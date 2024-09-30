Three Tenets Podcast Greece to Guard Ep. 2 SSG Georgia Varoucha

Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, SSG Georgia Varoucha. SSG Varoucha, also known as @njrecruiter or @itsgteam, shares her story of growing up Greek in the United States and how her life led into enlisting into the Army National Guard. During the interview, SSG V gives insight of how to be a successful RRNCO on social media by turning a lead into an enlistment. Listen to learn about her guard story and growth as a social media influencer and RRNCO.