HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Podcast this is kingdom
Grace Freeman
hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite G... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

  • Sometimes all you have to do is SHOW UP.
    How do we find relief In Christ?Showing up. Be the relief to others. God is good, have a good week.
    5/15/2023
    15:42
  • The Cure to An Angry Heart
    hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks."My Mind Caught Hold Upon This Thought of Jesus Christ" | Elder Andersen
    5/9/2023
    17:13
  • Jesus Overcame Death to Better Understand Us!!
    hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks."My Mind Caught Hold Upon This Thought of Jesus Christ" | Elder Andersen
    5/1/2023
    16:27
  • Palm Sunday Discussion: Who Is That Man that Has Moved the City?
    hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks."My Mind Caught Hold Upon This Thought of Jesus Christ" | Elder Andersen
    4/24/2023
    16:58
  • Let's Take a Walk With Jesus
    hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks."My Mind Caught Hold Upon This Thought of Jesus Christ" | Elder Andersen
    4/17/2023
    14:11

About this is kingdom

hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks.
instagram: @this_is_kingdom_

Podcast website

this is kingdom: Podcasts in Family