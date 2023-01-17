Honest. Independent. Unafraid. Always with aloha. More
No free speech in the C-suite: The firing of Levi’s President Jen Sey
The Constitution and Bill of Rights serve as the foundation for who we are as a country. The First Amendment guarantees our right to free speech. So what happens when you lose your job or are suspended from school for things you say on your own time? Jen Sey was a high level executive at one of the most well known brands in the world. She lost her job because of what she said. Instead of backing down, she held her ground. Listen to find out what happened and what we must do to protect free speech.
2/14/2023
1:18:12
Water Is Life | The Tulsi Gabbard Show
We can live without a lot of things in life - water is not one of them. Water is life. A lifelong advocate and champion for protecting clean water, Tulsi Gabbard talks with Rob McQueen (Waves for Water) about the challenges threatening our water resources in America and the world, and the incredible work Waves For Water is doing to bring sustainable solutions and fresh water to communities around the planet when they have none. The mission began with a surfer's vision to help others. Now, they're empowering veterans who are saving lives by the thousands. You'll love the heartwarming backstory about this "guerrilla humanitarianism" that won't let an inch of red tape or bureaucracy stand in their way.
2/7/2023
1:06:11
The First Amendment STILL Protects Your Free Speech | The Tulsi Gabbard Show
Most Americans recognize the incredible significance of free speech, but powerful people in Washington, the mainstream media, and big tech are working together to undermine our free speech and intimidate us into silence. One tactic they use is to equate views they dislike with hate speech, and to equate hate speech with violence. Tulsi Gabbard and Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU and defender of free speech, expose the real threats to the First Amendment and freedom.
1/31/2023
2:05:18
How The U.S. Education System is Failing Our Kids | The Tulsi Gabbard Show
Does "school" work? Have you ever considered why so many of today's students are confused, failing, and depressed? You're not alone. Listen to Tulsi Gabbard's eye-opening discussion with Matt Beaudreau on the difference between "school" and "education" and what's really best for our kids.
1/24/2023
1:25:51
Why Bees Matter More Than You Think w/ Beekeeper Erika Thompson | The Tulsi Gabbard Show
Tulsi Gabbard gets the full story on the beautiful, complicated, threatened life of bees with the world's most-followed beekeeper Erika Thompson of Austin, Texas. She shares a glimpse into hive life and why these creatures are so essential to our food, our ecosystem, and our survival.