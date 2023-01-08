Anthropology Meets Journalism: How Two Fields Can Save Each Other

In this episode, Emily Kennedy shares her unique journey of discovering the concept of ethnographic journalism. Journalists now face unprecedented issues like harassment, lack of public trust, and accusations of bias. As a main source of information, journalism's struggles have profound implications. Ethnographic methods and storytelling techniques could transform the communication of the human experience. The episode explores using ethnographic methods in journalism, building interviewee trust, evolving objectivity, and existential fears in both fields. Anthropology and journalism have much to learn from each other.Emily KennedyEmily Kennedy is a trained anthropologist and has worked as a journalist, communications professional, and magazine editor for more than a decade. She has taught as a journalism instructor and guest lecturer at various universities and colleges. Her research and experience in the sphere of anthropology and journalism led to the creation of anthrojourno.org - an online resource for journalists looking to use ethnographic methods in their reportingKey Takeaways:Journalism and anthropology share similarities in terms of pulling concepts from other disciplines and the importance of showing their methods.Journalists can increase trust by revealing the process behind their work.Both journalism and anthropology involve collaboration with various professionals.Ethnographic methods are used in journalism, but they are often not explicitly recognized as such.Journalism education has seen the rise of other approaches such as engaged journalism and design thinking.Improving the interview process is a common challenge in both anthropology and journalism.Ethnographic methods can help address challenges in journalism, such as the business model, online harassment, and trust in media outlets.Anthropology and ethnography offer a comprehensive perspective that can benefit journalism.The balance between collaboration and individuality differs in anthropology and journalism.Finding a balance between using formulas and being authentic is important in both journalism and ethnographic writing.Key Topics of this Podcast:[00:00:27] Anthropology and journalism collide.[00:05:30] Anthropology and journalism overlap.[00:15:14] Ethnographic methods can benefit journalism.[00:16:08] Ethnographic interviews prioritize building rapport and showing empathy[00:20:37] Ethnographic interviews uncover hidden perspectives.[00:24:35] Formulas can be helpful and limiting in writing.[00:28:56] Formula shifts and innovation are necessary.[00:34:44] Advocacy ≠ Bias in journalism.[00:41:31] Journalism and anthropology can intersect.[00:43:29] Anthropologists and journalists can learn from each other.[00:48:09] Newsworthy stories have specific qualities.[00:54:14] Importance of open-mindedness in journalism.[00:58:27] Ethnographic methods enhance journalismConnect with Emily Kennedy:Anthrojourno website: https://anthrojourno.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kennedy_writes Connect with This Anthro Life:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisanthrolife/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisanthrolife LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisanthrolife This Anthro Life website: https://www.thisanthrolife.org/ Substack blog: https://thisanthrolife.substack.comThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement