Showgirls and Soldiers: Sex, Discipline, and the Spectacle of Wayward Youth in Rhode Island's Reform Schools

Behind locked doors and under watchful eyes, Rhode Island tried to save its “wayward youth” by putting them on parade. Boys drilled in military formation. Girls lined up on the lawn, performing for crowds of young millworkers. But what looked like “correction” was often something stranger: a public theater of shame, spectacle, and control. This episode peels back the curtain on the Sockanosset School for Boys and Oaklawn School for Girls, where the state’s experiments in obedience left lasting scars — and the traces still haunt the land.Archival audio excerpt from Juvenile Delinquency: Welfare Programs for Youth (National Probation Association/U.S. Office of Education, 1936)Music: “Endless Nightmare” by Oliver Garcia, licensed via Motion Array.