALK THE PATH OF ALL THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT WITH US! Leave your message here: https://www.speakpipe.com/Tiltruthdouspart https://buymeacoffee.com/motiveandm3Podcast website
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