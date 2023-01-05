hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite G... More
Sometimes all you have to do is SHOW UP.
How do we find relief In Christ?Showing up. Be the relief to others. God is good, have a good week.
5/15/2023
15:42
The Cure to An Angry Heart
5/9/2023
17:13
Jesus Overcame Death to Better Understand Us!!
5/1/2023
16:27
Palm Sunday Discussion: Who Is That Man that Has Moved the City?
4/24/2023
16:58
Let's Take a Walk With Jesus
instagram: @this_is_kingdom_