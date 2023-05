THIS THAT & THE OTHER RADIO SHOW WITH TROY PATRICK FARRELL

TTTO WITH GUEST ANDREW FREEMAN (LAST IN LINE) FORMER GREAT WHITE, LYNCH MOB, THE OFFSPRING AND MORE

THIS THAT AND THE OTHER RADIO SHOW W/ TROY PATRICK FARRELL www.DirtyRadio.FM / www.drummertroy.com / Channel 2- Dirty Radio Classics Live WEDS 2-5pm PST (Saturday Replay 5-8pm PST) OnDemand/Podcast Site for Interviews: www.tinyurl.com/TTTOTPFARCHIVE 03/08/2023 GUEST: ANDREW FREEMAN (LAST IN LINE) 3:30 ANDREW FREEMAN JOINS THE SHOW 5:00 DISCUSSES THE PROCESS OF THE 3RD ALBUM AND THE DYNAMICS OF WRITING AND RECORDING DURING A PANDEMIC NOT LIVING IN THE SAME CITIES. THE BAND PRIMARILY LIKES TO “WRITE AS A UNIT” VS. OVER EMAILING TRACKS. Half of the album “JERICHO” was done in 2020 and the rest in June of 2022. 6:00 ANDREW DISCUSSES CHANGING FROM FRONTIERS TO earMUSIC STATING THAT “VIVIAN MADE THE DECISION TO CHANGE AND WOULD NOT ALLOW CHANGES TO THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT”. ALL NEW TEAM, LABEL, MANAGEMENT AND WILL “HOPEFULLY WILL BE BETTER”. 6:45 RECORD RELEASE PARTY DETAILS HARD ROCK CAFÉ LAS VEGAS STRIP, LAS VEGAS, NV APRIL 1ST, 2023 CALLING IT A “DESTINATION SHOW” 8:00 FINDING THE BALANCE OF LAST IN LINE AND THE CONFLICTS OF DEF LEPPARD’S (VIVIAN CAMPBELL) TOUR SCHEDULE. ANDREW GIGS A LOT DOING LOCAL SHOWS IN VEGAS. “YOU GOTTA FIND A WAY” AS (LAST IN LINE) “IS A SIDE BAND TO DEF LEPPARD. WAITING AROUND FOR (SCHEDULES TO OPEN UP) CAN BE FRUSTRATING”. 10:00 WHAT ANGST COMES FROM HAVING LAST IN LINE BEING HAVING TO PAUSE MOMENTUM DUE TO THE DEF LEPPARD SCHEDULE “YOU’RE KIND OF A PAWN IN THEIR MASTER PLAN”. “IT’S FRUSTRATING”. “IT’S THE NATURE OF THE BEAST, WHEN YOU ATTACH YOURSELF TO THEIR FAME, YOU’RE JUST A PAWN IN THEIR MASTER PLAN” VIVIAN WON’T STOP WHAT HES DOING FOR THIS, YOU’RE EITHER GONNA DO IT OR NOT (IT’S BLACK OR WHITE) “VIVIAN IS COMMITTED IN A SENSE; MANY GIGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED. HE *(VIV) DOESN’T EVEN KNOW THE SCHEDULE”. 12:00 “IT IS A SIDE PROJECT, IT IS A SERIOUS PROJECT, IT’LL EXIST UNTIL VIV DOESN’T WANT TO DO IT ANYMORE” 13:00 ANDREW CLARIFIES “THIS WAS NEVER A TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY TO ANYBODY” THOSE GUYS “NEVER REALLY GOT ALONG (WITH RONNIE JAMES DIO)”, THEY “WANTED TO PLAY THE MUSIC THEY WROTE”, “EVERYTHING IS DUBBED A TRIBUTE NOW”. 14:30 REGARDING THE ALBUMS VIVIAN/VINNY/JIMMY BAIN- “THEY WANTED TO PLAY SOME OF THEIR OWN (DIO) SONGS, BUT WE WON’T PLAY ANYTHING OFF OF THE 3RD ALBUM” OR ANY SONGS WRITTEN PRIMARILY BY RONNIE”. 16:30 WE TALK ABOUT ANDREW’S APPROACH FOR FILLING IN OR REPLACING AN ORIGINAL SINGER OF OTHER BANDS “I DON’T THINK OF IT AS A “SHOE FILLING” THING, I’M A GOOD IMITATOR” “I WANT TO AUDIENCE TO FEEL THAT THEY’RE GETTING SOMETHING ELSE THAT’S JUST AS GOOD, OR BETTER OR COMPARIBLE”. “I DON’T WANT TO WEAR FRILLY OUTFITS THAT RONNIE WORE, THAT COMES OFF FAKE” 18:30 “WHEN I FILLED IN FOR CJ (SNARE OF FIREHOUSE), HE WAS NOT SUPER HAPPY ABOUT IT, I SANG THE SONGS AS ME, THE BEST I COULD, MORE AGGRESSIVELY THAN CJ DID, NOT SAYING IT’S BETTER, BUT I JUST DID IT MY WAY” “I FIND A CERTAIN ELEMENT (TO THE SINGER) AND EXPLOIT THAT” 19:00 REGARDING GREAT WHITE: “THEY’RE LIKE A BLUES BAND, I WAS NEVER A BIG FAN OF GREAT WHITE”. “I LOVED THEIR FIRST ALBUM BUT I WASN’T A FAN OF CERTAIN ELEMENTS”, “I WANTED TO BRING OUT THE BLUES ELEMENT OUT BY WHAT INSPIRED THAT MUSIC (NAMES HUMBLE PIE). “RONNIE JAMES DIO WAS A BLUES SINGER” EVEN THOUGH HE’S “THE METAL GOD, THE GOD OF METAL”. 21:30 FOLLOWING UP ON FIREHOUSE (CJ SNARE NOT BEING HAPPY) AND HOW ANDREW HANDLES SEEING THE ORIGINAL SINGERS OUT ON THE ROAD. “IF I SEE SOMEBODY GETTING WEIRD, I CONFRONT IT IMMEDIATELY-I DON’T TAKE SHIT FROM PEOPLE”. “IF SOMEBODY HAS A PROBLEM WITH ME (FOR FILLING IN/REPLACING), I CONFRONT IT FIRST”. HE RECALLED A MEETING W/ MARQ TORIEN (BULLETBOYS) WHERE HE WENT UP TO MARQ AND STATED, “HEY MAN, YOU AND I SHOULD BE FRIENDS”, “THIS IS ALL NONSENSE”, “EVERYBODY IS TRYING TO MAKE MONEY AND STAY OFF THE CONSTRUCTION SITE; OR GET A REAL JOB”. 24:00 “I GET IT THOUGH”, BUT “WE’RE NOT SAVING PEOPLES LIVES” “WHEN YOU TAKE YOURSELF TOO SERIOUSLY, YOU’RE GONNA LOSE YOUR MARBLES” 25:00 NAME BANDS YOU TURNED DOWN AND WHAT WOULD BE ONE OF YOUR DREAM BANDS TO JOIN? HE DISCUSSES ONE TIME WHEN HE HAD A CHANCE TO AUDITION FOR ANTHRAX. HE MENTIONS BANDS IN THE PAST HAVE OFFERED HIM OPPORTUNITIES TO “SCARE THEIR SINGERS BACK INTO THE BAND” 26:30 WE GO BACK TO GREAT WHITE AND HIS DEPARTURE FROM THE BAND; WAS IT REALLY JUST SCHEDULING CONFLICTS SINCE YOU KNEW EARLY ON THERE WOULD BE SOME OVERLAPPING, OR WAS IT SOMETHING ELSE THAT FOUND YOU OUT OF GREAT WHITE? “I DON’T WANT TO GET THESE BANDS MORE PRESS FOR WHAT I’M DOING” (IN WHY HE DOESN’T LIKE TALKING ABOUT IT) “WHEN I START TALKING ABOUT THESE HUGE BANDS FROM BACK IN THE DAY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN ME AND THEM, IT JUST BRINGS MORE PRESS TO THEM” “I DON’T WANT TO GET THEM ANY MORE PRESS” LIKE BETWEEN “JACK RUSSELL AND THE OTHER GUY”, “I’VE GOT NO SKIN IN THAT GAME”. “I WAS IN THE BAND FOR 4-5 MONTHS, WHY THE FUCK DOES IT MATTER”. “(GREAT WHITE) WERE NOT HAPPY WITH THEIR OLD SINGER (MITCH MALLOY), WHAT IT CAME DOWN TO, MY MANAGER AND THEIR AGENT DIDN’T TALK TO EACH OTHER BUT THEY DIDN’T TALK, NOBODY WANTED TO BUDGE” BECAUSE OF THAT, THEY HAD BOOKING ISSUES. 31:00 I WOULD LEAVE LAST IN LINE IN A HEARTBEAT IF ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN, LINKIN PARK NEEDED A SINGER. “AT THE LEVEL THAT GREAT WHITE, LAST IN LINE, FIREHOUSE- 2, 3 FLY DATES PER MONTH, IT’S NOT SUSTAINING”. “A LOT OF GUYS DO IT” (PLAY IN MULTIPLE BANDS WITH PROPER MANAGEMENT/AGENTS THAT MAKE IT WORK). 32:30 WHEN PUSHED FURTHER ABOUT IT ANDREW ANSWERS MORE ABOUT LEAVING GREAT WHITE: “I HAD A GIG BOOKED IN JUNE AND I GAVE EVERYBODY ALL OF THE INFORMATION AND SOMEBODY DIDN’T WRITE IT DOWN” (GREAT WHITE) “THEY DON’T HAVE GREAT COMMUNICATION”, “A (GREAT WHITE) SHOW GOT MOVED TO A DATE THAT I HAD BOOKED ALREADY, THEY KNEW AND WE TRIED TO FIGURE THAT OUT”. “I CALLED 12 SINGERS TO GET THE DATE COVERED”. “BASICALLY, THEY SCREWED UP, THEIR AGENT SCREWED UP”. “I HAD 3 WEEKS BOOKED IN NOVEMBER (LAST IN LINE), THEY BOOKED (YET) A SECOND SHOW (HOWEVER) THE LAST WEEK OF LAST IN LINE GOT CANCELLED SO IT WAS A NON-ISSUE”. “I KIND OF FIGURE OUT THEY WERE GOING TO GET RID OF ME BEFORE THEY KNEW” (THAT LAST IN LINE HAD CANCELED THEIR LAST WEEK AND THERE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN A CONFLICT). “I HAD QUIT IN SEPTEMBER BECAUSE OF THE FIRST CONFLICT AND SOMEBODY GOT MOUTHY WITH ME OVER EMAIL AND I SAID “I DON’T REALLY NEED THIS GIG”, GET SOMEBODY ELSE” AND THE PHONE RANG RIGHT AWAY. “BUT LISTEN, I’M JUST AS REPLACABLE AS THE NEXT GUY”, “I’M SURE THEY’LL BE FINE WITH THE NEW GUY, I THOUGHT MITCH WAS GREAT” 36:30 “MICHAEL LARDIE AND I HAD A HANDSHAKE AGREEMENT, IF THIS DOESN’T WORK FOR YOU LET ME KNOW, NO HARM NO FOUL, THE PROBLEM IS, THEY GOT SNEAKY ABOUT IT” “ALL COMMUNICATION STOPPED” AND AS THEY FOUND THEIR NEW SINGER (Brett Carlisle). “I TOLD THEM I WAS AVAILABLE FOR DATES” (THERE WAS ORIGINALLY A CONFLICT FOR) “AND THEY HAD ALL OF THEIR PLANE TICKETS AND HOTELS FOR THE OTHER GUY” AND THEY DON’T NORMALLY DO THAT. 37:30 “THEY WANTED ME TO FLY OUT TO A GIG IN NEW YORK WITH MY SON AND THEY WANTED TO LET ME GO AFTER THE SHOW IN NEW YORK”. “I’M NOT GONNA FLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO GET FIRED IN FRONT OF MY KID” “THEY ONLY LISTEN TO ME WHEN I SAY THE GUYS IN THIS BAND ARE DICKS, THEN IT MAKES A BLABBERMOUTH HEADLINE” (WHEN STATING HE WAS ORIGINALLY GOING TO GIVE A PREPARED STATEMENT BUT INSTEAD TOLD MORE OF THE STORY). “THAT WHOLE THING WAS JUST A LITTLE SNEAKY AND IT DIDN’T NEED TO BE”. 40:00 WE TALK ABOUT ANDREW PLAYING GUITAR WITH GUYS LIKE COREY GLOVER (LIVING COLOUR), THE OFFSPRING ETC AND HOW THAT MATERIAL IS HEAVIER. “I WAS REALLY INFLUENCED BY GRUNGE MUSIC”, “I’D LOVE TO BE IN A BAND LIKE ALICE IN CHAINS, GRUNGY, ALTERNATIVE ROCK” 42:00 WE TALK ABOUT ANDREW DOING SOME VOICEOVER WORK BACK IN THE LATE 90’S FOR NICKELODEON (KA-BLAM). “NOTHING THAT MADE ME A TON OF MONEY”. “THE ONE THAT WAS OF NOTE, I WAS ZAC HANSON OF THE BAND HANSON” 43:30 WE DISCUSS HIS TIME IN “RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT” (A 10+ YEAR SHOW IN LAS VEGAS). “I LEFT BECAUSE OF MONEY, I WASN’T GETTING PAID, I ASKED FOR IT AND I GOT FIRED”. 45:30 WE DISCUSS OTHER PROJECTS IN TOWN- HE IS DOING “LONG LIVE ROCK” AND SOME SESSION WORK. PRIMARILY WORKING ON LAST IN LINE FOR GRAPHICS, VIDEOS AND THE MARKETING. 46:30 DOES VIVIAN EVER OFFER TO PAY FOR VIDEOS AND OTHER THINGS DUE TO HIS FINANCIAL STATUS WITH DEF LEPPARD? “I DON’T THINK HE’S INVESTED FINANCIALLY IN THIS, WE GET BUDGETS FROM RECORD LABELS, IT’S AN EQUAL PARTNERSHIP, BUT HE DEFINETLY GETS THE MOST ATTENTION”. “WE’VE BEEN ADDED TO BIG FESTIVALS AND OTHER DEF LEPPARD SHOWS, THE DEF LEPPARD CRUISE, ETC”. 48:30 WE DISCUSS WHEN ANDREW FILLED IN FOR JOE ELLIOT ON THE DEF LEPPARD CRUISE IN 2016. “I KNOW A LOT OF THEIR STUFF”, “IT WAS EASY FOR ME” “PHIL ASKED WHAT I KNEW, I ASKED PHIL “WHAT DO YOU KNOW”! (PHIL) “HE’S STILL THE NEW GUY TO ME” (LAUGHS) “USUALLY WHEN I DO THIS (FILL IN), THE (ORIGINAL) GUY ISN’T THERE”. 50:30 BACK IN 2016, VINNY APPICE WAS ASKED IF WENDY DIO APPROVED OF LAST IN LINE AND WHAT HER REACTION WAS. HAS IT CHANGED SINCE? “DEFINETLY NOT, DEFINETLY NOT APPROVED”, “I’M GOING TO HESITATE FROM ELABORATING BECAUSE I’VE LOST WORK BECAUSE OF THIS BAND AND THEIR FUED, I’VE LOST WORK” 52:00 WE WRAP UP THE SHOW BY ASKING “ARE THERE ANY OTHER BRIDGES WE CAN BURN BEFORE WE LET YOU GO”? WE TALK THE LAST IN LINE RELEASE OF JERICHO AND THE APRIL 1ST SHOW IN LAS VEGAS AT THE HARD ROCK CAFÉ. PARTING WORDS: “I JUST DON’T CARE ANYMORE, IT’S NOT THAT I DON’T CARE ABOUT DOING THE RIGHT THING, I DON’T CARE IF THESE GUYS LIKE ME OR IF THEY DON’T LIKE ME ANYMORE”, “IF THEY DON’T LIKE ME, THAT’S FINE, I DON’T CARE, STRAIGHT UP”!