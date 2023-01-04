Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
James and Shanda
What started as a Saturday morning coffee date turned into a podcast where we discuss our faith, family, finances and so much more!&nbsp;In this day and age, we... More
What started as a Saturday morning coffee date turned into a podcast where we discuss our faith, family, finances and so much more!&nbsp;In this day and age, we... More

  • 06: Raising Brave Kids
    How can we as parents teach our children to be brave and live confidently in Christ? Listen to find practical tips for teaching bravery to our children.Here is what you can expect in this episode:3:22 - The Hiding Place story5:07 - We are the Gatekeepers7:24 - Strengthening Our Children to Carry a Heavier Load10:20 - Emulate Bravery14:35 - The Importance of Children's Literature19:05 - Hiding God's Word in Your Children's Heart21:18 - Prayer is a Habit22:46 - Healthy vs. Unhealthy Fears27:00 - The Gift of Failure32:25 - Tree AnalogyBible References:Psalm 56:3 - "What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee."Isaiah 41:10 - “fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."Philippians 2:10-11 - "that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."Books:The Hiding Place - Corrie Ten BoomMothering By the Book - Jennifer PepitoThe Gift of Fear - Gavin De BeckerLet's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]
    4/29/2023
    37:19
  • 05: Being Brave in a World of Fear
    We live in a an uncertain world and uncertain times.  How can we be brave as Christians and live a victorious life? As Christians, we are called to edify and uplift one another, so we hope in this episode to encourage you to live a life of joy and peace! Did you know, 91% of our worries do not come to fruition? (Source: Psychology Today)Here is what you can expect in this episode:0:35 - Intro3:10 - Where does fear come from?6:00 - How prepared should we be physically?10:44 - Preparing Spiritually12:30 - What is our duty?15:30 - What can we do to "gear up?"19:50 - Saturating Yourself in Truth23:00 - Teaching the Next Generation to be Brave25:30 - God has given us the victory27:15 - What can we control?31:50 - Kiss the Waves!Quote:'I have learned to kiss the waves that throw me up against the Rock of Ages' Charles Spurgeon Bible References:2 Timothy 1:7 - "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."1 Peter 5:8 - “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” Philippians 2:10-11 - "that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."Ecclesiastes 12:13 - "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man."John 14:27 - "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."Link:Upward SportsPour Over PodcastWe'd love to hear from you! Let us know if there is anything you would like to hear more about in upcoming episodes.Let's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]
    4/22/2023
    33:29
  • 04: Postpartum Depression - 3 Things Husbands (and Friends!) Should Know
    Today we are talking about our experience with postpartum depression. Having experienced PPD 3 out of 4 pregnancies, we hope that by sharing our story, we can encourage you and give you practical ideas for supporting a mother who may be experiencing depression.Here is what you can expect in this episode:2:06 - Welcome4:53 - Disclaimers6:16 - What are Baby Blues?8:39 - Baby Blues vs Postpartum Depression10:42 - How husbands can get caught off guard12:08 - Illogical Thoughts/Hormones13:48 - Unable to Connect with Baby/Traumatic Birth17:10 - Involve Family and Community18:11 - Symptoms of PPD20:34 - Learning to identify PPD20:21 - Postpartum Rage30:00 - Communication is Key31:45 - Identifying Triggers38:45 - How can you help?43:05 - Habits that are formed during PPD44:18 - Closing ThoughtsLinks:InstacartMayo Clinic Postpartum Depression SymptomsWe'd love to hear from you! Let us know if there is anything you would like to hear more about in upcoming episodes.Let's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]
    4/15/2023
    47:14
  • 03: Creating a Vision for Your Family
    In this episode, we talk about the vision we have for our family. Using Proverbs 29:18 "Where there is no vision, the people perish," we lay the foundation for our goals as a family. Having a heavenly mindset and a future vision impacts what we do today.Here is what you can expect in this episode:0:29 - How future vision impacts today5:26 - Vision for our family11:27 - Vision for our marriage17:35 - Vision for our community20:02 - Vision for our financesBook links:Habits of the HouseholdRich Dad Poor DadBible verses referenced:Matthew 6:19 - "Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:"1 Timothy 6:10a - "For the love of money is the root of all evil:"Proverbs 29:18a -  "Where there is no vision, the people perish,"Psalm 119:11 - "Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee."Deuteronomy 6:4-9 (The Shema) - "4 Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord. 5 And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. 6 And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: 7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. 8 And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes. 9 And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates."We'd love to hear from you! Let us know if there is anything you would like to hear more about in upcoming episodes.Let's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]
    4/8/2023
    27:36
  • 02: Where we came from - and the importance of communication in marriage
    It is hard to trust someone you do not know personally, so in this episode we hope to earn more of your trust by giving you more detailed information about us! We talk about how we came to know the Lord personally and about our early years of marriage.We also discuss the importance of communication in marriage and how we personally communicate within our marriage. Every marriage is different, but we hope that by sharing our personal experiences, we can encourage you to grow in your relationship as a husband and wife as well.It is fun to reminisce, and we hope you enjoy getting to know us a bit better. We look forward to getting to know YOU better too.Here is what you can expect in this episode:1:26 - Shanda's testimony3:35 - James's testimony5:28 - The simplicity of the gospel7:37 - How we met13:20 - Are long distance relationships good?16:15 - Marriage counseling and the importance of communication24:04 - If your testimony differs from ours25:39 - Live out the life God has called you toWe'd love to hear from you! Let us know if there is anything you would like to hear more about in upcoming episodes.Let's connect!Website: This Devoted LifeInstagram: Devoted MotherhoodEmail: [email protected]
    4/1/2023
    26:32

What started as a Saturday morning coffee date turned into a podcast where we discuss our faith, family, finances and so much more!

In this day and age, we are constantly being fed a stream of information. From our social media to the world news to our friends and family, it's easy to find advice and information in varying forms. We want to take this information we receive and filter it through biblical principles and wisdom.

We are passionate about building and growing the nuclear family, as well as sharing our expertise and experience with finances, homeschooling, and over 70 years of combined biblical knowledge.

We are far from having it all figured out and want to continue to learn and grow alongside you, but we also want to share what God has taught us over the years of devotedly serving him in all areas of life.

Join us as we live… This Devoted Life!

James and Shanda

