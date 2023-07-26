Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata

After more than a decade on national and local radio with Tiki Barber, Brandon Tierney is turning it up a notch, partnering with Sal Licata for a dynamic duo of NYC natives!
Sports
  • Mets are making the playoffs
    Hour 1- The New York Mets are making the playoffs. That's right, BT is convinced that the run started last night after the Mets beat the Yankees.
    7/26/2023
    41:50
  • Carlos Rodon has one shot at winning the Yankee fans over
    Hour 2- Carlos Rodon is feeling the most pressure going into the final game of the regular season subway series. Will Yankee fans be cheering?
    7/26/2023
    37:45
  • The Crown - Mets are playoff bound
    Hour 3- That's right, the win over the Yankees is the key to unlocking the New York Mets push to the playoffs. Now trade for Shohei!
    7/26/2023
    41:12
  • Shohei Ohtani Power Rankings
    Hour 4- The hottest name on the trade market is Shohei Ohtani, which teams are realistic in acquiring the AL MVP.
    7/26/2023
    40:17
  • David Cone
    David Cone joins BT and Sal to talk about the state of the Yankees and flipping off Sal.
    7/26/2023
    16:22

About Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata

After more than a decade on national and local radio with Tiki Barber, Brandon Tierney is turning it up a notch, partnering with Sal Licata for a dynamic duo of NYC natives!
