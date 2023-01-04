About This Devoted Life

What started as a Saturday morning coffee date turned into a podcast where we discuss our faith, family, finances and so much more!



In this day and age, we are constantly being fed a stream of information. From our social media to the world news to our friends and family, it's easy to find advice and information in varying forms. We want to take this information we receive and filter it through biblical principles and wisdom.



We are passionate about building and growing the nuclear family, as well as sharing our expertise and experience with finances, homeschooling, and over 70 years of combined biblical knowledge.



We are far from having it all figured out and want to continue to learn and grow alongside you, but we also want to share what God has taught us over the years of devotedly serving him in all areas of life.



Join us as we live… This Devoted Life!



James and Shanda