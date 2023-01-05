Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Three Black Halflings are a group of nerdy friends with strong opinions and even stronger Charisma scores. Join them in their quest to explore diversity in the ... More
  • "This Is an Unhinged Episode" - Halfling Soapbox on Dogs and Glee
    This week, Liv and Jeremy bring that patented Cobb & Kennedy magic to a pair of chaotic Halfling Soapboxes about dogs and the "classic" TV show Glee. Fun facts, tangents, and hilarity abound! Link to the adorable puppy photo we talked about:https://doglime.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Chinese-Crested-puppy-development-and-behavior.jpg Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/tbhalflings for your Shirefolk Shoutout and Bonus Episodes. Find all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings  Want to hire Jasper as a GM: https://www.jasperwcartwright.com/  You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical Role Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    1:15:50
  • Big Trouble in Little Mineuse Ep 7: Emotional Escape
    Our plucky band of youngsters face frantic battles, heartfelt confrontations, and a desperate escape in this exciting conclusion! Charlene Bayer (she/they) as Kimberly Patterson (she/her), the 11 year-old pigtailed preteen chess prodigy! Connie Chang (they/he/she) as Jin Zheng (they/xe), the 16 year-old powerlifting thembo with a heart of gold! Margaret Krohn (she/they) as Jenna Ainsley (she/they), the 12 year-old goth super sleuth who lives in a funeral home! B. Dave Walters (he/him) as Buck Adams (he/him), the 17 year-old slacker philosopher who’s everybody’s friend! Kelly Wright (they/them) as Jaime Patterson (he/him), the shy 17 year-old cinephile with a love of horror and Kevin Bacon! And Jeremy Cobb as Your Very Neighborhood GM! Please find all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings Want to hire Jasper as a GM: https://www.jasperwcartwright.com/ You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical Role Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    2:54:29
  • 3BH Presents: "The Vineyard RPG" with GM Friday and Guest Player Drakoniques
    The incredible pro-GM Friday is back, and she's brought The Vineyard RPG with her! Join Liv, Jeremy, and guest player Drakoniques as they try desperately to survive a one shot in this queer, undead, crime mob campaign setting & guide book. And once you've listened, go check out the Kickstarter and support this amazing project! Support the Kickstarter!: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vineyardttrpg/the-vineyard-project?ref=art8xn  Follow the official Vineyard Twitter: https://twitter.com/VineyardRPG  Follow the epic Friday: https://twitter.com/isfridayTV  Follow the wonderful Drakoniques: https://twitter.com/Drakoniques  Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/tbhalflings for your Shirefolk Shoutout and Bonus Episodes. Find all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings  Want to hire Jasper as a GM: https://www.jasperwcartwright.com/  You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical Role Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or email [email protected]  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    2:28:11
  • Big Trouble In Little Mineuse Ep 6: Midnight Mission
    With Myriad and Matumbo on the team, it's time to start fighting back! Charlene Bayer (she/they) as Kimberly Patterson (she/her), the 11 year-old pigtailed preteen chess prodigy! Connie Chang (they/he/she) as Jin Zheng (they/xe), the 16 year-old powerlifting thembo with a heart of gold! Margaret Krohn (she/they) as Jenna Ainsley (she/they), the 12 year-old goth super sleuth who lives in a funeral home! B. Dave Walters (he/him) as Buck Adams (he/him), the 17 year-old slacker philosopher who’s everybody’s friend! Kelly Wright (they/them) as Jaime Patterson (he/him), the shy 17 year-old cinephile with a love of horror and Kevin Bacon! And Jeremy Cobb as Your Very Neighborhood GM! Please find all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings Want to hire Jasper as a GM: https://www.jasperwcartwright.com/ You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical Role Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    1:47:42
  • "That Cobb & Kennedy Magic" - D&D Announcements and Struggles!
    Jeremy's jet-lagged and Liv's exhausted, so it's a perfect time to record an episode! Join us as we discuss the newly-announced D&D crossover with Minecraft, the recent D&D VTT announcement, the even more recent discussion of the VTT at the Creator Summit, and much more!  RELEVANT LINKS:Follow The Wagadu Chronicles!:https://twitter.com/wagaduchronicle?lang=en  Support Friday's The Vineyard RPG Kickstarter!:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vineyardttrpg/the-vineyard-projectCheck out Kobold Press' New Black Flag System!:https://koboldpress.com/project-black-flag/ Preorder Connie Chang's GODKILLER RPG!:https://twitter.com/byConnieChang/status/1640730482286419970Follow for announcements about GODKILLER here!: https://twitter.com/godkillerrpg And we forgot to mention it, but Halfling Avenger Navaar Jackson has his own TTRPG you should check out!:https://navaarsnp.itch.io/the-corrupted  Polygon Minecraft Announcement Article:https://www.polygon.com/23659183/dungeons-dragons-minecraft-dlc-release-date Benedict Cumberbatch Drow Lullaby:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK9ZUZvr70Y&ab_channel=CritAcademy  Dicebreaker VTT Article: https://www.dicebreaker.com/series/dungeons-and-dragons/news/dnd-virtual-tabletop-playtest-2023Daniel Kwan's summary of the D&D Creator Summit: https://danielhkwan.substack.com/p/dnd-creator-summit One More Multiverse VTT:https://multiverse.com/  Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/tbhalflings for your Shirefolk Shoutout and Bonus Episodes. Find all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings  Want to hire Jasper as a GM: https://www.jasperwcartwright.com/  You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical Role Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or email [email protected]  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    1:37:02

About Three Black Halflings

Three Black Halflings are a group of nerdy friends with strong opinions and even stronger Charisma scores. Join them in their quest to explore diversity in the incredible worlds of D&amp;D and pop culture while doling out DM tips, thought-provoking conversations, a band of guests, and good times.

Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @tbhalflings or email [email protected]

If you enjoy this podcast please help us out by leaving a review and sharing with your fellow adventurers.

Three Black Halflings

Three Black Halflings

