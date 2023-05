05: Being Brave in a World of Fear

We live in a an uncertain world and uncertain times. How can we be brave as Christians and live a victorious life? As Christians, we are called to edify and uplift one another, so we hope in this episode to encourage you to live a life of joy and peace! Did you know, 91% of our worries do not come to fruition? (Source: Psychology Today)Here is what you can expect in this episode:0:35 - Intro3:10 - Where does fear come from?6:00 - How prepared should we be physically?10:44 - Preparing Spiritually12:30 - What is our duty?15:30 - What can we do to "gear up?"19:50 - Saturating Yourself in Truth23:00 - Teaching the Next Generation to be Brave25:30 - God has given us the victory27:15 - What can we control?31:50 - Kiss the Waves!Quote:'I have learned to kiss the waves that throw me up against the Rock of Ages' Charles Spurgeon Bible References:2 Timothy 1:7 - "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."1 Peter 5:8 - “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” Philippians 2:10-11 - "that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."Ecclesiastes 12:13 - "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man."John 14:27 - "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."Link:Upward SportsPour Over PodcastWe'd love to hear from you! Let us know if there is anything you would like to hear more about in upcoming episodes.Let's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]