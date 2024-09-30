Three Tenets Podcast: SRSC Ep. 3 CPT Caroline Pirchner
Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, Strength Readiness Support Center (SRSC) Chief, CPT Caroline Pirchner.
CPT Pirchner shares what SRSC can do for the Recruiting and Retention Force. During the interview, she gives insight of how SRSC can be utilized to better benefit the 54 states and territories. Listen to be the first to hear of upcoming SRSC announcements.
Three Tenets Podcast Greece to Guard Ep. 2 SSG Georgia Varoucha
Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, SSG Georgia Varoucha.
SSG Varoucha, also known as @njrecruiter or @itsgteam, shares her story of growing up Greek in the United States and how her life led into enlisting into the Army National Guard. During the interview, SSG V gives insight of how to be a successful RRNCO on social media by turning a lead into an enlistment. Listen to learn about her guard story and growth as a social media influencer and RRNCO.
Three Tenets Podcast: Started from the bottom, now we’re here - Ep. 1 SFC Octavia Chambers
Welcome to the first podcast straight out of the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. Meet your co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest for the inaugural episode, SFC Octavia Chambers.
SFC Chambers enlisted at 17 into the Georgia Army National Guard and is currently Title 10 serving as a 79T Instructor at the Non Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) at SMTB. During the interview, SFC Chambers discussed the Army’s COOL Program (Credentialing Opportunities On-line). This program helps service members find information on certifications and licenses related to their job and civilian career. There are 9 credentials offered under the 79T MOS. Listen to learn about her guard story and growth at SMTB.
The Strength Maintenance Training Battalion is the Army National Guard's premier, accredited training institute for producing competent, professional Leaders, woven into the fabric of our communities who are prepared to serve as force multipliers for the 54 States and Territories through effective execution of the three tenets of the Strength Maintenance Philosophy ~ Recruiting, Retention, and Attrition Management.
