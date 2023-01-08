Exploring Pedagogy and Teaching for a Post-Racist Imagination
Janine de Novais joins host Adam Gamwell to explore the importance of fostering discussions about race and racism. Janine, an educator and author, shares her expertise on creating safe spaces for dialogue and teaching towards a post-racist imagination. The conversation delves into the process of setting the stage for conversations, the concept of Grounding for Learning, and the development of the Brave Community teaching and learning method. Janine also highlights the significance of empathy, the challenges of discussing race in professional settings, and the role of education in promoting a more equitable society.Janine de Novais is a writer, sociologist, and educator driven by a lifelong passion for understanding how human liberation is a cultural project. As a Cabo Verdean American scholar, she has experienced firsthand the power of culture to both constrain and empower. Janine brings over a decade of experience researching, teaching, and designing curricula in higher education, including positions at Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Delaware. She served as Associate Director of Columbia's Core Curriculum, helping shape one of the nation's pioneering liberal arts programs. Whether writing, consulting or teaching, Janine is driven by a passion for culture as a tool for collective liberation. She empowers people to challenge the status quo and author their futures.Key Takeaways:The Brave Community method is a teaching and learning method that fosters empathy and intellectual bravery among learners.Grounding for learning, which combines content for learning and culture of learning, is crucial for creating a transformative learning experience.Curating intentional content and having a foundation is essential for effective conversations and dialogue.Clear and specific content, such as addressing racial disparities, is important in discussions and meetings.Creating a culture of open discussion requires training, protocols, and a cohesive group that can handle difficult conversations.Setting boundaries and expectations is important in discussions about racial disparity and discipline.A pedagogical approach in learning environments promotes growth, change, and the benefits of a learning community.Higher education should focus on teaching skills necessary for a multiracial democracy and counter prevailing narratives.Human engagement and values should be prioritized in technology development to avoid forgetting our humanity.Key Topics of this Podcast:00:01:33 - Setting the stage for conversation.00:03:47 - Setting up a safe learning environment.00:08:25 - Grounding for learning.00:11:45 - Bravery in expressing needs.00:17:31 - Bringing pedagogy into real life.00:19:10 - Engaging with content together.00:23:47 - Classroom setting and racial education.00:26:47 - Bounded content and problem-solving.00:31:13 - Using humor to dissolve tension.00:34:11 - The value of humanities education.00:39:24 - Culture as a learning phenomenon.00:44:38 - Racial disparity in tech engineering.00:47:13 - Resilient empathy and pedagogy.00:51:24 - Forgetting our humanity.00:55:18 - Post-racist imagination.00:58:06 - Unethical forward projection of growth.01:03:10 - There is no neutral stance.01:05:45 - Not having a brave community experience.Connect with Janine de Novais: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janinedenovais/Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaninedeNovaisWebsite: https://www.janinedenovais.com/ Connect with me:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisanthrolife/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisanthrolife LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisanthrolifeWebsite: https://thisanthrolife.orgThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5168968/advertisement