ColdFusion Collective
A weekly podcast that covers the latest in tech, innovation and the ever interesting world of the information super highway. Co-hosted by Dagogo Altraide and Tawsif Akkas.
Through The Web Podcast is part of the ColdFusion Collective.

  • How To Scam JP Morgan, Google I/O Quick Recap, AI Datebots, Timbaland
    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/throughtheweb.podcast/WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/s2YmvqbfTS4Follow us on Twitter to engage with our work: https://twitter.com/throughtheweb00:00 - Intro00:13 - Woman Scams JP Morgan12:44 - Smoke on the Water14:13 - Has Microsoft Missed the Mark with Bing?17:47 - Google IO Quick Recap25:00 - AI Datebot37:14 - Timbaland uses Biggie AI 42:45 - CommentsProduced by: Dagogo Altraide (ColdFusion), Tawsif AkkasShot and edited by: Brayden Laffrey
    5/15/2023
    45:28
  • Godfather of AI is SCARED, IBM Replacing Workers, Hollywood Writers Strike, Vice, BeReal, Pixel Fold
    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/throughtheweb.podcast/WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/O0Guk24z0QUFollow us on Twitter to engage with our work: https://twitter.com/throughtheweb00:00 Dagogo's Brisbane Trip03:03 Godfather of AI says AI is bad07:49 IBM replaces workers with AI 13:18 Hollywood writers' strike19:22 Will "AI Generated" content change anything?30:40 VICE Media Bankrupt33:57 Boring Company Tunnel Expansion 36:52 BeReal losing the race? 40:37 Pixel FoldProduced by: Dagogo Altraide (ColdFusion), Tawsif AkkasShot and edited by: Brayden Laffrey
    5/8/2023
    44:06
  • AGI and the Future, Snap AI Negative Reviews, Meta's Stock U-Turn, Grimes, MKBHD Shoes
    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/throughtheweb.podcast/WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Md3SQSDxXeIFollow us on Twitter to engage with our work: https://twitter.com/throughtheweb00:00 - Intro02:36 - Personal updates 07:19 - AI Casey Neistat Vlog12:44 - MKBHD Sneakers15:25 - AI Election Campaign Ad and potential AI Regulations20:30 - Grimes AI Voice24:08 - Unrecorded Gameplay 30:00 - Companies Laying off Staff in anticipation of AI35:12 - Surprise Meta Stock Rise38:08 - Snap AI Negative Reviews41:47 - How will AGI change us? 52:17 - How ColdFusion has affected Dagogo's Cynicism55:31 - OutroProduced by: Dagogo Altraide (ColdFusion), Tawsif AkkasShot and edited by: Brayden Laffrey
    5/1/2023
    53:37
  • MEGA AI EPISODE: Viral Drake AI Song, Joe Rogan AI Podcast, Snap AI, Adobe Firefly and More
    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/throughtheweb.podcast/WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/_J-dwF92bbs Follow us on Twitter to engage with our work: https://twitter.com/throughtheweb00:00 - Intro3:40 - Joe Rogan AI Podcast and Drake Viral AI Song24:47 - Buzzfeed News Shuts Down30:05 - Dagogo finally watched Succession32:29 - Google AI search tools39:51 - Snapchat AI42:10 - Starship Launch44:43 - Solar Eclipse46:00 - Twitter Blue Verification51:28 - Adobe Firefly52:48 - AI VideoProduced by: Dagogo Altraide (ColdFusion), Tawsif AkkasShot and edited by: Brayden Laffrey
    4/24/2023
    56:31
  • INSANE AI Phone Scams, Elon's Everything App, Airpods or iPods, Replacing Your Friends on Group Chat
    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/throughtheweb.podcast/WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/eZjxlq0DosoFollow us on Twitter to engage with our work: https://twitter.com/throughtheweb00:00 - Intro 00:15 Our week12:23 - AI Phonecall Scams 21:15 - Dagogo uses Kaiber 24:09 - Dogecoin Logo, Elon's 10,000 GPUs, X App32:35 - Replacing friends in group chat with AI 36:59 - Airpods Case Patent42:27 - OutroProduced by: Dagogo Altraide, Tawsif AkkasShot and edited by: Brayden Laffrey
    4/17/2023
    42:35

About Through The Web

A weekly podcast that covers the latest in tech, innovation and the ever interesting world of the information super highway. Co-hosted by Dagogo Altraide and Tawsif Akkas. Through The Web Podcast is part of the ColdFusion Collective.
