Are you ready to witness the ultimate battle of wits and innovation as entrepreneurs compete for up to $3M in prizes in one of the largest and richest intercollegiate startup competitions? Look no further than "This is Small Business Next Generation" - a podcast miniseries brought to you by Amazon that follows the Rice University Business Plan Competition (RBPC). Join Andrea Marquez, a future small business owner, and her co-host Mitchella Gilbert (or Mitch), founder of OYA Femtech Apparel and an ex-RBPC winner, as they take you behind the scenes and follow four teams as they prepare to pitch their business ideas in front of some of the world's leading venture capitalists and investors. Can they handle the pressure? Will their business ideas stand out? Will they have what it takes to win? Join Andrea and Mitch as they follow the intense journey of the Rice University Business Plan Competition and offer valuable insights and learnings for entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the world of business pitch competitions. And make sure you've got your small business playbook ready because we'll be pointing out key learnings from each episode so you feel ready to take on the challenge of pitching your business.