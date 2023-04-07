This is Small Business explores the journey to success for small business owners by diving deep into the pivotal moments they have faced and conquered along the...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Next Generation: Unveiling the Contenders (part two)
In Episode 3 of "This is Small Business Next Generation," hosts Andrea Marquez and Mitch Gilbert uncover the dos and, more importantly, the don'ts of pitch presentations by speaking directly with RBPC judges. They provide insights into the key differences between various pitch formats, offering advice on how to adapt and make a significant impact within the given time constraints, while also emphasizing the importance of demonstrating your business's investability. Andrea and Mitch also introduce you to two additional teams we'll be following throughout the RBPC: Sloane Tilley and Julio Fredin co-founders of Dia, and Shiv Bhakta and Richard Swartwout co-founders of Active Surfaces. Get a glimpse into the worries and aspirations of these teams as they prepare for the competition by meeting with mentors, and rewriting and practicing their pitches. Join Andrea and Mitch as they equip you with the essential knowledge and skills to succeed in your business plan competition journey, enabling you to confidently impress judges and investors and secure the support your business truly deserves.Leave us a voicemail HERE!By submitting your voicemail, you’re granting us permission to use the recording in episodes of This is Small Business. Please note, voicemails will not receive direct responses. For help with other questions to Amazon unrelated to this show, you can reach out to Amazon’s customer service team at amazon.com/contact-us.
7/4/2023
28:50
Next Generation: Unveiling the Contenders (part one)
In Episode 2 of "This is Small Business Next Generation," hosts Andrea Marquez and Mitch Gilbert break down the various stages of the Rice Business Plan Competition (RBPC) and explain how the competition will unfold over three days. They talk about the mentorship and extensive feedback the RBPC offers their competitors (talk about a major advantage!) and give you a little insight into what the judges are looking for in a winning pitch. Mitch and Andrea also introduce you to two of the four teams we’ll be following throughout the competition: Kevin Long and Alex Duncan, co-founders of Outmore Living, and Bilal Issifou, the founder of Unchained Inc. You get to hear them talk about their plans and worries as they prepare for the RBPC. Join hosts Andrea Marquez and Mitch Gilbert as they discuss some of the issues entrepreneurs face like learning to prioritize and offer valuable takeaways on how to get your business plan ready for a pitch competition.Leave us a voicemail HERE!By submitting your voicemail, you’re granting us permission to use the recording in episodes of This is Small Business. Please note, voicemails will not receive direct responses. For help with other questions to Amazon unrelated to this show, you can reach out to Amazon’s customer service team at amazon.com/contact-us.
6/27/2023
28:12
Next Generation: High $takes
On Episode 1 of “This is Small Business Next Generation”, host Andrea Marquez gets you acquainted with her new co-host Mitch Gilbert, founder of OYA Femtech Apparel, a past winner of the Rice University Business Plan Competition and one of the first 200 Black women to raise over $1M in venture capital. Mitch and Andrea get you up to speed with the RBPC by talking to some of the organizers and judges and they also introduce the four diverse teams that we’ll be following throughout the competition. Mitch shares valuable lessons that they learned from competing in the RBPC like making sure your business is solving a problem, getting an advisor, and possibly the most important in any pitch competition: practice, practice, practice. Join hosts Andrea and Mitch as they guide you through the exciting world of pitching and share valuable takeaways and insights that could help you polish up your business plan.Leave us a voicemail HERE!By submitting your voicemail, you’re granting us permission to use the recording in episodes of This is Small Business. Please note, voicemails will not receive direct responses. For help with other questions to Amazon unrelated to this show, you can reach out to Amazon’s customer service team at amazon.com/contact-us.
6/20/2023
37:15
The Who’s Who of Business Plan Competitions (Trailer)
Are you ready to witness the ultimate battle of wits and innovation as entrepreneurs compete for up to $3M in prizes in one of the largest and richest intercollegiate startup competitions? Look no further than "This is Small Business Next Generation" - a podcast miniseries brought to you by Amazon that follows the Rice University Business Plan Competition (RBPC). Join Andrea Marquez, a future small business owner, and her co-host Mitchella Gilbert (or Mitch), founder of OYA Femtech Apparel and an ex-RBPC winner, as they take you behind the scenes and follow four teams as they prepare to pitch their business ideas in front of some of the world's leading venture capitalists and investors. Can they handle the pressure? Will their business ideas stand out? Will they have what it takes to win? Join Andrea and Mitch as they follow the intense journey of the Rice University Business Plan Competition and offer valuable insights and learnings for entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the world of business pitch competitions. And make sure you’ve got your small business playbook ready because we’ll be pointing out key learnings from each episode so you feel ready to take on the challenge of pitching your business.Leave us a voicemail HERE!By submitting your voicemail, you’re granting us permission to use the recording in episodes of This is Small Business. Please note, voicemails will not receive direct responses. For help with other questions to Amazon unrelated to this show, you can reach out to Amazon’s customer service team at amazon.com/contact-us.
6/13/2023
3:00
Bonus Episode: Empowering Diverse Voices Through Storytelling
In this special bonus episode of This is Small Business, Andrea Marquez travels all the way to Las Vegas for Movement Evolutions where she hosts a panel of inspiring and diverse voices in podcasting. Andrea engages in insightful conversations with Mike Sargent, co-host of Brown & Black Podcast, Kulap Vilaysack, co-host of Add To Cart, Lee Adams, Audio Producer of The Midnight Miracle, and Lori Lizarraga, host of Code Switch. Together, they explore the importance of diverse storytelling and its impact on various communities and share their thoughts on how individuals in positions of power can foster and encourage diverse storytelling. Join Andrea as she points out all the key takeaways from these talented storytellers that’ll get you excited to share your own stories through your branding as an entrepreneur.Did you know that we have a voicemail line? If you have questions – or maybe a small business story you’d like to share – all you have to do is click HERE and leave us a message!By submitting your voicemail, you’re granting us permission to use the recording in episodes of This is Small Business. Please note, voicemails will not receive direct responses. For help with other questions to Amazon unrelated to this show, you can reach out to Amazon’s customer service team at amazon.com/contact-us.
This is Small Business explores the journey to success for small business owners by diving deep into the pivotal moments they have faced and conquered along the way. Brought to you by Amazon, this show is delivered through the unique perspective of a curious millennial trying to figure out what it takes to be a successful small business owner today. Episodes feature small business owners and industry experts from all walks of life who offer trends analysis, life lessons, and a different point of view. This is Small Business invites you to dig deep and find the tools you need to start, build, and grow your small business.