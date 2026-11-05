WARNING: This episode discusses abduction and murder, and contains disturbing details about the murders of Samantha Koenig, Bill and Lorraine Currier. Listener discretion is advised.



He had no type. No pattern. No home base. And kill kits buried across America, waiting.



Tonight, Shawna and David take on one of the most terrifying serial killers in modern history — Israel Keyes.



But this isn't about him. This is about them.



【entity-Samantha Koenig — 18 years old, Anchorage, Alaska. Taken from the Common Grounds coffee stand where she worked, a kid just trying to get through her shift.



Bill and Lorraine Currier — Essex, Vermont. A married couple of 24 years. Taken from their own home in the middle of the night. The place that was supposed to be safe.



Three people who did nothing wrong. And one man who planned everything.



This case hit us different.



For the first time on Til TRUTH Do Us Part, Shawna and David start getting personal. We talk honestly — as a married couple — about what it does to a marriage to hear how Bill and Lorraine were taken together, about how we would protect each other, about the fear of being that vulnerable in your own home, and about why we're focusing on the victims. There's more honest marital discussion in this episode than we've ever shared before.



This is our most personal episode yet. And also our darkest.



We walk through:

• What Keyes did and how he hid in plain sight for years

• How Samantha Koenig's case cracked Anchorage

• The night the Curriers were taken from their Vermont home

• The investigation that finally stopped a cross-country killer

• And the questions that still keep investigators up at night about how many more victims there are



Because sometimes the truth is darker than fiction — and sometimes evil really does hide in plain sight.



If you have information about other potential victims of Israel Keyes, please contact the FBI.



Was this tragic, or terrifying? Tell us in the comments, Truth Seekers.



Til TRUTH Do Us Part — An All Things Murky, Murderous & Mysterious Podcast

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