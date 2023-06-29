This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play

My First Tavern | Episode 2 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed

After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game.