Three Black Halflings are a group of nerdy friends with strong opinions and even stronger Charisma scores. Join them in their quest to explore diversity in the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 227
"This Is an Unhinged Episode" - Halfling Soapbox on Dogs and Glee
This week, Liv and Jeremy bring that patented Cobb & Kennedy magic to a pair of chaotic Halfling Soapboxes about dogs and the "classic" TV show Glee. Fun facts, tangents, and hilarity abound!
Link to the adorable puppy photo we talked about:https://doglime.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Chinese-Crested-puppy-development-and-behavior.jpg
5/1/2023
1:15:50
Big Trouble in Little Mineuse Ep 7: Emotional Escape
Our plucky band of youngsters face frantic battles, heartfelt confrontations, and a desperate escape in this exciting conclusion!
Charlene Bayer (she/they) as Kimberly Patterson (she/her), the 11 year-old pigtailed preteen chess prodigy!
Connie Chang (they/he/she) as Jin Zheng (they/xe), the 16 year-old powerlifting thembo with a heart of gold!
Margaret Krohn (she/they) as Jenna Ainsley (she/they), the 12 year-old goth super sleuth who lives in a funeral home!
B. Dave Walters (he/him) as Buck Adams (he/him), the 17 year-old slacker philosopher who’s everybody’s friend!
Kelly Wright (they/them) as Jaime Patterson (he/him), the shy 17 year-old cinephile with a love of horror and Kevin Bacon!
And Jeremy Cobb as Your Very Neighborhood GM!
4/27/2023
2:54:29
3BH Presents: "The Vineyard RPG" with GM Friday and Guest Player Drakoniques
The incredible pro-GM Friday is back, and she's brought The Vineyard RPG with her! Join Liv, Jeremy, and guest player Drakoniques as they try desperately to survive a one shot in this queer, undead, crime mob campaign setting & guide book. And once you've listened, go check out the Kickstarter and support this amazing project!
Support the Kickstarter!: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vineyardttrpg/the-vineyard-project?ref=art8xn
Follow the official Vineyard Twitter: https://twitter.com/VineyardRPG
Follow the epic Friday: https://twitter.com/isfridayTV
Follow the wonderful Drakoniques: https://twitter.com/Drakoniques
4/24/2023
2:28:11
Big Trouble In Little Mineuse Ep 6: Midnight Mission
With Myriad and Matumbo on the team, it's time to start fighting back!
Charlene Bayer (she/they) as Kimberly Patterson (she/her), the 11 year-old pigtailed preteen chess prodigy!
Connie Chang (they/he/she) as Jin Zheng (they/xe), the 16 year-old powerlifting thembo with a heart of gold!
Margaret Krohn (she/they) as Jenna Ainsley (she/they), the 12 year-old goth super sleuth who lives in a funeral home!
B. Dave Walters (he/him) as Buck Adams (he/him), the 17 year-old slacker philosopher who’s everybody’s friend!
Kelly Wright (they/them) as Jaime Patterson (he/him), the shy 17 year-old cinephile with a love of horror and Kevin Bacon!
And Jeremy Cobb as Your Very Neighborhood GM!
4/20/2023
1:47:42
"That Cobb & Kennedy Magic" - D&D Announcements and Struggles!
Jeremy's jet-lagged and Liv's exhausted, so it's a perfect time to record an episode! Join us as we discuss the newly-announced D&D crossover with Minecraft, the recent D&D VTT announcement, the even more recent discussion of the VTT at the Creator Summit, and much more! RELEVANT LINKS:Follow The Wagadu Chronicles!:https://twitter.com/wagaduchronicle?lang=en
Support Friday's The Vineyard RPG Kickstarter!:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vineyardttrpg/the-vineyard-projectCheck out Kobold Press' New Black Flag System!:https://koboldpress.com/project-black-flag/
Preorder Connie Chang's GODKILLER RPG!:https://twitter.com/byConnieChang/status/1640730482286419970Follow for announcements about GODKILLER here!: https://twitter.com/godkillerrpg And we forgot to mention it, but Halfling Avenger Navaar Jackson has his own TTRPG you should check out!:https://navaarsnp.itch.io/the-corrupted
Polygon Minecraft Announcement Article:https://www.polygon.com/23659183/dungeons-dragons-minecraft-dlc-release-date
Benedict Cumberbatch Drow Lullaby:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK9ZUZvr70Y&ab_channel=CritAcademy
Dicebreaker VTT Article: https://www.dicebreaker.com/series/dungeons-and-dragons/news/dnd-virtual-tabletop-playtest-2023Daniel Kwan's summary of the D&D Creator Summit: https://danielhkwan.substack.com/p/dnd-creator-summit
One More Multiverse VTT:https://multiverse.com/
