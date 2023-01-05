A weekly podcast that covers the latest in tech, innovation and the ever interesting world of the information super highway. Co-hosted by Dagogo Altraide and Ta... More
How To Scam JP Morgan, Google I/O Quick Recap, AI Datebots, Timbaland
00:00 - Intro00:13 - Woman Scams JP Morgan12:44 - Smoke on the Water14:13 - Has Microsoft Missed the Mark with Bing?17:47 - Google IO Quick Recap25:00 - AI Datebot37:14 - Timbaland uses Biggie AI 42:45 - Comments
5/15/2023
45:28
Godfather of AI is SCARED, IBM Replacing Workers, Hollywood Writers Strike, Vice, BeReal, Pixel Fold
00:00 Dagogo's Brisbane Trip03:03 Godfather of AI says AI is bad07:49 IBM replaces workers with AI 13:18 Hollywood writers' strike19:22 Will "AI Generated" content change anything?30:40 VICE Media Bankrupt33:57 Boring Company Tunnel Expansion 36:52 BeReal losing the race? 40:37 Pixel Fold
5/8/2023
44:06
AGI and the Future, Snap AI Negative Reviews, Meta's Stock U-Turn, Grimes, MKBHD Shoes
00:00 - Intro02:36 - Personal updates 07:19 - AI Casey Neistat Vlog12:44 - MKBHD Sneakers15:25 - AI Election Campaign Ad and potential AI Regulations20:30 - Grimes AI Voice24:08 - Unrecorded Gameplay 30:00 - Companies Laying off Staff in anticipation of AI35:12 - Surprise Meta Stock Rise38:08 - Snap AI Negative Reviews41:47 - How will AGI change us? 52:17 - How ColdFusion has affected Dagogo's Cynicism55:31 - Outro
5/1/2023
53:37
MEGA AI EPISODE: Viral Drake AI Song, Joe Rogan AI Podcast, Snap AI, Adobe Firefly and More
00:00 - Intro3:40 - Joe Rogan AI Podcast and Drake Viral AI Song24:47 - Buzzfeed News Shuts Down30:05 - Dagogo finally watched Succession32:29 - Google AI search tools39:51 - Snapchat AI42:10 - Starship Launch44:43 - Solar Eclipse46:00 - Twitter Blue Verification51:28 - Adobe Firefly52:48 - AI Video
4/24/2023
56:31
INSANE AI Phone Scams, Elon's Everything App, Airpods or iPods, Replacing Your Friends on Group Chat
00:00 - Intro 00:15 Our week12:23 - AI Phonecall Scams 21:15 - Dagogo uses Kaiber 24:09 - Dogecoin Logo, Elon's 10,000 GPUs, X App32:35 - Replacing friends in group chat with AI 36:59 - Airpods Case Patent42:27 - Outro
