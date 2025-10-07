This is Promote the Vote California, The Podcast

The Impact of Your Vote and Handling Misinformation
Join us for a thoughtful conversation featuring Clarissa Laguardia, Executive Director of the California Center for Civic Participation, Ivette Chaidez Villarreal, Civic Engagement Program Director and Communications for Valley Voices and Justin Hirai, Election Security Unit Manager, California Secretary of State, Elections Division. In this episode, we explore the personal impact of voting—why we show up, what happens when we don’t, and how those choices shape our lives and communities. We’ll discuss ways to help each other prioritize voting, especially in local elections, and how to foster a culture of voter participation. With so much misinformation out there, we’ll also share tips for spotting credible sources and making informed choices about the issues that matter most.
The Business Case for Voter Engagement
Join us for an engaging roundtable discussion featuring Kim Alexander, President of the California Voter Foundation, and Maria Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. In this episode, we dive into how voter engagement supports business growth and how advocacy organizations can help build authentic connections and community trust. We’ll tackle barriers to participation and share practical strategies to align voter engagement with company goals—boosting brand integrity, morale, and expanding community impact.
Celebrating Progress, Strengthening Democracy: Commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act
Recorded live at the California Secretary of State’s office, this special episode marks the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Panelists reflect on its national legacy and California’s leadership in expanding ballot access for underserved communities—while underscoring the ongoing need for vigilance, reform, and civic empowerment. Featuring panelists: California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D.; Willie Brown, former Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California State Assembly; Melba Pattillo Beals, journalist and educator; Adam Cain, Inside Programs Associate, Initiate Justice; and Lexie Tesch, Outreach Coordinator for the League of Women Voters. Moderated by Guy Marzorati, KQED correspondent.
Episode 3: Gender Equity and The Power of Civic Action
The views and opinions expressed by our guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the California Secretary of State’s office.
Episode 3: Gender Equity and the Power of Civic Action features an empowering interview with Darcy Totten, the Executive director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.
In this conversation, we will be discussing the influence of our gender identities on how we perceive our communities and the ways in which we support them through our votes. As our summer podcast series comes to an end, we invite you to tune in and hear Darcy's motivating message for young voters about the importance of voting.
Episode 2: Health Equity & Civic Engagement
Episode 2: Health Equity and Civic Engagement features an engaging and thoughtful interview with Dr. Ilan Shapiro, MD, FAAP, FACHE Chief Health Correspondent and Medical Affairs Officer, AltaMed Health Services
In this conversation, we delve into the profound impact of civic engagement on personal health and the empowerment it provides for individuals to advocate for themselves.
About This is Promote the Vote California, The Podcast
This is Promote the Vote California, The Podcast is back with a powerful three-episode season featuring a diverse roundtable of experts in civic engagement, business leadership, and community organizing.
This season explores how democracy shows up in our everyday spaces—workplaces, businesses, and neighborhoods—and the vital role each plays in strengthening voter participation. Together, we’ll share practical strategies to push back against misinformation
Visit promotethevoteca.sos.ca.gov to learn more about our program.