Welcome to the Thread & Therapy podcast! A podcast for quilters with big hearts. I am your host Maude MacDonald, The Retro Quilter, and every episode we dive in... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Meagan of Sew Giddy
Meagan Guite of Sew Giddy and member of the Ruby Star Society crew, shares her story of coping with the many stages of grief after losing her mother to cancer. SHOWNOTES Meagan recommends these resources on grief and dealing with death: Books: Grief is Love by Marisa Renee Lee Choose Wonder Over Worry by Amber Rae Heart Talk by Cleo Wade Podcast -You're going to die -Terrible, thanks for asking FIND MEAGAN - on Instagram at: @sewgiddy FIND MAUDE AT: theretroquilter.com ON INSTAGRAM: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast
5/16/2023
55:41
Paige of Ponderosa Creative
Paige of Ponderosa Creative talks about being a neurodivergent creative with border polar: a condition of bi-polar and borderline personality disorder. She also talks about her love of quilting and how that became a crutch for her coping which lead to burn out. SHOW NOTES Resources for Bipolar Disorder and BPD: FAQ on either disorder (including what they are, how to support yourself or a loved one, how to find other resources): https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Bipolar-Disorder and https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Borderline-Personality-Disorder What Border-polar means: https://www.healthline.com/health/bipolar-and-borderline-personality-disorder-dual-diagnosis FIND PAIGE AT: Ponderosacreative.etsy.com ON INSTAGRAM: @ponderosacreative FIND MAUDE AT: theretroquilter.com ON INSTAGRAM: @theretroquilter
5/2/2023
52:07
Elizabeth of Quilter's Candy
My friend and mentor, Elizabeth Chappell of Quilter's Candy shares her thoughts and feelings about quilting, and how it relates to her business, ADHD, and grief. SHOW NOTES Find Elizabeth at: https://quilterscandy.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quilters_candy/?hl=en
4/18/2023
45:41
Belle of Seams Sew Me
My good friend Belle chats with me about coping with autoimmune diseases, and how quilting got her through treatment. Belle is also an advocate for child abuse prevention and has a quilt pattern and quilt along to support the cause. Links in show notes. SHOW NOTES Find Information on the Lovely Pinwheels and the Child Abuse Prevention Quilt Along: https://www.seamssewme.com/post/lovely-pinwheels-quilt-along-in-april Find Belle at: https://www.seamssewme.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seams_sew_me/ On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SeamsSewMe Find Maude at: https://theretroquilter.com/ On Instagram: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast
4/4/2023
49:17
Mary of Sew Mary Happy
In this episode, Mary of Sew Mary Happy discusses her traumatic experience with having Covid-19 and how the quilting community helped her through it. Mary is full of positivity and light, and she shares how quilting rejuvenates that for her. SHOW NOTES: Find Mary at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/sewmaryhappy/?etsrc=sdt On Instagram: @sewmaryhappy Find Maude at: www.theretroquilter.com On Instagram: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast If you have enjoyed this episode please leave a review! Thanks and Keep it Quilty!
Welcome to the Thread & Therapy podcast! A podcast for quilters with big hearts. I am your host Maude MacDonald, The Retro Quilter, and every episode we dive into the “why” of our beloved craft. You can expect guests to share their stories on how quilting became a catalyst for change, helped them heal and even changed their lives. We’ll be hitting on some vulnerable topics like mental illness, burnout and more. Join us and see how quilting is therapy for us all.