This Game is Cursed is a D&D Podcast that follows 4 friends who sat around the table to play a game of D&D. After finding an old fantasy roleplaying gam...
What's a Mimic?! | Episode 4 | This Game is Cursed
After finding an old Dungeons & Dragons adventure at a used bookstore, five friends sat down around the table to play Dungeons & Dragons. After dice began to roll, something happened. The players were sucked into the game. Now with all the memories in place, they are stuck in the bodies of their D&D characters and lost inside the realms of the game.
https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed
7/25/2023
1:11:22
Bandits Along the Road | Episode 3 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
Episode 3
https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed
7/17/2023
1:16:28
My First Tavern | Episode 2 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
Episode 2
https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed
7/11/2023
1:09:47
Jumanji'd into Dungeons and Dragons | Episode 1 | Trapped in a D&D Game - This Game is Cursed
Episode 1
https://totalpartychill.com/pages/this-game-is-cursed
About This Game is Cursed | Dungeons and Dragons Actual Play
This Game is Cursed is a D&D Podcast that follows 4 friends who sat around the table to play a game of D&D. After finding an old fantasy roleplaying game stashed away in a secondhand bookstore, Devon (Dungeon Master) and his four friends sat down to play D&D. After the players chose from the pre-made characters, and began to roll the dice, they were ripped from our reality and Jumanji'd into the game. Now they have to find a way to return home.