Joseph Lee, Lisa Marchiano, & Deb Stewart
Eavesdrop on three Jungian analysts as they engage in lively, sometimes irreverent conversations about a wide range of topics as they share what it's like to se... More
  MEDUSA'S MANY FACES: The Evolution of a Myth
    The symbolism of Medusa, one of three Gorgon sisters in Greek mythology, has fascinated artists, writers, and philosophers for centuries. Initially a monstrous creature with snake-writhing hair and a petrifying gaze, Medusa has undergone numerous transformations. The earliest known account of Medusa appears in Hesiod's Theogony (c. 700 BCE), where she is portrayed as a mortal Gorgon sister with a deadly gaze. Ovid's Metamorphoses (c. 8 CE) ascribes Medusa's monstrous appearance to a curse from Athena, punishing her for desecrating the temple with Poseidon. Medusa's terrifying image persisted for centuries, eventually finding its way into Roman wine goblets as a delightful decoration. Sigmund Freud suggested that Medusa's visage symbolizes castration anxiety, while Jungian analysis views the myth as a development of the anima, the feminine aspect of the male psyche. By incorporating Medusa's head into his arsenal, Perseus metaphorically assimilates her power, integrating the darker elements of his anima. The myth also reflects the evolution of the father-bound virginal feminine principle. Athene, unfailingly loyal to Zeus, demonized Medusa, a figure related to ancient fertility goddesses. Medusa's killing power, once uncontrollable, was ultimately transformed into a symbol of instinctive sexual power and reintegrated into Athene. Medusa's story also explores humanity's relationship with nature and the cosmos. As a Gorgon, Medusa embodies chaos and destruction, reflecting the untamed aspects of the natural world. Her petrifying gaze is a reminder of the inherent danger within the natural order, further reinforced by her connection to the sea god Poseidon. Contemporary thinkers and artists have reevaluated Medusa's image as a symbol of female empowerment and resilience. French feminist philosopher Hélène Cixous argued that Medusa's transformation into a monster represents the subjugation of women and their sexuality. She encouraged women to reclaim the Gorgon's image as a symbol of female empowerment. Medusa's evolution demonstrates the power of reinterpretation and the resilience of archetypal symbols. From her monstrous origins to her contemporary status as a feminist icon, Medusa defies expectations and continues to challenge. Her ongoing transformation attests to the malleability of myth and the enduring appeal of characters that embody transformation, resistance, and power. HERE'S THE DREAM WE ANALYZE: "I was alone in an unfamiliar building and going to give birth to twins, but they were crocodiles. I was afraid and trying to escape this building, but a midwife appeared and kept finding me when I tried to escape. She would tell me I had to give birth and wouldn't let me escape. She was firm but wasn't mean. Then the building morphed into a hospital, and I gave birth to the crocodiles in a hospital room. I was terrified I was going to have to breastfeed them. (This stands out as the scariest part of the dream.) I was scared holding two baby crocodiles with their mouths open, their teeth exposed, and I was getting ready to breastfeed them." 
    5/4/2023
    1:08:09
  The DARK TRIAD: tracking wolves in our midst
    Understanding the Dark Triad can help us navigate mysteriously troubled relationships in all spheres of life. Psychologists coined the term to describe a trifecta of malevolent personality traits: narcissism, machiavellianism, and psychopathy. Although less sinister than any one full-blown personality disorder, it still affects the soul plagued by it and those in reach of its host. Narcissism has become a widely-discussed topic, often misused to describe anyone who is frustrating or displeasing. At its core, narcissism is a soul-sickness, with individuals exhibiting entitlement, devaluation of others, and a lack of empathy. They suffer deep self-esteem wounds, alienation from their true selves, and an inability to connect with others. Machiavellianism is inspired by the strategies in Niccolò Machiavelli's famous book, The Prince. It promotes the idea that the ends justify the means, an approach that may be increasingly appealing in today's virtualized world, where others may seem less human and more like avatars. Psychopathy disturbingly captivates us, as we see in numerous films depicting violent, manipulative, and sensation-seeking characters. Driven by an intolerable emptiness and a desire for omnipotent control, psychopaths are often recast as heroes, despite their harmful actions. Dark Triad types are subtler than their full-blown counterparts yet still identifiable by their disagreeableness, dishonesty, lack of empathy, and social exploitation. They may initially find success in our current cultural climate but are often forced to move on as they fall from grace. The anonymity provided by social media allows these individuals to act with little consequence, even finding communities that celebrate their destructive behaviors. Skilled in manipulation, they may appear to champion a cause only to exploit it for their own ends. To recognize the Dark Triad, look for callous indifference to the suffering of others. These individuals often project their dark traits onto others and manipulate the vulnerable into serving their agendas. In the end, those who need help remain unserved. In Gravity and Grace, the French philosopher and political activist Simone Wiel offered a profound insight to help us discern the way forward. She wrote:   The false God changes suffering into violence. The true God changes violence into suffering. She means that violence in all its forms is only a way of discharging our anguished feelings but does not address our wounds. Instead, suffering requires a soulful engagement with what has happened to us and a struggle to master the pain and confusion left in its wake. 
    4/27/2023
    1:31:39
  SYMBOLIC MEANING of HAIR: what's your look saying?
    The symbolic meaning of hair is both personal and cultural. It serves as an expressive medium through which we silently communicate. Sporting bed-head might convey a carefree attitude, while a polished prom-night hairstyle expresses maturity. Hair carries various announcements to our community. Its historical significance reveals ancient values that continue to influence our self-presentation. It is a malleable medium. Unlike body parts such as fingers or feet, it constantly grows, allowing for continuous transformation, and it resists decay. These universal attributes make hair an archetype. Haircuts often feature in rites of passage, like a baby's first trim, symbolizing a transition from innocence to cultural accommodation. Since hair grows directly from our bodies, it's seen as an immortal extension of one's self; imbued with primal magic, it retains its form on mummies or in lockets. Voluntary hair removal can signify sacrifice, as seen with monks and nuns shaving their heads to submit to religious constraints and a return to purity. Conversely, uncut, untamed hair represents casting off sexual restraints and embracing instincts, as observed during the 1960s Hippie movement. Depending on the era, body hair has been perceived as virtuous or demonic. Early 20th-century beauty standards associated minimal body hair with femininity and high moral character, while substantial beards indicated masculine virility. In various cultures, hair possesses spiritual power. Samson's uncut hair connected him to God and, when removed, left him helpless. Hair has also denoted status and roles throughout history; Samurai hair knots commanded respect, Roman women wore wigs to display wealth, and medieval women let their hair flow freely to indicate marital availability. From vibrant punk rock mohawks to a baby's soft curls, from intricate Mesopotamian royal braids to beehive hairdos, hair continues to captivate us. It speaks on our behalf and changes along with psyche. HERE'S THE DREAM WE ANALYZE:  "I am in the garden of the house where I grew up, looking at a huge blooming flower bed with my mother, who is telling me how to garden while she is away for some time with my father. It is an extremely hot summer day, and she wants me to remember to eat the ripe oranges and yellow tomatoes. When I first look at the tomatoes, I think some of them are rotten, but it tums out that they are perfectly ripe. She also wants me to replant a blackberry bush, which I do immediately. I go inside the house, up the staircase, and get frightened. Suddenly a weird little creature (knee height) crawls up the staircase after me. It is black and has a tiny faceless head on a broader body. I know it is a mutated blackberry. It reaches out for me and begins to crawl my leg, I kick it down, but it keeps coming. It is needy and begins to lick my leg like a tiny dog. It wants me to take care of it, but I don't want it to depend on me. Finally, I feel desperate and call for my mother's help." 
    4/20/2023
    1:12:55
  THE WHALE: a film about trauma, obesity, and the undying hope to connect.
    We are born with a drive to connect meaningfully with our caregivers. When that is thwarted by fate, deprivation, or hostility, our psyche rallies, it redirects our instincts to the imaginal world where archetypal forces can care for us, and our intolerable feelings can be hidden in a cast of inner characters. We still long for compassionate connection, but the inner figures of our caregivers are intolerable, so sometimes the archetypal mother hides in food—and we follow.  In the recent film "The Whale" starring Brendon Frasier, we meet his character Charlie, an English teacher trying to motivate his online students. With his camera off, his disembodied voice admonishes them to communicate clearly with him. This foreshadows his great struggle to make contact. When the class finishes, the scene expands, and we slowly see Charlie, a 600-pound man struggling to meet the last few needs he permits himself.  Unresolved relational trauma is like a slowly shrinking room. Year by year, in tiny increments, without noticing it, we give up choice after choice until we are boxed in. The few thin channels of life that can reach Charlie are his friend Liz and his online students. The remaining totally unobstructed channel to take in goodness is food, his lifeline beyond the shrinking room.  Unlike his troubled caregivers, food can be controlled and so rendered harmless; it's allowed in and brings relief and pleasure. All of us cornered by trauma find a secret tunnel through which some small goodness can touch us. Throughout the movie, life tries to rescue Charlie, walking through his front door despite his frightened protests. Characters storm in, demanding acknowledgment. Through these encounters, Charlie is forced out of his shrinking life.  Obesity is never a choice; it is a sign that other paths to receive have been ruined. Many fight their way free, some are rescued by love, and some seek promising new medications. Charlie fights for love and finally resurfaces, drawn by his daughter's fierce eyes demanding engagement.  "The Whale" depicts a real-world problem and is also an allegory, a contemporary retelling of an epic story. When we learn to see beyond the surface of people's specific struggles, we can recognize the great human endeavor we all share-- to love and be loved, to know and be known.  HERE'S THE DREAM WE ANALYZE:  "I just moved to my childhood neighborhood with my best friend, and I wake up before dawn. As I walk home to school, my legs melt, and I fall to the floor. A classmate finds me lying on the floor and takes his chance to try and have sex with me. I beg him to please carry me home. Inside, my ex-boyfriend and family became concerned about my state. I need to rest; everything is fine. This new house is big and has a beautiful light, yet it seems old and dusty. There are several pieces of wood of unfinished furniture that I cannot work on now. I leave the house again; everything seems nice, but on my way home, my legs stop working, and I desperately start to crawl. Now I seem not to find the door to the house; luckily, a cleaning worker comes up to help me, then she hands me a caterpillar having babies. She tells me had I been lying on my bed for more time, I would have woken up surrounded by them."  REFERENCES: THE WHALE (film, 2022)
    4/13/2023
    1:17:40
  PAN: archetypal source of panic disorder
    Piping through mountains and glens, the great god Pan carries the relentless procreative power of nature. He symbolizes the archaic level of psyche from which all wild instinct rises; feared during war as his panic could undo even the Titans and attacked in the Common Era as the image of the devil.  Half man and half goat, Pan's untamed sexuality evoked rapture and impulsivity. As the god of shepherds, he ushered young men into puberty, introducing them to the spring rut in their flocks and their own bodies. In the first 30 years of the Christian era, Plutarch wrote that a sailor heard a divine proclamation, "The great god Pan is dead!" This foreshadowed the fate of natural sexuality as it encountered the ascetic demands of Christianity. The anthesis of Christ's innocence and virtue, the lustful goat-foot-god, was recast as the prime cosmic offender. And so, Pan-ic was slowly redirected from fear-driven flocks racing from danger to the human conscience fleeing from the evils of the flesh. The triumph of ego control over instinct was the goal of many religions and philosophies. Civilization itself rose from repression and redirection of primal instincts. The great god Pan was yoked to the engine of art and industry, providing seemingly endless energy.  Freud named the cost of strangling Pan's lust as he developed his concept of the pleasure principle and psychosexual theory. Neurosis was the strange revenge of cut-off sexuality creating symptoms from hysterical blindness to intolerable moods. Jung understood that banishing images and rituals representing archetypal forces left humans vulnerable to dangerous affects both individually and collectively. Today, mass Pan-ic dances through social media setting off one frenzy or another. The renewed demonization of sexuality and the deification of malignant innocence is an old tactic made new again. Panic disorder has its roots in the same inner conflict. Jung warned that cutting off conscious access to archetypal forces leads to the rise of fascism and other rage-driven mass movements. If we can welcome the renewing powers of nature and restore the medicine of healthy instincts, we may yet avert the worst repercussions of killing Pan. It is not enough to champion ecological causes in the outer world; we must extend that to our inner landscape. The divine beasts that graze in our imaginal meadows and the strange gods that beckon in our dream forests also require careful tending. The way we treat Pan inside us is mirrored in the way we treat nature around us. Then we might join the poet Eleanor Farjeon and say,  "Arcadia! it is the very music Of the first spring-tide rippling its first wave Over the naked, laughing baby world ... Come again, thou sparkling spring-tide, come again, Rush in and flood this autumn from my soul!"
    4/6/2023
    1:16:56

About This Jungian Life Podcast

Eavesdrop on three Jungian analysts as
