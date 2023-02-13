Where the oddest jobs from the past meet a comedian from the present… and it’s awkward! On this weekly show, Chris Parnell (SNL, Rick and Morty) welcomes ... More
“So You Wanna Be a VJ?” with Dave Holmes | 14
Before music apps curated personalized playlists for us, the MTV VJ was our trusted guide in the world of new tunes. In this episode, Linda takes the hosting reins from Chris and interviews real-life former MTV VJ, Dave Holmes. They cover everything from the birth of music television, Dave's favorite TRL moments, and of course – frosted tips and the late 90s boy band explosion.
3/6/2023
35:51
Master of the Revels: "Party Like It’s 1673" | 13
Bear wrestling. Horse dancing. Women on stilts. If you're throwing a party for the King of England, these are a must. Chris speaks with a 1600s Master of the Revels who exposes all the theatrics, drama, and back-door deals that go into throwing a royally good party.
2/27/2023
36:37
Phone Booth Repair Woman: “Last Call” | 12
Before there was a cell phone in every pocket, there was a pay phone on every corner. And someone had to repair every coin jam and faulty wire, but who? Enter the Phone Booth Repair person. Chris' guest today hails from 1970s New York and shares their secrets on keeping the City that Never Sleeps connected.
2/20/2023
34:51
Alchemist: “All That Glitters” | 11
Secret societies. Forbidden experiments. For thousands of years, Alchemists have tinkered in the shadows to crack the code to immortality. In today's episode, Chris demystifies this dark science and gains insight into a surprising 17th century figure who longed to find the Philosopher's Stone.
2/13/2023
35:07
WW2 Pigeoneer: “Waiting in the Wings” | 10
Messenger pigeons carried crucial communications that saved untold lives during World War 2. But before they soared into battle, these winged warriors needed to be trained. In today's episode, Chris learns about these unsung heroes and faces a childhood fear of his own.
