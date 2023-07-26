Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata
Mets are making the playoffs
Hour 1- The New York Mets are making the playoffs. That's right, BT is convinced that the run started last night after the Mets beat the Yankees.
Carlos Rodon has one shot at winning the Yankee fans over
Hour 2- Carlos Rodon is feeling the most pressure going into the final game of the regular season subway series. Will Yankee fans be cheering?
The Crown - Mets are playoff bound
Hour 3- That's right, the win over the Yankees is the key to unlocking the New York Mets push to the playoffs. Now trade for Shohei!
Shohei Ohtani Power Rankings
Hour 4- The hottest name on the trade market is Shohei Ohtani, which teams are realistic in acquiring the AL MVP.
David Cone
David Cone joins BT and Sal to talk about the state of the Yankees and flipping off Sal.
