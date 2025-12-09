Lost in the Same Storm: Surviving the Winter at Rhode Island's Exeter School
A blizzard wipes the map clean. Inside Rhode Island’s Exeter School, the road home vanishes for patient and superintendent alike. One lost in the whiteout, the other in the system’s quiet machinery — both searching for a way back. This episode unearths the human cost of state custody, the silent currency of labor, and the erased footprints left behind at the edge of a forgotten cemetery. Original records and a rare memory trace the journey from hope to anonymity inside the institution for the “feeble-minded.”Music: “Endless Nightmare” by Oliver Garcia, licensed via Motion Array.
16:16
16:16
Chained in the Fold: Stories from Rhode Island's Poor Farms
In 1851, Rhode Island’s towns auctioned their poor to the lowest bidder. This episode exposes the grim reality of the poor farm system—where children, the elderly, and disabled people were chained, locked in sheds, or left to starve for the sake of municipal budgets. Drawing from the original Hazard report, we follow the stories of Willard Wade, Mary Slocum, and Rebecca Gibbs—lives marked by suffering, survival, and a system built on cruelty.Music: “Endless Nightmare” by Oliver Garcia, licensed via Motion Array.
22:25
22:25
Feasting on Filth: Pellagra at the State Asylum
In 1910, a terrifying disease erupted inside Rhode Island’s state asylum — patients wasting away with dementia, skin lesions, and panic no one could explain. Experts blamed everything from contaminated maize to exotic germs, but the real cause was hiding in plain sight.This episode uncovers how pellagra spread behind locked doors, why officials tried to bury the evidence, and how one physician’s shocking self-experiments finally exposed the truth.Based on original archival research from the Ladd School Historical Society and Archives.Music: “Endless Nightmare” by Oliver Garcia, licensed via Motion Array.
21:41
21:41
Frigid and Fevered: Female Madness Under Medical Control
In early 20th-century Rhode Island, young women deemed sexually promiscuous or simply defiant faced a "treatment" that doctors insisted was scientific progress. Wrapped in water-soaked sheets and bound to their beds, these women experienced something the medical establishment called hydrotherapy — but what was it really? This episode examines the methods used to control female bodies under the banner of institutional care.Based on original research from the Ladd School Historical Society and Archives.Music: Shivering From Hell" by Frequently Asked Music and "Endless Nightmare" by Oliver Garcia; licensed via Motion Array.
18:10
18:10
Showgirls and Soldiers: Sex, Discipline, and the Spectacle of Wayward Youth in Rhode Island's Reform Schools
Behind locked doors and under watchful eyes, Rhode Island tried to save its “wayward youth” by putting them on parade. Boys drilled in military formation. Girls lined up on the lawn, performing for crowds of young millworkers. But what looked like “correction” was often something stranger: a public theater of shame, spectacle, and control. This episode peels back the curtain on the Sockanosset School for Boys and Oaklawn School for Girls, where the state’s experiments in obedience left lasting scars — and the traces still haunt the land.Archival audio excerpt from Juvenile Delinquency: Welfare Programs for Youth (National Probation Association/U.S. Office of Education, 1936)Music: “Endless Nightmare” by Oliver Garcia, licensed via Motion Array.
Unearthing forgotten histories from New England’s asylums and institutions, and true crime in early 20th century Rhode Island. This podcast is an experiment in format, using AI-generated conversations based on original research from historical archives, bringing forward buried histories and material that might not otherwise be heard.