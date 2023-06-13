Thru the Bible takes the listener through the entire Bible in just five years, threading back and forth between the Old and New Testaments. You can begin the st... More
Available Episodes
Job 16:1—18:2
Being kind is more important than being right. Unfortunately, Job’s friends valued being correct more than comforting Job in his time of need. In vivid language, Job rebukes his friends for the way they treat him and tries to justify himself and say God is wrong for allowing his suffering. Follow along as Dr. McGee teaches us how each of these men, including Job, had a wrong view of God.
6/16/2023
26:00
Job 13:3—15:35
You can always trust God’s plan, even if you don’t understand it. He has a better purpose and design for our lives than we could ever imagine. When Job doesn’t understand God’s plan, he cries out to Him in prayer. Dr. McGee teaches, The primary purpose of prayer is not to change God, but to change us. In today’s lesson, listen in and learn from Job’s candid conversation with God.
6/15/2023
26:00
Job 11:1—13:4
Don’t miss the forest for the trees. All of Job’s friends missed God’s grace for His lawperhaps because the law is easier to make sense of. While God is righteous, just, and hates sin, He is also gracious, merciful, and slow to anger. Today on the Bible Bus, we’ll hear what Zophar has to say and discover Job’s unwavering faith in God, despite his friend’s harsh words.
6/14/2023
26:00
Job 9, 10
Pride wears many different outfits. While many think of pride as arrogance, sometimes pride likes to disguise itself in shame, guilt, and self-pity. In today’s lesson, Dr. McGee teaches us that Job’s destructive thoughts about death stem from his hurt ego more than his sorrow.
6/13/2023
26:00
Job 6:15—8:22
Some things just don’t make sense. When Job tries to describe his agony to gain his friends’ compassion, they aren’t convinced. Bildad was so determined to make sense of Job’s suffering that he accused Job of being a hypocrite. Imagine thatin your greatest time of difficulty, your friend calls you a hypocrite. Listen in to learn how logic and reasoningwithout compassion can do more harm than good.
Thru the Bible takes the listener through the entire Bible in just five years, threading back and forth between the Old and New Testaments. You can begin the study at any time. When we have concluded Revelation, we will start over again in Genesis, so if you are with us for five years you will not miss any part of the Bible.Other Thru the Bible Programs:Thru the Bible - Minute with McGeeThru the Bible - Questions AnswersThru the Bible - Sunday SermonThru the Bible InternationalA Travs de la Biblia