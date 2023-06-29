Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play

Podcast This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play
This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play

Total Party Chill
This Game is Cursed is a D&D Podcast that follows 4 friends who sat around the table to play a game of D&D. After finding an old fantasy roleplaying gam...
This Game is Cursed is a D&D Podcast that follows 4 friends who sat around the table to play a game of D&D. After finding an old fantasy roleplaying gam...
Available Episodes

  • What's a Mimic?! | Episode 4 | This Game is Cursed
    After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game. https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed Wanna support the show? Head over to patreon.com/totalpartychill
    7/25/2023
    1:11:22
  • Bandits Along the Road | Episode 3 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
    After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game. https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed For more actual plays, reviews, giveaways, and recommendations check out https://totalpartychill.com​​​​​Watch Livehttps://twitch.tv/totalpartychill​​​​​Tweet us:https://twitter.com/ttlprtychll​​​​​Instagram us:https://www.instagram.com/totalpartyc......Like us:https://www.facebook.com/totalpartych...Buy TPC merch:https://totalpartychill.com/​
    7/17/2023
    1:16:28
  • My First Tavern | Episode 2 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
    After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game. https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed For more actual plays, reviews, giveaways, and recommendations check out https://totalpartychill.com​​​​​ Watch Live https://twitch.tv/totalpartychill​​​​​ Tweet us: https://twitter.com/ttlprtychll​​​​​ Instagram us: https://www.instagram.com/totalpartyc...... Like us: https://www.facebook.com/totalpartych... Buy TPC merch: https://totalpartychill.com/​
    7/11/2023
    1:09:47
  • Jumanji'd into Dungeons and Dragons | Episode 1 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
    After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game. https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed For more actual plays, reviews, giveaways, and recommendations check out https://totalpartychill.com​​​​​ Watch Live https://twitch.tv/totalpartychill​​​​​ Tweet us: https://twitter.com/ttlprtychll​​​​​ Instagram us: https://www.instagram.com/totalpartyc...... Like us: https://www.facebook.com/totalpartych... Buy TPC merch: https://totalpartychill.com/​
    6/29/2023
    1:09:48

About This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play

This Game is Cursed is a D&D Podcast that follows 4 friends who sat around the table to play a game of D&D. After finding an old fantasy roleplaying game stashed away in a secondhand bookstore, Devon (Dungeon Master) and his four friends sat down to play D&D. After the players chose from the pre-made characters, and began to roll the dice, they were ripped from our reality and Jumanji'd into the game. Now they have to find a way to return home.
This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play: Podcasts in Family