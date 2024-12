EP 22: Redefining Family Traditions and Identity

Join us for an engaging discussion on family dynamics and identity exploration as I, Ariel, welcome my amazing cousin Cameron to the podcast. Together, we reflect on our experiences growing up as Black women and the powerful influence of family on shaping our identities. In the *Her Voice, Her Story* segment, I celebrate Cameron, not only as a remarkable cousin but also as a cherished friend. We dive into the generational differences within our family, exploring the older generation's preference for privacy and formality compared to our more open, candid approach. This conversation shines a light on the structured nature of our family gatherings, steeped in tradition and etiquette, while also highlighting how our understanding of these dynamics has shifted over time. We also explore the complexities of parenting and communication styles, reflecting on the lessons learned from our own upbringing and how they now shape our approach to raising children. Emphasizing the value of open communication, we challenge traditional views that equate gentle parenting with weakness. Instead, we advocate for fostering environments where children feel heard, respected, and empowered to express their needs and boundaries confidently. Follow Ariel: Instagram: @‌the_arielb TikTok: @‌the_arielb Website: This Too Shall Pass Podcast ‌ Watch Full Video On YouTube ‌ Email your letters/advice questions to [email protected] Join the email list HERE and dont miss an episode or Exclusive merch drop This podcast is produced and edited by Idea to Launch Productions