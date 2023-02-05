Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Thread & Therapy

Maude MacDonald
Welcome to the Thread & Therapy podcast! A podcast for quilters with big hearts. I am your host Maude MacDonald, The Retro Quilter, and every episode we dive in... More
Welcome to the Thread & Therapy podcast! A podcast for quilters with big hearts. I am your host Maude MacDonald, The Retro Quilter, and every episode we dive in... More

Available Episodes

  • Meagan of Sew Giddy
    Meagan Guite of Sew Giddy and member of the Ruby Star Society crew, shares her story of coping with the many stages of grief after losing her mother to cancer.    SHOWNOTES Meagan recommends these resources on grief and dealing with death:   Books: Grief is Love by Marisa Renee Lee   Choose Wonder Over Worry by Amber Rae   Heart Talk by Cleo Wade   Podcast -You're going to die -Terrible, thanks for asking   FIND MEAGAN - on Instagram at: @sewgiddy     FIND MAUDE AT: theretroquilter.com ON INSTAGRAM: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast    
    5/16/2023
    55:41
  • Paige of Ponderosa Creative
    Paige of Ponderosa Creative talks about being a neurodivergent creative with border polar: a condition of bi-polar and borderline personality disorder. She also talks about her love of quilting and how that became a crutch for her coping which lead to burn out.  SHOW NOTES Resources for Bipolar Disorder and BPD:  FAQ on either disorder (including what they are, how to support yourself or a loved one, how to find other resources): https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Bipolar-Disorder and https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Borderline-Personality-Disorder What Border-polar means: https://www.healthline.com/health/bipolar-and-borderline-personality-disorder-dual-diagnosis  FIND PAIGE AT: Ponderosacreative.etsy.com ON INSTAGRAM: @ponderosacreative   FIND MAUDE AT: theretroquilter.com ON INSTAGRAM: @theretroquilter
    5/2/2023
    52:07
  • Elizabeth of Quilter's Candy
    My friend and mentor, Elizabeth Chappell of Quilter's Candy shares her thoughts and feelings about quilting, and how it relates to her business, ADHD, and grief.   SHOW NOTES Find Elizabeth at: https://quilterscandy.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quilters_candy/?hl=en    
    4/18/2023
    45:41
  • Belle of Seams Sew Me
    My good friend Belle chats with me about coping with autoimmune diseases, and how quilting got her through treatment. Belle is also an advocate for child abuse prevention and has a quilt pattern and quilt along to support the cause. Links in show notes.   SHOW NOTES Find Information on the Lovely Pinwheels and the Child Abuse Prevention Quilt Along: https://www.seamssewme.com/post/lovely-pinwheels-quilt-along-in-april Find Belle at:  https://www.seamssewme.com/  On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seams_sew_me/ On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SeamsSewMe   Find Maude at: https://theretroquilter.com/ On Instagram: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast    
    4/4/2023
    49:17
  • Mary of Sew Mary Happy
    In this episode, Mary of Sew Mary Happy discusses her traumatic experience with having Covid-19 and how the quilting community helped her through it. Mary is full of positivity and light, and she shares how quilting rejuvenates that for her. SHOW NOTES: Find Mary at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/sewmaryhappy/?etsrc=sdt On Instagram: @sewmaryhappy   Find Maude at: www.theretroquilter.com On Instagram: @theretroquilter @threadandtherapypodcast   If you have enjoyed this episode please leave a review! Thanks and Keep it Quilty!
    3/21/2023
    42:46

About Thread & Therapy

Welcome to the Thread & Therapy podcast! A podcast for quilters with big hearts. I am your host Maude MacDonald, The Retro Quilter, and every episode we dive into the “why” of our beloved craft. You can expect guests to share their stories on how quilting became a catalyst for change, helped them heal and even changed their lives. We’ll be hitting on some vulnerable topics like mental illness, burnout and more. Join us and see how quilting is therapy for us all.
