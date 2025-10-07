This is Promote the Vote California, The Podcast

Episode 3: Gender Equity and The Power of Civic Action

The views and opinions expressed by our guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the California Secretary of State’s office. Episode 3: Gender Equity and the Power of Civic Action features an empowering interview with Darcy Totten, the Executive director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. In this conversation, we will be discussing the influence of our gender identities on how we perceive our communities and the ways in which we support them through our votes. As our summer podcast series comes to an end, we invite you to tune in and hear Darcy's motivating message for young voters about the importance of voting.