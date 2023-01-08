Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Anthro Life

Podcast This Anthro Life
Anthrocurious, LLC
Available Episodes

  • Exploring Pedagogy and Teaching for a Post-Racist Imagination
    Janine de Novais joins host Adam Gamwell to explore the importance of fostering discussions about race and racism. Janine, an educator and author, shares her expertise on creating safe spaces for dialogue and teaching towards a post-racist imagination. The conversation delves into the process of setting the stage for conversations, the concept of Grounding for Learning, and the development of the Brave Community teaching and learning method. Janine also highlights the significance of empathy, the challenges of discussing race in professional settings, and the role of education in promoting a more equitable society.Janine de Novais is a writer, sociologist, and educator driven by a lifelong passion for understanding how human liberation is a cultural project. As a Cabo Verdean American scholar, she has experienced firsthand the power of culture to both constrain and empower. Janine brings over a decade of experience researching, teaching, and designing curricula in higher education, including positions at Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Delaware. She served as Associate Director of Columbia's Core Curriculum, helping shape one of the nation's pioneering liberal arts programs. Whether writing, consulting or teaching, Janine is driven by a passion for culture as a tool for collective liberation. She empowers people to challenge the status quo and author their futures.Key Takeaways:The Brave Community method is a teaching and learning method that fosters empathy and intellectual bravery among learners.Grounding for learning, which combines content for learning and culture of learning, is crucial for creating a transformative learning experience.Curating intentional content and having a foundation is essential for effective conversations and dialogue.Clear and specific content, such as addressing racial disparities, is important in discussions and meetings.Creating a culture of open discussion requires training, protocols, and a cohesive group that can handle difficult conversations.Setting boundaries and expectations is important in discussions about racial disparity and discipline.A pedagogical approach in learning environments promotes growth, change, and the benefits of a learning community.Higher education should focus on teaching skills necessary for a multiracial democracy and counter prevailing narratives.Human engagement and values should be prioritized in technology development to avoid forgetting our humanity.Key Topics of this Podcast:00:01:33 - Setting the stage for conversation.00:03:47 - Setting up a safe learning environment.00:08:25 - Grounding for learning.00:11:45 - Bravery in expressing needs.00:17:31 - Bringing pedagogy into real life.00:19:10 - Engaging with content together.00:23:47 - Classroom setting and racial education.00:26:47 - Bounded content and problem-solving.00:31:13 - Using humor to dissolve tension.00:34:11 - The value of humanities education.00:39:24 - Culture as a learning phenomenon.00:44:38 - Racial disparity in tech engineering.00:47:13 - Resilient empathy and pedagogy.00:51:24 - Forgetting our humanity.00:55:18 - Post-racist imagination.00:58:06 - Unethical forward projection of growth.01:03:10 - There is no neutral stance.01:05:45 - Not having a brave community experience.Connect with Janine de Novais: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janinedenovais/Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaninedeNovaisWebsite: https://www.janinedenovais.com/ Connect with me:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisanthrolife/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisanthrolife LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisanthrolifeWebsite: https://thisanthrolife.orgThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
    8/11/2023
    1:04:07
  • Anthropology Meets Journalism: How Two Fields Can Save Each Other
    In this episode, Emily Kennedy shares her unique journey of discovering the concept of ethnographic journalism. Journalists now face unprecedented issues like harassment, lack of public trust, and accusations of bias. As a main source of information, journalism's struggles have profound implications. Ethnographic methods and storytelling techniques could transform the communication of the human experience. The episode explores using ethnographic methods in journalism, building interviewee trust, evolving objectivity, and existential fears in both fields. Anthropology and journalism have much to learn from each other.Emily KennedyEmily Kennedy is a trained anthropologist and has worked as a journalist, communications professional, and magazine editor for more than a decade. She has taught as a journalism instructor and guest lecturer at various universities and colleges. Her research and experience in the sphere of anthropology and journalism led to the creation of anthrojourno.org - an online resource for journalists looking to use ethnographic methods in their reportingKey Takeaways:Journalism and anthropology share similarities in terms of pulling concepts from other disciplines and the importance of showing their methods.Journalists can increase trust by revealing the process behind their work.Both journalism and anthropology involve collaboration with various professionals.Ethnographic methods are used in journalism, but they are often not explicitly recognized as such.Journalism education has seen the rise of other approaches such as engaged journalism and design thinking.Improving the interview process is a common challenge in both anthropology and journalism.Ethnographic methods can help address challenges in journalism, such as the business model, online harassment, and trust in media outlets.Anthropology and ethnography offer a comprehensive perspective that can benefit journalism.The balance between collaboration and individuality differs in anthropology and journalism.Finding a balance between using formulas and being authentic is important in both journalism and ethnographic writing.Key Topics of this Podcast:[00:00:27] Anthropology and journalism collide.[00:05:30] Anthropology and journalism overlap.[00:15:14] Ethnographic methods can benefit journalism.[00:16:08] Ethnographic interviews prioritize building rapport and showing empathy[00:20:37] Ethnographic interviews uncover hidden perspectives.[00:24:35] Formulas can be helpful and limiting in writing.[00:28:56] Formula shifts and innovation are necessary.[00:34:44] Advocacy ≠ Bias in journalism.[00:41:31] Journalism and anthropology can intersect.[00:43:29] Anthropologists and journalists can learn from each other.[00:48:09] Newsworthy stories have specific qualities.[00:54:14] Importance of open-mindedness in journalism.[00:58:27] Ethnographic methods enhance journalismConnect with Emily Kennedy:Anthrojourno website: https://anthrojourno.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kennedy_writes Connect with This Anthro Life:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisanthrolife/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisanthrolife LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisanthrolife This Anthro Life website: https://www.thisanthrolife.org/ Substack blog: https://thisanthrolife.substack.comThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
    8/1/2023
    59:44
  • Entrepreneurship and Ethics in the Age of AI with Ahmed Reza
    In a world where technology is advancing at an exponential pace, we can already see that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a profound impact on our lives.But AI is far from perfect. Too often, we end up grappling with a variety of problems when we bring AI into the real world, from increasing mental health issues in young girls and boys to anxiety for workers whose jobs are changing. And while developers don’t set out to design AI technologies to have these unsavory effects, they happen anyway.In this episode of This Anthro Life, we explore these issues and more with Ahmed Reza, a serial entrepreneur and self-professed AI geek who has founded multiple successful companies. With over a decade’s experience in the marketing and AI space, Ahmed shares his unique perspective on AI development, tech entrepreneurship, and more.Show Highlights:[05:53] Why Ahmed has been nicknamed “the intelligent man’s Forrest Gump”[08:12] Ahmed’s experience as a child actor in Bangladesh[12:45] How Ahmed came to be an entrepreneur[23:00] What Yobi does[28:38] Why we should be careful when developing AI[34:46] What AI can ultimately enable us to do[36:47] How AI can help us create a better world[45:36] How we can incentivize leaders to use AI technologies for good[54:26] The moral responsibility of AI developers[58:52] The story behind the development of Trephub[01:05:32] Ahmed’s hopes for the futureLinks and Resources:Check out the Yobi appCheck out the startups at TrepHubConnect with Ahmed Reza via LinkedInConnect with Adam Gamwell via email, LinkedIn, or TwitterLeave a review here to support This Anthro LifeSubscribe to the Anthrocurious Substack todayThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
    6/23/2023
    1:10:44
  • Developing Responsible AI with David Gray Widder and Dawn Nafus
    Contemporary AI systems are typically created by many different people, each working on separate parts or “modules.” This can make it difficult to determine who is responsible for considering the ethical implications of an AI system as a whole — a problem compounded by the fact that many AI engineers already don’t consider it their job to ensure the AI systems they work on are ethical.In their latest paper, “Dislocated Accountabilities in the AI Supply Chain: Modularity and Developers’ Notions of Responsibility,” technology ethics researcher David Gray Widder and research scientist Dawn Nafus attempt to better understand the multifaceted challenges of responsible AI development and implementation, exploring how responsible AI labor is currently divided and how it could be improved.In this episode, David and Dawn join This Anthro Life host Adam Gamwell to talk about the AI “supply chain,” modularity in software development as both ideology and technical practice, how we might reimagine responsible AI, and more.Show Highlights:[03:51] How David and Dawn found themselves in the responsible AI space[09:04] Where and how responsible AI emerged[16:25] What the typical AI development process looks like and how developers see that process[18:28] The problem with “supply chain” thinking[23:37] Why modularity is epistemological[26:26] The significance of modularity in the typical AI development process[31:26] How computer scientists’ reactions to David and Dawn’s paper underscore modularity as a dominant ideology[37:57] What it is about AI that makes us rethink the typical development process[45:32] Whether the job of asking ethical questions gets “outsourced” to or siloed in the research department[49:12] Some of the problems with user research nowadays[56:05] David and Dawn’s takeaways from writing the paperLinks and Resources:Dislocated Accountabilities in the AI Supply Chain: Modularity and Developers' Notions of ResponsibilityConnect with David Gray Widder via his websiteConnect with Dawn Nafus via LinkedinConnect with Adam Gamwell via email, LinkedIn, or TwitterSubscribe to the This Anthro Life newsletterThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
    6/2/2023
    55:17
  • This Anthro Life 2023 trailer
    Just a little trailer for 2023 new listeners to This Anthro Life!Learn more about the podcast here: thisanthrolife.orgThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
    5/26/2023
    0:32

About This Anthro Life

Life is complicated, but we love simple answers. AI and robotics are changing the nature of work. Emojis change the way we write. Fossil Fuels were once the engine of progress, now we're in a race to change how we power the planet. We're constantly trying to save ourselves...from ourselves. Join Anthropologist and culture expert Dr. Adam Gamwell for curated conversations with humanity’s top makers and minds on our creative potential through design, culture, business and technology. Change your perspective.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement
