Dylan Brewer | This Is An Experiment #108
Dylan Brewer, explains the value of having a platform to discuss music and meet various artists. He talks about how podcasts provide a place for pure conversations. He also explains how working in music can be incredibly stressful but having a podcast where he can talk without worry is incredibly liberating. Moving on, Dylan talks more about the mechanics of the music industry, such as how having dedicated personnel for artist development could have a very positive impact on the industry. Lastly, Dylan stresses the importance of empathy in every industry and how a positive tone can encourage people and help them succeed. As well as what is tae to BREAK a new artist and the marketing behind it.
Experiment Session - BabyJake (Studio Performance)
6/1/2023
5:31
BabyJake | This Is An Experiment #107
In this episode, join Baby Jake and his band, The Mojo, as they bring their infectious energy to the stage. Baby Jake shares his experiences on tour, from playing festivals to college shows, and the importance of building a dedicated fan base. Discover the power of intimate performances and the impact they have on connecting with new fans. Explore the evolving music industry, where independent artists have more opportunities to reach diverse audiences through platforms like TikTok and radio. Gain insights into the mindset of an artist and the importance of staying true to oneself while navigating the music business. Join this captivating conversation as Baby Jake and his band share their passion for music and their dedication to delivering memorable experiences to their audience.
5/31/2023
44:30
Kid Quill | This Is An Experiment #106
Join us in this episode as we dive into the world of music with our guest, Kid Quill. Hailing from Shelbyville, Indiana, and now based in Los Angeles, California, Kid Quill has made waves with hit songs like "Doug and Kathy" and "Photosynthesis." In our conversation, he candidly shares his journey of grappling with loneliness and anxiety upon his move to LA and the profound impact it had on his mental well-being. We explore the importance of fostering a supportive and uplifting community within the music industry, and Kid Quill sheds light on his upcoming album, which includes exciting collaborations, including a track featuring the legendary T-Pain. Discover the significance of forging meaningful connections with fellow artists as we unravel the insights and experiences of Kid Quill in this informative episode.
5/24/2023
1:15:04
Max Bennet | This Is An Experiment #105
https://ffm.to/mbkjunkmaleSupport His Socials -Instagram @maxbennettkellyTik Tok @maxbennettkellySupport Him Music Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/5DrrFAKP5lAFBaDw9oKZel?autoplay=trueApple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/max-bennett-kelly/1496558986