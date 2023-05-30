#thisleague UNCUT dishes on hot NBA topics beyond what Chris Haynes and Marc Stein report on social media with even more candor and opinion. Stein and Haynes go... More
#thisleague UNCUT: NBA Trade talk
The latest with Bradley Beal and his likely looming exit from Washington. The prospect of New Orleans actually trading Zion Williamson. All the transactional talk that has surfaced so quickly since the NBA Finals finished ... Chris Haynes and Marc Stein go through every bit of it for you on the latest edition of #thisleague UNCUT.
6/15/2023
50:19
#thisleague UNCUT: The NBA's annual off-season frenzy is almost here
On the latest episode of #thisleague UNCUT, Chris Haynes and Marc Stein preview Game 5 of the NBA Finals but also start to turn their attention to the offseason chaos that awaits. They discuss the prospect of a significant trade at the top of June 22 draft, Toronto's hiring of Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković to fill the league's final head coaching vacancy and the latest with Kyrie Irving's looming free agency ... including potential interest from Houston.
6/12/2023
37:48
#thisleague UNCUT: The Finals AND free agency
Chris Paul's likely exit in Phoenix, Kyrie Irving's apparent determination to re-sign with Dallas, all of the twists and turns -- and rival teams -- those stories potentially involve AND a look at the state of the NBA Finals after Denver's Game 3 masterpiece in Miami ... it's all here in the latest edition of #thisleague UNCUT with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein.
6/9/2023
48:53
#thisleague UNCUT: Nuggets GM Calvin Booth
To preview the NBA Finals, Chris and Stein connect with a special guest direct from the Finals in Denver: Nuggets GM Calvin Booth. The matchup with Miami, daily life with Nikola Jokić, Denver's lack of national respect, playing vs. GMing and more ... Booth and the guys discuss a wide range of subjects.
5/31/2023
27:46
#thisleague UNCUT: Miami Nice
Marc Stein has some solo instant reaction to the Heat's stunning Game 7 victory in Boston to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals after they had blown a 3-0 series lead ... and how the Denver Nuggets won big, too, on Monday night ... and how the volume on questions about the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown duo are about to get louder than ever.
