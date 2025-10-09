Bite Club! Interview with the Vampire, Blade, Dracula & More | Harvey Guillén, Katie O’Shaughnessy & Rachel Leishman
Sharpen your fangs, it’s vampire trivia night! Roz Hernandez hosts actor Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), creator Katie O’Shaughnessy, and writer Rachel Leishman in a horror-comedy game show packed with bloodsucker banter, ridiculous improv, and campy chaos. From Interview with the Vampire and Blade to Nosferatu, Dracula, and From Dusk Till Dawn, our guests sink their teeth into the funniest wrong answers and the creepiest vampire lore. Who will rise from the coffin as Vampire Horror Champion… and who’ll just get tickled to death?Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead), Tickled to Death is the comedy game show that mixes scary movie trivia with off-the-wall improv and ridiculous challenges. Each week, Roz and a rotating cast of actors, comedians, and horror experts dive into iconic horror movies and cult favorites, competing to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:03
--------
35:03
They’re Heeeere, They’re Queer! Fright Night, Seed of Chucky, Jennifer’s Body & More | Jennifer Reeder, River Butcher & Billy McCartney
Grab your garlic and glitter, this queer horror game show is as campy as it is creepy.
Roz Hernandez welcomes filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, comedian River Butcher, and comic Billy McCartney for a campy, bloody, and laugh-out-loud dive into Fright Night, Seed of Chucky, Jennifer’s Body, Nightmare on Elm Street 2, and more. From subtextual stares to demons with “Made in Japan” labels, the games get spooky, silly, and very, very gay. Who will survive the trivia, win the crown, and who’ll just get tickled to death?
Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead), Tickled to Death is the comedy game show that mixes scary movie trivia with off-the-wall improv and ridiculous challenges. Each week, Roz and a rotating cast of actors, comedians, and horror experts dive into iconic horror movies and cult favorites, competing to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
39:00
--------
39:00
Cult Trivia Chaos! Midsommar, The Witch & The Wicker Man | Folk Horror with Gavin Stenhouse, Ross Bryant & Lin Codega
We're diving into folk horror classics like Midsommar, The Wicker Man, and The Witch.
This episode is all about cults, flower crowns, and eerie rituals! From Midsommar and The Wicker Man to The Witch and Hereditary, comedian Roz Hernandez puts our guests to the test: actor/writer/producer Gavin Stenhouse (Kung Fu, Black Mirror), actor and improviser Ross Bryant (Dropout TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000), and writer/author Lin Codega (Moth Eater, Rascal News). Who will rise as the May Queen, and who gets sacrificed to the forest gods?
Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead), the Tickled to Death comedy podcast mixes scary movie trivia with improv and absurd challenges. Each week, Roz and a panel of comedians, actors, and horror experts dive into iconic horror films and cult favorites to compete for the title of Final Ghoul.
It’s trivia, improv, and culty chaos. Don’t get tickled to death.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
40:01
--------
40:01
Think You Know Stephen King? With BJ Colangelo, Michael Varrati & Sarah Seeds
Welcome, welcome, welcome to TICKLED TO DEATH! The horror movie game show where the screams are fake, but the laughs are real.
Roz Hernandez takes us deep into the chilling world of Stephen King. From the haunted halls of The Shining to Carrie’s bloody prom, IT’s sewer-dwelling Pennywise, and the cursed ground of Pet Sematary, our guests battle through trivia and ridiculous games to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.
Joining the madness are critic BJ Colangelo (This Ends at Prom), filmmaker Michael Varrati (Midnight Mass), and actor Sarah Seeds, ready to test their King knowledge and their nerves.
It’s a mix of spooky trivia, unhinged improv, and a whole lot of laughs. Don’t get tickled to death.
Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead), Tickled to Death is the comedy game show that mixes scary movie trivia with off-the-wall improv and ridiculous challenges. Each week, Roz and a rotating cast of actors, comedians, and horror experts dive into iconic horror movies and cult classics, competing to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:45
--------
41:45
Who Survives the Slasher Showdown? With Clare Cooney, Zach Noe Towers & Chad Collins
We’re slicing into the blood-soaked world of slashers: masked maniacs, sharp weapons, and way too many bad decisions. From Psycho and Halloween to Scream, Child’s Play, American Psycho, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Roz tests our guests on the most iconic killers in horror. Actor/director Clare Cooney (Departing Seniors on Tubi), comedian Zach Noe Towers (Comedy Central, Netflix), and horror critic Chad Collins (Dread Central, Rue Morgue) step into the game, but only one will survive the Slasher Showdown.
Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead), Tickled to Death is the comedy game show that mixes scary movie trivia with off-the-wall improv and ridiculous challenges. Each week, Roz and a rotating cast of actors, comedians, and horror experts dive into iconic horror movies and cult classics, competing to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Tickled to Death, the horror movie game show where the screams are fake but the laughs are real. Each week comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu’s Living for the Dead) invites actors, comedians, and podcasters to battle through trivia, improv, and ridiculous challenges pulled from iconic scary movies and cult classics.
One week it is slashers, the next it is Stephen King or folk horror. October brings witches, werewolves, and Halloween itself. Guests include Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Jed Shepherd (Host, Dashcam), Ross Bryant (Dimension 20), Gavin Stenhouse (Kung Fu), and novelist Lin Codega (Moth Eater). Their mix of comedy, acting, and horror cred makes every episode unpredictable and always funny.
It is spooky, it is ridiculous, and it is built so you can play along at home. New episodes drop every Thursday starting September 25. Don’t get tickled to death.