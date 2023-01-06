Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast focuses on the witch-hunts of yesterday and today. We feature the stories of real people accused of witchcraft, i...
Echoes of the Witch with Margaux Crump and Jake Eshelman
Echos of the Witch is a photographic documentary project by Margaux Crump and Jake Eshelman exploring American witch executions in the context of cultural memory, power and the land. Operating on the premise that places hold memory and that cultural memory can be deeply rooted, hear from the artists in this reflective episode on how their project captures the land and the people of these historical witch trial sites whether the memories of these persecutions have been honored, altered, hidden, perverted, or neglected. This discussion communicates End Witch Hunts' message: Why do we witch hunt? How do we witch hunt? How do we stop hunting witches?
6/22/2023
1:13:24
Connecticut Witch Trials 101 Part 6: 1692 and Beyond
This is Part 6, the final installment of Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast's Connecticut Witch Trials 101 series. This episode completes the overview of Connecticut's known witch trial victims with only fact backed, trustworthy research and sources. Take advantage of the expansive bibliography, and do some educational reading. Dig into the research with us. This Connecticut witch trial history introduction series has been created with thoughtful inquiry and consideration of historian expertise, historic record and available archived material. Next you will be ready for Connecticut Witch Trials 201, but hold up, first we have more 101 series' coming your way this summer and fall: Salem Witch Trials 101, Modern Witch Hunts 101, and 18th-21st Century Witch Hunts 101. All of our series and episodes work to teach the world regarding witch hunts: How do we know what we know? We connect past witch trials to today's witchcraft fear with a discussion answering our advocacy questions: Why do we witch hunt? How do we witch hunt? How do we stop hunting witches?
6/15/2023
58:21
Dan Gagnon on Salem Witch Trial Victim George Jacobs, Sr.
Welcome back local historian Dan Gagnon who brings us the unexpected journey of Salem Witch Trial victim George Jacobs Sr., one of the men executed for witchcraft on August 19, 1692. We discuss the complicated trauma and experiences of the many members of the Jacobs household involved in the trials. Learn about the fascinating travels of George Jacob Sr's remains. Where did his bones rest across the centuries and why were they being moved? We address the importance of victim memorials and exonerations of innocent accused witches by contrasting the way Rebecca Nurse has been remembered to the way George Jabob Sr was set aside. The Rebecca Nurse Homestead history is discussed, and this part of the conversation will be meaningful to her descendants. This discussion continues End Witch Hunts' message: Why do we witch hunt? How do we witch hunt? How do we stop hunting witches?
6/8/2023
1:19:41
Modern Witch-Hunts 101 Part 1: A Dialogue on the Nature of Today's Witch Persecutions
Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast presents Modern Witch Hunts 101 Part 1: A Dialogue on the Nature of Today's Witch Persecutions. Podcast Cohosts, Josh Hutchinson and Sarah Jack reflect on how researching the modern witch attack crisis has revealed the connectedness of witch hunts across time and the globe. Learn how big the problem is and the circumstances under which pervasive witchcraft fear translates into widespread violence. How do we know what we know? We connect past witch trials to today's witchcraft fear and witch hunts with a discussion answering our advocacy questions: Why do we witch hunt? How do we witch hunt? How do we stop hunting witches?
6/1/2023
58:36
Connecticut Witch Trials 101 Part 5: 1666 to 1691
This is Part 5 of Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast's Connecticut Witch Trials 101 series. In this episode, we look at eight witchcraft accusations from 1666 through 1691, the period between the Hartford Witch-Hunt of 1662 to 1665 and the Fairfield/Stamford Witch-Hunt of 1692. This was after Governor John Winthrop Jr. came back from England with the colonial charter. You will learn from original records about the intense hunt against Katherine Harrison, the community conflicts she had, the wild allegations against her and how her trial played out. Podcast Cohosts, Josh Hutchinson and Sarah Jack continue the Connecticut Witch Trial History story with only fact backed, trustworthy research and sources. The lives of these historic individuals have been examined and we share what is known about them, from the historical record. How do we know what we know? We connect past witch trials to today's witchcraft fear with a discussion answering our advocacy questions: Why do we witch hunt? How do we witch hunt? How do we stop hunting witches?
Thou Shalt Not Suffer: The Witch Trial Podcast focuses on the witch-hunts of yesterday and today. We feature the stories of real people accused of witchcraft, interviews with leading witch trial researchers and activists, and news on the witch-hunts happening right now. Witch-hunts are not ancient history. Witch-hunts are news.