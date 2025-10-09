Think You Know Stephen King? With BJ Colangelo, Michael Varrati & Sarah Seeds

Welcome, welcome, welcome to TICKLED TO DEATH! The horror movie game show where the screams are fake, but the laughs are real. Roz Hernandez takes us deep into the chilling world of Stephen King. From the haunted halls of The Shining to Carrie's bloody prom, IT's sewer-dwelling Pennywise, and the cursed ground of Pet Sematary, our guests battle through trivia and ridiculous games to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul. Joining the madness are critic BJ Colangelo (This Ends at Prom), filmmaker Michael Varrati (Midnight Mass), and actor Sarah Seeds, ready to test their King knowledge and their nerves. It's a mix of spooky trivia, unhinged improv, and a whole lot of laughs. Don't get tickled to death. Hosted by comedian and horror fanatic Roz Hernandez (Ghosted!, Hulu's Living for the Dead), Tickled to Death is the comedy game show that mixes scary movie trivia with off-the-wall improv and ridiculous challenges. Each week, Roz and a rotating cast of actors, comedians, and horror experts dive into iconic horror movies and cult classics, competing to see who will survive as the Final Ghoul.