The questionable convergence between modern neuroscience, ancient philosophies and a boy trying to balance meditation and screen-time.
- Cam
The Yamas | Ep. 50
In this episode, Cameron shares some of the materials collected by his yoga teachers, Jay and Kylie, and discusses how the eight-limbed yoga path can help us achieve liberation or freedom from the mental modifications of the mind. Cameron emphasizes that yoga is much more than just a healthy activity for strength and flexibility and that the movement component of yoga is only a small aspect of this vast philosophy.
7/28/2023
39:16
Satsang with Drew McManus | Ep. 49
In this episode of This Might Be Helpful, Cam is joined by Drew McManus, songwriter and lead singer of the band Satsang. Listen in as they discuss how to manifest your desires, embracing diversity and contradictions, and taking an active role in establishing the lifestyle you want to live.
7/24/2023
1:08:14
State of Mind With Tommy Moore | Ep. 48
This episode of This Might Be Helpful features a good friend of the show Tommy Moore. Cameron and Tommy explore how their work aligns and how they can maximise their potential with the help of generative AI technology. They discuss how AI can be used in therapy and healing to help map out emotions and make sense of random thoughts that arise during meditation.
7/17/2023
54:01
Blind Spots With Kelly Boys | Ep. 47
In this episode, Cameron speaks with Kelly Boys, Kelly is a mindfulness trainer and coach, and specializes in the NSDR (non-sleep deep rest) practice of yoga nidra. They discuss the benefits of engaging with mindfulness practices, yoga nidra, and the importance of finding a trusted teacher.
7/2/2023
59:41
Dr John Demartini | Ep. 46
In this episode, Cameron is joined by Dr. John Demartini (@drjohndemartini), a polymath, researcher, writer, and traveler who has been teaching for over 50 years. Together, they discuss topics such as maximizing awareness of potential, living an inspired life, and contributing to society in a sustainable, fair exchange manner.