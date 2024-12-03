EP 25: Being A Bum Is Contagious Feat. Carla Wilmaris
Feeling weighed down by invisible burdens? Join me and my guest, Carla Wilmaris , as we share stories of releasing the "dead weight" in our lives—whether it's relationships, jobs, or overconfidence that no longer serve us. Through honest reflections, including my experience with a difficult first marriage, we discuss how letting go creates space for personal growth and well-being. We also explore the complexities of setting boundaries in friendships and evolving relationships, using my friendship with Carla as an example. From clear communication to addressing changes before they turn toxic, we highlight the importance of maintaining balance and protecting personal space. In a playful yet insightful segment, "Pick it Up and Preach," we turn a sticky pad into a metaphor for sharing blessings and embracing vulnerability. This episode is all about fostering self-acceptance, setting healthy boundaries, and finding courage to release what no longer serves us.
57:55
EP 24:Shifting Fatherhood Dynamic
Join us as we explore the complexities of teenage life and family dynamics. In this episode, I sit down with my 14-year-old daughter, Hailey, a high school freshman and cheerleader, to discuss her experiences navigating friendships, academic pressures, and the balance between independence and safety. We're also joined by her protective older brother, Andre, who shares his perspective on sibling relationships and support. Hailey opens up about reconnecting with her father after years of absence and reflects on the emotional impact of parental choices. We also discuss a tragic story of a teen's attachment to an AI chatbot, raising questions about human connection and societal shifts. Through candid conversations, we highlight the value of empathy, open communication, and intentional relationships within families. This heartfelt episode invites you to reflect on growth and connection in the lives of teenagers and their families.
45:26
EP 23: Parenting in the Spotlight
Should children be compensated for their appearances on social media, just like they are for chores? We tackle this provocative question as we explore the intricate ethics of family vlogging. With examples like the LeBrants and Ruby Frankie, the conversation traverses the fine line between sharing genuine family moments and exploiting children for profit. Our discussion encourages you to reflect on the importance of giving children a voice and setting boundaries in the digital age. In a touching exchange with my son Dre, we delve into his journey navigating social media as a 16-year-old. Dre candidly shares how these platforms have shaped both his personal and family life, highlighting the benefits and challenges of growing up online. Together, we emphasize the significance of consent and open communication between parents and children regarding their online presence, while Dre recounts how this digital involvement has positively influenced our living situation.
44:07
EP 22: Redefining Family Traditions and Identity
Join us for an engaging discussion on family dynamics and identity exploration as I, Ariel, welcome my amazing cousin Cameron to the podcast. Together, we reflect on our experiences growing up as Black women and the powerful influence of family on shaping our identities. In the *Her Voice, Her Story* segment, I celebrate Cameron, not only as a remarkable cousin but also as a cherished friend. We dive into the generational differences within our family, exploring the older generation's preference for privacy and formality compared to our more open, candid approach. This conversation shines a light on the structured nature of our family gatherings, steeped in tradition and etiquette, while also highlighting how our understanding of these dynamics has shifted over time. We also explore the complexities of parenting and communication styles, reflecting on the lessons learned from our own upbringing and how they now shape our approach to raising children. Emphasizing the value of open communication, we challenge traditional views that equate gentle parenting with weakness. Instead, we advocate for fostering environments where children feel heard, respected, and empowered to express their needs and boundaries confidently.
51:05
EP 21: Navigating the System
Hey Tribe!! We know it's been a while, but we're back with a brand new episode of This Too Shall Pass! This week, we're diving into the topic of child support. Now, I want to be clear—I'm not an attorney. What I'll be sharing is based on my own experience navigating the child support system here in Florida. In this episode, we answer listener questions on everything from starting the process to dealing with situations where the other parent lives in a different state or even another country. The insights we share aren't just for single moms—fathers out there are also doing their best with the tools they have, trying to ensure the best possible outcomes for their children. Tune in, take a listen, and walk away with some valuable information on this important topic!
Introducing "This Too Shall Pass," a captivating new podcast hosted by Ariel B, a remarkable mother of five who has weathered the storm of leaving an abusive relationship, and is now courageously navigating the challenging journey of raising her children single-handedly on a single income.
Ariel invites every parent longing to be seen and heard into her world, creating a safe space where their voices can resonate. With each weekly episode, she skillfully intertwines heartfelt anecdotes, raw emotions, and genuine humor to connect with her audience on a profound level. Through her captivating storytelling, Ariel offers solace, inspiration, and reassurance to parents who may find themselves in similar circumstances, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.